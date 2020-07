Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center conference room dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe lobby media room package receiving playground pool table yoga

Like all Bonaventure Residential Communities, The Amber Apartments is much more that just a place to call home; it's a way of life. Our professional Management Staff offers you Platinum Service. The Amber Apartments offers an endless list of extravagant amenities for you to enjoy. With a wide array of 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans in Chesapeake, we are certain you will find one to meet your needs. From the modern designs to the beautiful accents throughout, no detail was left behind. Our community is conveniently located in Chesapeake - across the street from the fire station, police department, just minutes from Greenbrier Mall, Greenbrier County Club, area schools and places of worship, and a large variety of great restaurants.