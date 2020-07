Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet valet service

Bold, Bright and You!



We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia. At Tapestry Park, we’ve created a special place where you can be you. Our floor plans are luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, thoughtfully designed and filled with custom details including washer and dryers. Tapestry Park is a pet-friendly community. These spacious apartments are just what you’ve been looking for to add the style to your lifestyle. Visit today and start to weave your story at Tapestry Park.