348 Luxury Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1378 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and gourmet kitchens. Common amenities include a yoga studio, a health club, and an infinity pool. Close to I-64.
1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
33 Units Available
Great Bridge
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
28 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1388 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Culpepper Landing
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
1 of 56

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
23 Units Available
Greenbrier East
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1329 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
8 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Carlton at Greenbrier
1501 Carlton Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1320 sqft
The Greenbrier Mall and Crossways Shopping Center are close to this property. Community amenities include a fire pit lounge, pool, poolside bar and business center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
10 Units Available
Great Bridge
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,063
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Great Bridge
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Greenbrier West
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1400 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.
1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Indian River
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Loxley Gardens
904 Bounds Ave
904 Bounds Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
904 Bounds Ave Available 07/15/20 904 Bounds Ave - Charming, single family Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Huge fenced in backyard with 2 storage sheds. Includes washer and dryer. (RLNE5891097)

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kemp Woods
1209 Claytor Court
1209 Claytor Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3327 sqft
4BD/3BA Brick Colonial in Greenbrier on private wooded cul-de-sac!! - - Spacious brick colonial in Greenbrier - 4 bedrooms 3 fulls baths - Formal Dining room and Living Room - Family room with built ins and Wood Burning Fireplace - Large eat-in

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch South
4501 Westborough Drive
4501 Westborough Drive, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3080 sqft
4501 Westborough Drive Available 08/06/20 Colonial Point - New modern updates throughout this home. New fixtures, flooring, paint and appliances. A large inviting foyer leads to the, more than, ample bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
504 Oak Lake Terrace
504 Oak Lake Terrace, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Knells Ridge - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Greenbrier. Spacious living room and bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Kitchen is open with stainless steel appliances. Available for immediate move-in. Hurry this one won't last.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
618 Ridge Circle
618 Ridge Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
KNELLS RIDGE - 2 Master Suites in this end unit town-home! Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Open Family-room with gas fireplace, Dining room is open to patio doors and Kitchen with room for bar stools plus a pantry! FRESH paint.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
205 Doria Trail
205 Doria Trail, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1688 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOME. VERY SPACIOUS, LOCATED IN A CUL DE SAC, Large backyard with updated Deck. TRULY A MUST SEE. Move in ready!

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
Norfolk Highlands
2200 Engle Avenue
2200 Engle Ave, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Dream home built in 2018. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, custom soft close cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Open living room with gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom has trey ceilings, walk in closet, and attached full bath.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
610 Consolvo Place
610 Consolvo Place, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1765 sqft
Reunion - This perfect three-level condo is move-in ready with all the amenities you could ask for. Enjoy the huge eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge
305 Brisa Drive
305 Brisa Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1656 sqft
305 Brisa Drive Available 09/01/20 Las Gaviotas - Spacious Townhouse in sought-after Las Gaviotas! 1st floor boasts formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, powder room, family room w/ wood burning fireplace & laundry closet.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
2447 Leytonstone Drive
2447 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch -view of lake - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch. Enjoy a view of the lake from your private patio. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and large pantry.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Western Branch North
2927 Sir Thomas Drive
2927 Sir Thomas Drive, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CHESAPEAKE HOME - Call Christopher to see this home. 757-234-3042... This house is a MUST-SEE! Spacious Bedrooms Plus Office / Sun-room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
4312 Brighton Lane
4312 Brighton Lane, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1975 sqft
Don't miss this well maintained 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse in The Winds of Silverwood of Chesapeake! Offering 1,975 square feet of living space! Large floor plan! Two separate living rooms! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, smooth top

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek South
2327 Angler Lane
2327 Angler Lane, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3898 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TWO (2) STORY TRANSITIONAL STYLE HOME - WITH ROOM FOR EVERYONE - FROG MEDIA ROOM AND/OR 6TH BEDROOM - NEW COOKTOP AND MICROWAVE - FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT - GARDEN TUB IN MASTER BEDROOM BATH - SUN ROOM - NEW TILE IN 1ST FLOOR

July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chesapeake rents increased moderately over the past month

Chesapeake rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,006 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,211 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington and Alexandria, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106 and $1,872, are the two other major cities in the state besides Chesapeake to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3% and -1.2%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Chesapeake, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,211 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chesapeake fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

