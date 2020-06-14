Apartment List
27 Furnished Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenbrier East
36 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
Opening Summer 2020 Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Indian River
23 Units Available
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Miars Farm
1 Unit Available
3702 Peppercorn Way
3702 Peppercorn Way, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
1450 sqft
A quiet house 1 Bedroom,1Bath - Property Id: 240213 Plenty space and fresh air. Month to month. Includes all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Chesapeake
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
14 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3756 Indian River Road
3756 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
WHOA, partner! Pull up on your reins and take a gander at this stud of a property! The most spacious barndominium ever is waiting for you! You love horses? Check! You love dogs? Check, check! You love country living but want to be close to city and
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
Downtown Norfolk
13 Units Available
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$965
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
912 sqft
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,037
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. TIMELESS ELEGANCE, LAVISHLY RESTORED.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
Downtown Norfolk
14 Units Available
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
928 sqft
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,019
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. Signature Style in the City.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$990
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Rockefeller building in a prime downtown location features grand architecture and modern luxuries. Convenient garage parking for all residents, billiards room and rooftop patio.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
East 21st Street Monticello
1 Unit Available
Element at Ghent
111 E 18th St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Element at Ghent apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms apartment homes located in the heart of Norfolk.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Northwest Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1466 sqft
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
Downtown Norfolk
8 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Choices at Holland Windsor
712 Promenade Place, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Lynnhaven Mall, the Naval Air Station and Tidewater Community College. Resort-style swimming pool, theater room and newly constructed fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
Downtown Norfolk
2 Units Available
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
669 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated November 7 at 06:27pm
Ghent
3 Units Available
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5092 Glenwood Way
5092 Glenwood Way, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1360 sqft
Furnished rental short or long term ALL INCLUSIVE - Property Id: 198865 Fully furnished and all inclusive short or long term rental. Includes all utilities and Verizon high speed internet and 300+ TV channels. Located on Honeybee golf course.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Park View
1 Unit Available
73 Elm Street
73 Elm Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
504 sqft
FURNISHED COZY 1-BEDROOM, 1-BATH UPSTAIRS DUPLEX IN AN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. IT OFFERS A LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, UTILITY ROOM & EXTERIOR DECK TO SIT AND RELAX.
Results within 10 miles of Chesapeake
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Northwest Virginia Beach
51 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,127
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1432 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sandbridge
1 Unit Available
204 Sandbridge Rd
204 Sandbridge Road, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1489 sqft
Oceanviews/luxury furnished condo Virginia Beach No Pets Allowed (RLNE4829003)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
601 Westminster Lane^^
601 Westminister Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1224 sqft
GORGEOUS RENOVATED END UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS - GORGEOUS RENOVATED END UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS. PARTIALLY FURNISHED. NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, INCLUDES LAMINATE, TILE AND CARPET.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Larchmont-Edgewater
1 Unit Available
6309 Hampton Boulevard - A
6309 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1011 sqft
The left unit in this duplex (UNIT A) is ready to move-into immediately. Three bed, 1 bath. Bedrooms are upstairs. Gas and electric are metered separately and paid by the tenant. Tenant will pay a portion of the water. Heat is gas radiator.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Willoughby
1 Unit Available
1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4
1508 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
Nice upstairs unit, furnished. Close to beach, easy access to I-64 and hrbt. Only minutes away from Norfolk Naval base! Low energy bills average about $60 a month, water and sewer paid by management.

June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chesapeake rents declined slightly over the past month

Chesapeake rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,003 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,208 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest Virginia cities that we have data for, 9 have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Portsmouth experiencing the fastest growth (+2.2%).
    • Virginia Beach, Roanoke, and Hampton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chesapeake, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,208 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Chesapeake.
    • While rents in Chesapeake fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

