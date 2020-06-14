Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

124 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chesapeake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Greenbrier East
36 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Opening Summer 2020 Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Indian River
23 Units Available
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Greenbrier East
20 Units Available
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1329 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Great Bridge
15 Units Available
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1287 sqft
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Greenbrier West
10 Units Available
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1400 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
Great Bridge
42 Units Available
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Great Bridge
11 Units Available
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1332 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Norfolk
1 Unit Available
918 Hill Street
918 Hill Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1441 sqft
South Hill - Beautifully maintained home on large corner lot. Property has laminate wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Home is second week of May 2020 & some small pets are negotiable with additional deposit and pet rent.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Culpepper Landing
1 Unit Available
612 Canoe St
612 Canoe Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2688 sqft
Culpepper Landing - Very clean, well maintained home with 3 large bedrooms and a loft. Granite counter tops in kitchen and hardwood floors through out first floor. Large covered front porch and sun room for relaxing.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
3725 Radford Circle
3725 Radford Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
3725 Radford Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR Updated Townhouse in Western Branch - New LVT Hardwood Floors - - Updated Counter Tops in Kitchen! - LVT flooring on first floor! - Fenced in back yard with storage shed - Close to Neighborhood YMCA - Short

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Deep Creek South
1 Unit Available
2647 Twin Cedar Trail
2647 Twin Cedar Trail, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2369 sqft
2647 Twin Cedar Trail, Chesapeake - Available 6/5 - Gorgeous single family home in an established neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
West Chadswyck Terrace
1 Unit Available
1915 Lisbon Rd
1915 Lisbon Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1859 sqft
Super spacious 4 bed, 2 bath on the water in Western Branch, full appliance package to include full size washer and dryer, 2 car side loading garage, detached shed in back, all seasons room in back, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, foyer,

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
813 Parker Road
813 Parker Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2500 sqft
Beautifully maintained home in desirable Cheshire Forest neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
4005 Emberhill Lane
4005 Emberhill Lane, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2821 sqft
Call today to see this 4 year old beautiful one story home with large covered front and rear porches. As you step into the spacious foyer, you will see the dramatic formal dining room to the right with a deep pan ceiling and large windows.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Deep Creek North
1 Unit Available
501 Hulen Drive
501 Hulen Drive, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3428 sqft
Private boat ramp and launch to the Elizabeth River and Chesapeake Bay. In law suite over garage. Sun porch overlooking large waterfront lot, eat in kitchen with center island. Gleaming hardwood floors. four full baths. Cul de sac lot

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
432 Charleston Street
432 Charleston Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1668 sqft
Stunning townhouse located in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and wood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Indian River
1 Unit Available
11 Lydney Circle
11 Lydney Circle, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1392 sqft
Great townhome located on cul-de-sac lot and just minutes to Greenbrier & I-64, 3 Good sized bedrooms. Beautiful wood flooring through out home, kitchen & bath cabinets, countertops, stove, dishwasher in great condition.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
3905 Schooner Trail Trail
3905 Schooner Trail, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1250 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Full and 1 Half Bathroom Townhome, Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood in Western Branch.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Norfolk Highlands
1 Unit Available
1412 Myrtle Avenue
1412 Myrtle Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2180 sqft
Gorgeous Almost New Construction in Norfolk Highlands. Minutes from shopping, all major interstates, and bases. Open and bright floor plan with beautiful finishings throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
205 Attwick Court
205 Attwick Court, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
AVAIL RIGHT AWAY! Great Location near everything! Wood floors; tile kitchen. Double master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. Fenced patio in well kept community. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2516 Leytonstone Drive
2516 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1870 sqft
Beautiful condo. Hardwood floors. Outside patio. Room for an office. Like new front load washer and dryer. A must see.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Edinburgh
1 Unit Available
1512 Bankbury Way
1512 Bankbury Way, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
6200 sqft
Entirely custom home in Prestigious Edinburgh Meadows by a Homearama Award winning builder. Exquisite attention to detail with every glance of the eye.

1 of 3

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
816 Englewood
816 Englewood Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
816 Englewood Available 04/15/20 APPLICATION PENDING-SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED BACKYARD-PETS NEGOTIABLE - ** Shown by appointment only due to interior renovations ** The house will not be ready for occupancy until 4/15/2020.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Greenbrier East
1 Unit Available
1104 Stoney Brook Landing
1104 Stoney Brook Landing, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1722 sqft
Spacious well maintained lake front two-story home in the heart of Greenbrier on a cul-de-sac in the Turtle Rock neighborhood. Lots of upgrades including hardwood bamboo flooring throughout the downstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chesapeake, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chesapeake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

