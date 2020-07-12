/
greenbrier east
176 Apartments for rent in Greenbrier East, Chesapeake, VA
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1378 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and gourmet kitchens. Common amenities include a yoga studio, a health club, and an infinity pool. Close to I-64.
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1329 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Carlton at Greenbrier
1501 Carlton Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1320 sqft
The Greenbrier Mall and Crossways Shopping Center are close to this property. Community amenities include a fire pit lounge, pool, poolside bar and business center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1388 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1010 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
805 Windom Boulevard
805 Windom Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2225 sqft
805 Windom Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Hunningdon Commons - Stunning two story condo features open kitchen and living area with center island, lots of cabinet and counter space, gas fireplace, and high ceilings.
903 Brigantine Court
903 Brigantine Court, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1026 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! THIS GREENBRIER TOWNHOME, HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW CARPET W/2-BEDROOM, 1.
1545 Hambledon Loop - 1
1545 Hambledon Loop, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY LEASE BEAUTIFUL Condo In The Heart Of Greenbrier Located Directly On The Pond with the BEST view in the area! 2 Master Suites, beautiful flooring, updates, and stainless steel sppliances.
1905 Shady Cove Court
1905 Shady Cove Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Looking for a house with a pool for those hot summer days? This is the home for you. Well-maintained 2.5 bath home in established neighborhood. Large family room with gas fireplace. Large privacy wood-fenced backyard.
968 Saint Andrews Reach
968 Saint Andrews Reach, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1026 sqft
Great Condo in the Greenbrier Area next to the Greebrier YMCA. Living room, dining area and kitchen with all appliances. Great room with decorative fireplace leads to the fenced patio area in the rear of the Condo.
1505 Vinsa Court
1505 Vinsa Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3016 sqft
Amazing water view with lake access from this stately 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3000+ square foot home in move-in condition. Sunny updated kitchen with large pantry, breakfast bar, granite counters, and updated appliances.
934 Still Harbor Circle
934 Still Harbor Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1064 sqft
CHESAPEAKE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! - Very well maintained end unit townhouse in the established Lakewood neighborhood. Near shopping, entertainment, food and bases. Call today to set up your private showing. (RLNE5738404)
600 STATION SQ Lane
600 Station Square Lane, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1382 sqft
Highly sought after Station Square! End unit 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with water views. Gas fireplace, security system & fully fenced yard. A must see! Multi-year lease available.
801 Calvert Court
801 Calvert Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
801 Calvert Court Available 05/01/20 HUNNINGDON COMMONS - End unit condo. Easy access to interstates, minutes to Chesapeake City Park. Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, electric range and washer/dryer. Pets negotiable with fee. NO SMOKING.
1104 Stoney Brook Landing
1104 Stoney Brook Landing, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1722 sqft
Spacious well maintained lake front two-story home in the heart of Greenbrier on a cul-de-sac in the Turtle Rock neighborhood. Lots of upgrades including hardwood bamboo flooring throughout the downstairs.
1832 Sapphire Road
1832 Sapphire Road, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2500 sqft
Resort-style living! Absolutely stunning property with amazing pool! Gorgeous 2500 SF 5 bedroom, 3 bath home built in 2017 with 1st floor bedroom and full bath.
802 Tiverton Place
802 Tiverton Place, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1948 sqft
Welcome home! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Chesapeake offers approximately 1,950 square feet of living space. Featuring an eat in kitchen, appliances include stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. Washer and dryer.
928 SAINT ANDREWS Reach
928 Saint Andrews Reach, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
NICE TWO (2) STORY CONDO IN THE GREENBRIER AREA - WITH A GREAT ROOM - WITH A OFFICE/STUDY ROOM - WITH TWO (2) FULL BATHS - WASHER AND DRYER "AS IS" - "RENTAL SHOWING/DISCLOSURE FORM MUST BE PROVIDED WITH APPLICATION FOR FINDER'S FEE" - 'TENANT IN
Results within 1 mile of Greenbrier East
Magnolia Run
5697 Magnolia Run Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and wide open kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a Bark Park. Located close to shops and dining in Virginia Beach.
Infinity at Centerville Crossing
5657 Infinity Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,231
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1344 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets, and modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a resort-inspired pool, sundecks, and a clubhouse. Minutes away from Lynnhaven Parkway.
Providence Green
1101 Craftsman Dr #103, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-64, these homes feature private patios, modern appliances in kitchens, and full-size washers. Common amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!The beautiful Magnolia blossom is a symbol of “splendid beauty and dignity,” and Magnolia Chase Apartments in Kempsville in Virginia Beach, definitely lives up to its name.
The Cascades
2133 Amberbrooke Way, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1361 sqft
Luxury apartments with expansive floor plans featuring bright light, large closets and gourmet kitchens. Quiet community located close to hair salons, cafes and grocery shopping.