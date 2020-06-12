19 Apartments for rent in Elizabeth City, NC

Life in Elizabeth City

Apartments are available in all shapes and sizes in Elizabeth City, giving big spenders and budget-minded leasers alike a wide range of options. Cheap apartments and basic studio units start in the $650-$750 range, and come equipped with modern interiors, covered parking, on-site laundry facilities, and some utilities included. Are you in the market for a family-sized luxury rental? For between $1,000 and $1,500 you can look forward to living the good life in a spacious (1,200-plus square foot) rental house, townhouse, or apartment that includes renovated interiors, furnished rooms, and tons of other cool stuff, like a fireplace, swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, and scenic view. Just be prepared to show proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous landlords/references when you’re ready to commit to an apartment.

Like most cities, the Elizabeth City metropolis (which includes parts of both Pasquotank and Camden County) has its fair share of safe and sorta-iffy neighborhoods alike. Locals often advise newcomers to avoid the neighborhoods immediately north/northwest and south/southwest of downtown, while some of the most modern and family-friendly areas include the Riverside district (just southeast of the urban core) and the historic neighborhoods along Main and Church Streets. But, don’t take our word for it: come see for yourself which part of town is best for you before deciding to settle down in the E.C. After all, a neighborhood that looks and feels “sorta iffy” to one person might scream “has character” to someone else.

A popular living locale for singles, families, retirees, military, and students alike, the “Harbor of Hospitality” is sure to play host to the perfect rental for you. So let’s get down to business and scour the listings for your dream dwelling in Elizabeth City, shall we? Best of luck and happy hunting!