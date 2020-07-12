324 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chesapeake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier East
968 Saint Andrews Reach
968 Saint Andrews Reach, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1026 sqft
Great Condo in the Greenbrier Area next to the Greebrier YMCA. Living room, dining area and kitchen with all appliances. Great room with decorative fireplace leads to the fenced patio area in the rear of the Condo.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge
513 Whisper Walk
513 Whisper Walk, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom waterfront home located in the Grassfield school district. This stunning house features an open concept with a large kitchen, sun room, dining room, and sliding doors to the patio.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
812 Elgin Court
812 Elgin Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1616 sqft
Enjoy this convenience & spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 baths 1616 sq ft townhouse w/walk-in closet. Located near interstate & main highways. Very easy to commute to military bases. Very close to Greenbrier with lots of shopping, restaurants & recreation.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Grove West
1919 Ferguson Loop
1919 Ferguson Loop, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3110 sqft
Immaculate like new home located in the Heart of Southern Chesapeake in the highly desirable Hickory area. Craftsman style home with Open Kitchen to family room. Hardwood floors on first level, dining room, kitchen & utility room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch South
4301 Masthead Way
4301 Mast Head Way, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1945 sqft
Beautifully well kept, spacious home, with gas fireplace in living room. Enjoy a huge master bedroom w/large walk-in-closet, acrylic block windows over a relaxing jetted tub.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1020 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Western Branch. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Living & Dining Rooms. Fenced back yard. Small cul-de-sac neighborhood off Taylor Rd near YMCA. Tenant pays water and electric.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
1117 Poindexter Street
1117 Poindexter Street, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, efficiency apartment in Chesapeake. Simple one bedroom with low rent. No pets allowed. Section 8 approved home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge
432 Charleston Street
432 Charleston Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
Stunning townhouse located in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and wood floors.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
1109 Lady Ashley Drive
1109 Lady Ashley Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2144 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Open Kitchen & Lots of living space. Backyard Patio. Family rooms on both floors. Very convenient to Greenbrier & I-64. Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis. Walk to City Park or Lake. No Smoking in home.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
1226 Basswood Court
1226 Basswood Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
Well maintained, brick faced, end unit town home in Woodbriar neighborhood. Enter to gleaming, laminate flooring giving a light and bright open feel to the main living room.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge East
728 Hawkhurst Drive
728 Hawkhurst Drive, Chesapeake, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
2900 sqft
Check out this gorgeous upgraded home ready to move in! Home has upgraded kitchen w/all stainless steel appliances, 6 bedrooms with one having private access perfect for in-law suite. Flooring is hardwood, tile, and carpeting.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier East
1505 Vinsa Court
1505 Vinsa Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3016 sqft
Amazing water view with lake access from this stately 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3000+ square foot home in move-in condition. Sunny updated kitchen with large pantry, breakfast bar, granite counters, and updated appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek South
712 Creekwood Drive
712 Creekwood Drive, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3000 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious home in Grassfield school district! This home has it all! Fantastic open concept! Bonus room can be used as formal living room/office etc. with built in book cases, formal dining room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch South
3712 Bay Crescent
3712 Bay Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2210 sqft
Well maintained stand alone condo with open floor plan. Freshly painted, new granite countertops in kitchen. New laminate flooring throughout. Attached double car garage, fenced backyard with patio. A must see! Apply online @https://remaxalliance.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek North
631 Annaka Loop
631 Annaka Loop, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2262 sqft
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Gas fireplace with 2 car garage. 9 foot ceilings downstairs with surround sound and security system and jetted tub. Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths over looking the lake.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge
975 Speight Lyons Loop
975 Speight Lyons Loop, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
3388 sqft
Great 5 bedroom, 305 bath 2 story home with eat-in kitchen with all appliances. First floor bedroom, gas fireplace, master suite with jetted tub, 2 car attached garage and a large yard. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.

1 of 28

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Indian River
109 Herrington Lane
109 Herrington Lane, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
GORGEOUS SETTING-RESTFUL! NAVYREALTOR@HOTMAIL.COM text 757-241-2740 . Very large traditional comfortable waterfront colonial in convenient location. Gorgeous million dollar restful views. Vacation year-round. Big lot agent can provide survey.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3343 Clover Meadows Drive
3343 Clover Meadows Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
2 BED 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT IN WESTERN BRANCH. 2ND FLOOR UNIT. OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILING. KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND LARGE ISLAND. SECURITY SYSTEM. RESERVED PARKING SPACE AND OFF STREET VISITOR PARKING.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
River Walk
720 River Strand
720 River Strand, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4000 sqft
FORMER AWARD WINNING HOMEARAMA HOME! ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES, LIGHT AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING RM, FORMAL DINING RM, HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN OPENS TO GREAT RM W/ CATHEDAL CEILINGS, SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE, 2 CAR SIDE LOAD GARAGE AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 20

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Albemarle Acres West
1405 Windsor Road
1405 Windsor Road, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch located in Albemarle Acres in Hickory. This home boast newer paint, flooring, and deck. Remodeled bathroom and updated light fixtures. Kitchen that offers abundant cabinet space.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Edinburgh
1512 Bankbury Way
1512 Bankbury Way, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
6200 sqft
Entirely custom home in Prestigious Edinburgh Meadows by a Homearama Award winning builder. Exquisite attention to detail with every glance of the eye.

1 of 3

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
816 Englewood
816 Englewood Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
816 Englewood Available 04/15/20 APPLICATION PENDING-SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED BACKYARD-PETS NEGOTIABLE - ** Shown by appointment only due to interior renovations ** The house will not be ready for occupancy until 4/15/2020.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier East
801 Calvert Court
801 Calvert Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
801 Calvert Court Available 05/01/20 HUNNINGDON COMMONS - End unit condo. Easy access to interstates, minutes to Chesapeake City Park. Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, electric range and washer/dryer. Pets negotiable with fee. NO SMOKING.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
404 Camberley Way Unit J
404 Camberley Way, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1041 sqft
404 Camberley Way Unit J Available 04/13/20 Great Condo Near Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment - First floor condo with view of tree line from private patio. Storage unit off patio. Dining room features counter with built-in cabinets below.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chesapeake, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chesapeake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

