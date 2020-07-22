/
western branch north
321 Apartments for rent in Western Branch North, Chesapeake, VA
The Sterling Apartment Homes
4271 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
794 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
3521 Radford Circle
3521 Radford Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1178 sqft
3521 Radford Circle Available 08/01/20 Silverwood Oaks - New paint, carpet and plumbing. The end unit town home has a large fenced in yard and storage building. There is a wood burning fireplace within the large den.
3420 Clover Road
3420 Clover Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
3420 Clover Road Available 08/10/20 CLOVER MEADOWS - 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, second floor condo. Wood burning fireplace. Skylight, Master bedroom with full bath. No smoking in unit. No pets. Available 8/10/20. (RLNE3275528)
3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow
3341 Clover Meadows Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow in Chesapeake. View photos, descriptions and more!
5250 Lombard St
5250 Lombard Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1650 sqft
Come see this practically new 3 Bdrm., 2.
2912 Radcliffe Lane N
2912 Radcliffe Lane, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
Nice townhouse conveniently located near interstates and shopping. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has brand new carpet and vinyl and was just freshly painted for move in.
3437 Clover Meadows Drive
3437 Clover Meadows Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Traditional 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in western Chesapeake. This charming home has large windows offering lots of natural light, an outside storage shed, and utility room with washer and dryer hookups.
3341 Clover Meadow Drive
3341 Clover Meadows Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
1ST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN WESTERN BRANCH. BRAND NEW PAINT THROUGHTOUT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. MINUTES TO INTERSTATE. TENANT MUST ALLOW FOR AUTO DEDUCT FROM CHECKING FOR RENT.
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1020 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Western Branch. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Living & Dining Rooms. Fenced back yard. Small cul-de-sac neighborhood off Taylor Rd near YMCA. Tenant pays water and electric.
2807 Cardiff Lane
2807 Cardiff Lane, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1496 sqft
ROOMY TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER POINT ELIZABETH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN , FIREPLACE, AND COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. VERY CLEAN AND HAS A PRIVATE BACK FENCED BACKYARD.
2516 Leytonstone Drive
2516 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1870 sqft
Beautiful condo. Hardwood floors. Outside patio. Room for an office. Like new front load washer and dryer. A must see.
2437 Leytonstone Drive
2437 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1704 sqft
Well maintained end unit townhouse in the Kings Pointe at Western Branch neighborhood, located off of Gum Road near Portsmouth Blvd. East access to the inter-state systems, bases and shopping areas.
3343 Clover Meadows Drive
3343 Clover Meadows Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
2 BED 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT IN WESTERN BRANCH. 2ND FLOOR UNIT. OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILING. KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND LARGE ISLAND. SECURITY SYSTEM. RESERVED PARKING SPACE AND OFF STREET VISITOR PARKING.
3560 Radford Circle
3560 Radford Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Superfantastic end unit town-home with a huge fenced yard and shed.
Results within 1 mile of Western Branch North
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1278 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property - Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property. 3rd story media/bedroom.
214 Leonard Rd
214 Leonard Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1208 sqft
214 Leonard Rd Available 08/15/20 214 LEONARD RD - Ranch home with a HUGE yard, 3 bedrooms, and hardwood flooring. (RLNE2773009)
3715 Sugar Creek Cir
3715 Sugar Creek Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
2 bedroom one and half bath end unit town house on a cul-de-sac, close to shopping and the interstate.
14 Willow Bend Ct
14 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.
3722 Towne Point Road
3722 Towne Point Road, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
892 sqft
Beautiful move in ready Condo. This offers 2 master suites w/bathroom, Living room, Dining area, Balcony in front and off the rooms in the back. This is near schools, shops, ship yard, Call to view and make this yours today.
6105 Brookwood Drive
6105 Brookwood Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1064 sqft
Cute Duplex with an open living room and dining area combination. Three good size bedrooms with large closets. Kitchen had great storage space and it leads to the laundry area with a washer/dryer hook up. This will be available to view 8-13