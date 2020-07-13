Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access package receiving

Thrive Apartment Homes, located in Chesapeake and only minutes from Portsmouth, Norfolk and Virginia Beach, offers you all the conveniences of city life yet still maintains the quiet, suburban setting that you desire. This scenic community is surrounded by several parks, which feature miles of walking trails, playgrounds, boat/canoe launches and events, which are held throughout the year. Thrive Apartment Homes provides you with the balanced lifestyle that you deserve. If you're looking for a beautifully designed apartment home and convenient amenities in Chesapeake, VA, Thrive Apartment Homes has you covered. From top to bottom, you will absolutely love your open concept floor plan, huge walk in closets, plank flooring, new cabinets, stylish counter tops, and modern appliances. The conveniences of ample parking, 24 hour emergency maintenance and onsite laundry facilities are just an added bonus on top of living in an apartment that is sure to make you smile.