Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:42 AM

Thrive Apartment Homes

1020 Thrive Place · (651) 413-9036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 Thrive Place, Chesapeake, VA 23323
Deep Creek North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21-100 · Avail. Aug 8

$924

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 29-100 · Avail. Sep 8

$924

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 13-201 · Avail. Sep 8

$924

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thrive Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Thrive Apartment Homes, located in Chesapeake and only minutes from Portsmouth, Norfolk and Virginia Beach, offers you all the conveniences of city life yet still maintains the quiet, suburban setting that you desire. This scenic community is surrounded by several parks, which feature miles of walking trails, playgrounds, boat/canoe launches and events, which are held throughout the year. Thrive Apartment Homes provides you with the balanced lifestyle that you deserve. If you're looking for a beautifully designed apartment home and convenient amenities in Chesapeake, VA, Thrive Apartment Homes has you covered. From top to bottom, you will absolutely love your open concept floor plan, huge walk in closets, plank flooring, new cabinets, stylish counter tops, and modern appliances. The conveniences of ample parking, 24 hour emergency maintenance and onsite laundry facilities are just an added bonus on top of living in an apartment that is sure to make you smile.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months and 14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $9
Deposit: $250-$750
Additional: Renter's insurance suggested
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $250 up to 49 lbs.; $350 50 lbs.-75 lbs.
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet up to 49 lbs.; $30 pet pet 50 lbs.-75 lbs.
restrictions: Up to 75 lbs.; breed restrictions apply, please contact the rental office for details
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thrive Apartment Homes have any available units?
Thrive Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $924 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does Thrive Apartment Homes have?
Some of Thrive Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thrive Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Thrive Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thrive Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Thrive Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Thrive Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Thrive Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Thrive Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Thrive Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Thrive Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Thrive Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Thrive Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Thrive Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Thrive Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thrive Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
