Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:31 PM

303 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Culpepper Landing
8 Units Available
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Great Bridge
11 Units Available
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1332 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Indian River
24 Units Available
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Greenbrier East
19 Units Available
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1329 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
Greenbrier East
31 Units Available
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1388 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Great Bridge
15 Units Available
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1287 sqft
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Great Bridge
42 Units Available
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Deep Creek North
1 Unit Available
Thrive Apartment Homes
1020 Thrive Place, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,132
1200 sqft
From on-site laundry facilities to a pet-friendly environment, this community offers great amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, modern kitchens and washer/dryer hookups. Just a short drive from the Elizabeth River and Interstate 64.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Greenbrier West
10 Units Available
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1400 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3122 Old Rock St
3122 Old Rock Street, Chesapeake, VA
Modern and updated home in desirable Culpepper Landing. Open concept first floor. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and huge center island. Recently painted first floor. Second floor to be painted soon.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
5221 Winery Dr.
5221 Winery Drive, Chesapeake, VA
5221 Winery Dr. Available 08/01/20 Pughsville Crossing - Beautiful four bedroom home on a large corner lot.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
605 Sedgefield Court
605 Sedgefield Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE - GORGEOUS BRICK HOME WITH MANY UPDATES. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND NICE SIZE ROOMS. HAS LAMINATE, CARPET AND VINYL. GREAT LOCATION AVAILABLE 08/1/20. (RLNE5831410)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Norfolk
1 Unit Available
918 Hill Street
918 Hill Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1441 sqft
South Hill - Beautifully maintained home on large corner lot. Property has laminate wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Home is second week of May 2020 & some small pets are negotiable with additional deposit and pet rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
837 Shillelagh Road
837 Shillelagh Road, Chesapeake, VA
837 Shillelagh Road - Immaculate 3,000 sq ft home on 2 acres! 4 bedrooms and 3 bath with possible 5th bedroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Culpepper Landing
1 Unit Available
612 Canoe St
612 Canoe Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2688 sqft
Culpepper Landing - Very clean, well maintained home with 3 large bedrooms and a loft. Granite counter tops in kitchen and hardwood floors through out first floor. Large covered front porch and sun room for relaxing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norfolk Highlands
1 Unit Available
1523 Linden Avenue
1523 Linden Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
1523 Linden Avenue Available 06/15/20 ****Beautiful 4 Bedroom with First Floor Bedroom - Located on the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach line. This home offer quick access to the all that Hampton Roads has to offer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deep Creek South
1 Unit Available
2647 Twin Cedar Trail
2647 Twin Cedar Trail, Chesapeake, VA
2647 Twin Cedar Trail, Chesapeake - Available 6/5 - Gorgeous single family home in an established neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
420 Blue Beech Way
420 Blue Beech Way, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2352 sqft
420 Blue Beech Way Available 07/01/20 NORTH TRAIL - Charming home with open floor plan. Large kitchen that opens to family room w/fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Apply at howardhannarentals.com. (RLNE4062325)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Grove West
1 Unit Available
844 Shillelagh Road^^
844 Shillelagh Road, Chesapeake, VA
COUNTRY LIVING!!! 4 BED / 3 BATH SF HOME - COUNTRY LIVING!! 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON 10 ACRES. 7 ACRES FARMLAND, 3 ACRES LAWN MAINTENANCE. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN, UTILITY ROOM, FIRST FLOOR MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
4737 Brians Way
4737 Brians Way, Chesapeake, VA
Adorable Home Perfect for Family Living - Looking for a quiet community in the heart of Chesapeake? This home has so much to offer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Drum Creek Farms
1 Unit Available
2509 Drum Creek Road
2509 Drum Creek Road, Chesapeake, VA
Drum Creek Farms - This SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home has an open floor plan and is located in the heart of Western Branch. Close to Chesapeake Square Mall and interstate. Neighborhood with big spaces gives it a country feel.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
4113 River Breeze Circle
4113 River Breeze Circle, Chesapeake, VA
Beautiful Single Family Condo - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Open kitchen with eating area, bar open to large family room, dining room, fenced yard with patio. Washer/dryer included "as is", water/sewage included & front yard maintenance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier East
1 Unit Available
1307 River Birch Run S
1307 River Birch Run South, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1280 sqft
1307 River Birch Run S Available 07/01/20 GREENBRIER/RIVER BIRCH RUN - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in the heart of Greenbrier. Large family room with wood burning fireplace. Large separate dining room. Newer carpet and paint.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
2046 River Pearl Way
2046 River Pearl Way, Chesapeake, VA
2046 River Pearl Way Available 07/01/20 2046 River Pearl Way - Single-family executive home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Exceptional condition, includes a 2-car garage, with remote openers & security system.

June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chesapeake rents declined slightly over the past month

Chesapeake rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,003 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,208 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest Virginia cities that we have data for, 9 have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Portsmouth experiencing the fastest growth (+2.2%).
    • Virginia Beach, Roanoke, and Hampton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chesapeake, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,208 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Chesapeake.
    • While rents in Chesapeake fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

