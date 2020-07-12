/
greenbrier west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:58 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Greenbrier West, Chesapeake, VA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1400 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Rue Marseille
507 Rue Marseille, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
507 Rue Marseille Available 10/01/20 507 Rue Marseille, Chesapeake - Available NOW - Spacious first floor one bedroom condo in Les Chateaux. Beautiful open floor plan with new Laminate flooring and a small back porch.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
618 Ridge Circle
618 Ridge Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
KNELLS RIDGE - 2 Master Suites in this end unit town-home! Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Open Family-room with gas fireplace, Dining room is open to patio doors and Kitchen with room for bar stools plus a pantry! FRESH paint.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
205 Doria Trail
205 Doria Trail, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1688 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOME. VERY SPACIOUS, LOCATED IN A CUL DE SAC, Large backyard with updated Deck. TRULY A MUST SEE. Move in ready!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
317-A Wimbledon Chase
317 Wimbledon Chase, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
317-A Wimbledon Chase Available 08/01/20 2 BED / 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - Great location near Chesapeake General Hospital. End unit townhouse. Two bedrooms and two baths .All appliances including washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
815 Rivanna River Reach
815 Rivanna River Reach, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Cozy Condo Located in Scenic River Walk Area - Property Id: 310703 BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDRM, 2 FULL BATH CARRIAGE HOME CONDO WITH ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE AND PRIVATE PATIO IN SCENIC RIVERWALK.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
812 Elgin Court
812 Elgin Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1616 sqft
Enjoy this convenience & spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 baths 1616 sq ft townhouse w/walk-in closet. Located near interstate & main highways. Very easy to commute to military bases. Very close to Greenbrier with lots of shopping, restaurants & recreation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Lady Ashley Drive
1109 Lady Ashley Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2144 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Open Kitchen & Lots of living space. Backyard Patio. Family rooms on both floors. Very convenient to Greenbrier & I-64. Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis. Walk to City Park or Lake. No Smoking in home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1226 Basswood Court
1226 Basswood Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
Well maintained, brick faced, end unit town home in Woodbriar neighborhood. Enter to gleaming, laminate flooring giving a light and bright open feel to the main living room.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1054 Wickford Court
1054 Wickford Court, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
920 sqft
WICKFORD - COME VIEW THIS FRESHLY PAINTED 2BD, 1 BA ONE STORY TOWNHOME. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, LARGE LIVING ROOM OPENS TO KITCHEN, FENCED IN YARD WITH STORAGE SHED LOCATED IN A CULDESAC.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
469 Seahorse Run
469 Seahorse Run, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Condo on 2nd Floor! 2Bedrooms, Huge great rm with cathedral ceiling, Eat-In-Kitchen, Loft, & 2nd Master Bedroom on 2nd Floor! Great value, community offers, Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, Boat launch, & dock! Better
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
816 Englewood
816 Englewood Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
816 Englewood Available 04/15/20 APPLICATION PENDING-SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED BACKYARD-PETS NEGOTIABLE - ** Shown by appointment only due to interior renovations ** The house will not be ready for occupancy until 4/15/2020.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
404 Camberley Way Unit J
404 Camberley Way, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1041 sqft
404 Camberley Way Unit J Available 04/13/20 Great Condo Near Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment - First floor condo with view of tree line from private patio. Storage unit off patio. Dining room features counter with built-in cabinets below.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
415 Prince George Court
415 Prince George Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2144 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5410243)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Inlet Quay Unit B
725 Inlet Quay, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
725 Inlet Quay Unit B Available 09/01/20 Open Floor Plan 2BR/2BA Condo in Riverwalk! - - Well maintained unit with fireplace! - HUGE master bedroom with sitting area - Community Amenities include a Pool, Park, walking trails! - Updated Wood Look
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1906 Willow Point Arch
1906 Willow Point Arch, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1255 sqft
Great two story condo. Open and spacious first floor with, bar area, half bath, and laundry area. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and attached full bath. Small fenced outside area with storage shed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
600 Lord Byron Court
600 Lord Byron Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2324 sqft
600 Lord Byron Court Available 08/01/20 4 bed, 2.5 bath beautiful, large home in Greenbrier West - with 2 car garage - 4 bed, 2.5 bath beautiful, large single family home in Greenbrier West with 2-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Greenbrier West
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
14 Units Available
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1378 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and gourmet kitchens. Common amenities include a yoga studio, a health club, and an infinity pool. Close to I-64.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
10 Units Available
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,063
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Mann Drive
119 Mann Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Refrigerator and Stove, Washer and Dryer as is. Lawn care provided. Water bill will be prorated with 117 Mann Drive. Gazebo in back yard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
975 Speight Lyons Loop
975 Speight Lyons Loop, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
3388 sqft
Great 5 bedroom, 305 bath 2 story home with eat-in kitchen with all appliances. First floor bedroom, gas fireplace, master suite with jetted tub, 2 car attached garage and a large yard. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
720 River Strand
720 River Strand, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4000 sqft
FORMER AWARD WINNING HOMEARAMA HOME! ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES, LIGHT AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING RM, FORMAL DINING RM, HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN OPENS TO GREAT RM W/ CATHEDAL CEILINGS, SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE, 2 CAR SIDE LOAD GARAGE AND MUCH MORE.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
600 STATION SQ Lane
600 Station Square Lane, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1382 sqft
Highly sought after Station Square! End unit 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with water views. Gas fireplace, security system & fully fenced yard. A must see! Multi-year lease available.