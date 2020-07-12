/
deep creek north
217 Apartments for rent in Deep Creek North, Chesapeake, VA
Lake Village
908 Lake Village Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Lake Village Apartments, located in Chesapeake, Virginia! Stop by Lake Village Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Thrive Apartment Homes
1020 Thrive Place, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$924
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
From on-site laundry facilities to a pet-friendly environment, this community offers great amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, modern kitchens and washer/dryer hookups. Just a short drive from the Elizabeth River and Interstate 64.
631 Annaka Loop
631 Annaka Loop, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2262 sqft
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Gas fireplace with 2 car garage. 9 foot ceilings downstairs with surround sound and security system and jetted tub. Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths over looking the lake.
2804 Bar Harbor Ct.
2804 Bar Harbor Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2406 sqft
2804 Bar Harbor Ct. Available 08/21/20 Hillside Landing - Come view this gorgeous home with a backyard that is a real must see! Many many upgrades throughout.
303 Marlboro Road
303 Marlboro Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
816 sqft
Fairview Heights - Cozy, recently renovated home on cul-de-sac lot next to golf course. Storage shed. No Smoking or Vaping within premises. Apply online at howardhannarentals.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE5916627)
4501 Westborough Drive
4501 Westborough Drive, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3080 sqft
4501 Westborough Drive Available 08/06/20 Colonial Point - New modern updates throughout this home. New fixtures, flooring, paint and appliances. A large inviting foyer leads to the, more than, ample bedrooms.
610 Consolvo Place
610 Consolvo Place, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1765 sqft
Reunion - This perfect three-level condo is move-in ready with all the amenities you could ask for. Enjoy the huge eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
2 Axson Street
2 Axson Street, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
602 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom home in great location near shopping, downtown Portsmouth and the shipyard. Quiet area where property is sitting on a large corner lot. Plenty of yard space. Come check out the inside!
214 Median Circle
214 Median Circle, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 214 Median Circle in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
89 Dahlgren Avenue
89 Dahlgren Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
600 sqft
Photos are of a like unit. This 2 bedroom 1 bath, 2nd floor unit is located conveniently near Victory Blvd in Cradock. Freshly rehabbed with new carpet and paint! Bright interior, front porch, and a HUGE yard. Ground maintenance included with rent.
215 Goldin Drive
215 Goldin Drive, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Here's your opportunity to rent a well-maintained 1,800 square foot home featuring an open concept floor plan and 9' ceilings.
511 Henderson Street
511 Henderson Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Come home to this beautifully renovated (2016) 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch.
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,180
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1378 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and gourmet kitchens. Common amenities include a yoga studio, a health club, and an infinity pool. Close to I-64.
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
602 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, luxury living in the heart of Norfolk. Walk to the Elizabeth River waterfront for dining, shopping and entertainment. Yoga, tanning and massage facilities as well as a state-of-the-art pet washing station.
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,120
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1388 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.