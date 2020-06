Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher hot tub fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Welcome to the sought after neighborhood of Alcova Heights. This gorgeous 6 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 4.5 bathroom, single family home in South Arlington. This beauty is immaculately cared for, contains new carpet and fresh paint and is available for you to call home immediately. There is a second kitchen in the basement and second washer and dryer. This property is professionally managed.