Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning furnished oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access valet service 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

IO Piazza by Windsor offers its residents pet friendly one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes laden with exclusive amenities such as an vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents, open-kitchen designs with granite countertops, and in-unit washer/dryers. We also offer unmatched community amenities. The fifth-floor terrace alone with its sun deck, gas grills, dining area sofas and lounge chairs is enough to set IO Piazza apart. Our unbeatable location in Shirlington Village is ideal for anyone seeking to take advantage of the city lifestyle. We are within walking distance from myriad shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. IO Piazza is also conveniently located just seconds from I-395 and only three miles from Washington, DC. Plus, our exclusive parking garage and complimentary shuttle to the Pentagon City Metro makes commuting a breeze…no matter how you travel!