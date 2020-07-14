Amenities
IO Piazza by Windsor offers its residents pet friendly one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes laden with exclusive amenities such as an vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents, open-kitchen designs with granite countertops, and in-unit washer/dryers. We also offer unmatched community amenities. The fifth-floor terrace alone with its sun deck, gas grills, dining area sofas and lounge chairs is enough to set IO Piazza apart. Our unbeatable location in Shirlington Village is ideal for anyone seeking to take advantage of the city lifestyle. We are within walking distance from myriad shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. IO Piazza is also conveniently located just seconds from I-395 and only three miles from Washington, DC. Plus, our exclusive parking garage and complimentary shuttle to the Pentagon City Metro makes commuting a breeze…no matter how you travel!