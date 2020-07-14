All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like
Io Piazza by Windsor.
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
Io Piazza by Windsor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Io Piazza by Windsor

2727 S Quincy St · (833) 600-0038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0401 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 0711 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 1011 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0311 · Avail. now

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 0211 · Avail. now

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 0506 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Io Piazza by Windsor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
IO Piazza by Windsor offers its residents pet friendly one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes laden with exclusive amenities such as an vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents, open-kitchen designs with granite countertops, and in-unit washer/dryers. We also offer unmatched community amenities. The fifth-floor terrace alone with its sun deck, gas grills, dining area sofas and lounge chairs is enough to set IO Piazza apart. Our unbeatable location in Shirlington Village is ideal for anyone seeking to take advantage of the city lifestyle. We are within walking distance from myriad shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. IO Piazza is also conveniently located just seconds from I-395 and only three miles from Washington, DC. Plus, our exclusive parking garage and complimentary shuttle to the Pentagon City Metro makes commuting a breeze…no matter how you travel!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $375 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Io Piazza by Windsor have any available units?
Io Piazza by Windsor has 18 units available starting at $1,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Io Piazza by Windsor have?
Some of Io Piazza by Windsor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Io Piazza by Windsor currently offering any rent specials?
Io Piazza by Windsor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Io Piazza by Windsor pet-friendly?
Yes, Io Piazza by Windsor is pet friendly.
Does Io Piazza by Windsor offer parking?
Yes, Io Piazza by Windsor offers parking.
Does Io Piazza by Windsor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Io Piazza by Windsor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Io Piazza by Windsor have a pool?
No, Io Piazza by Windsor does not have a pool.
Does Io Piazza by Windsor have accessible units?
No, Io Piazza by Windsor does not have accessible units.
Does Io Piazza by Windsor have units with dishwashers?
No, Io Piazza by Windsor does not have units with dishwashers.

