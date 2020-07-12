/
alcova heights
118 Apartments for rent in Alcova Heights, Arlington, VA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
620 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas, off-street parking and next to Tyrol Hill Park. Minutes from plenty of shopping, Bailey's Crossroads and Columbia Pike.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Westmont Gardens Apartments
3860 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westmont Gardens Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Apartments
3710 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3701 5TH STREET S
3701 5th Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,275
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities included w/rent. Bright, Spacious, L-shaped for separate Living & Sleeping. FEATURES: Large Walk in Closet, Secure Bldg. in Super Location. Quick Bus Ride(1.3 miles) to Ballston Metro. Outdoor Pool & Parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3829 7TH STREET S
3829 7th Street South, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1020 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Alcova Heights- less than 5 miles from Washington DC, the Pentagon, Ballston Metro and Crystal City. Fantastic Cape Cod in a delightful neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Alcova Heights
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1096 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
27 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,779
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
117 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,595
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1177 sqft
Features in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to George Washington Memorial Parkway, I-395, and I-66. On-site restaurants, retail, billiards, shuffleboard, and wet bar.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
17 Units Available
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
75 Units Available
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,950
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
16 Units Available
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1078 sqft
Are you looking for a luxury apartment in Arlington, Virginia? Your search stops here, at 2200 Columbia Pike where we pride ourselves on offering unique, open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring classic home comforts with a taste
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
54 Units Available
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
19 Units Available
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,656
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1166 sqft
Beautiful, modern apartments with grocery store and Starbucks on-site. Walking distance to parks, dining and downtown Penrose shops. Stunning pool, 24-hour fitness center and underground parking.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
12 Units Available
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
Upscale and easily accessible from Downtown Washington, D.C. On-site business center, fitness center, lounge and concierge. Pet-free community. Large closets, balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Reserved parking available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
87 Units Available
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,650
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
56 Units Available
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1205 sqft
Homes with soundproofing, walk-in closets, high-speed internet and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a fitness center, a business center and grilling stations. Only 8 minutes from Georgetown University.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
29 Units Available
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,370
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
896 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,420
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Towers Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
43 Units Available
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
633 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1118 sqft
Boutique-style gated apartment complex. Modern layouts with large windows and plenty of natural light. Outdoor community amenities include grilling stations, courtyard, outdoor pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
46 Units Available
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,197
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$3,051
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,774
1418 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Clarendon with easy access to dining and nightlife. Building has automated package delivery, parking and dog washing station. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and Nest thermostats in all units.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
29 Units Available
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1035 sqft
Luxury community with valet concierge, on-site lounge, bar and restaurant. Walking distance from grocery stores and retail. Easy access to the Orange Metro line and Capital Bikeshare station.
