Last updated July 11 2020

243 Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Arlington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
1 of 38

Last updated July 11
142 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,395
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
1 of 20

Last updated July 11
37 Units Available
Long Branch Creek
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
1 of 13

Last updated July 11
26 Units Available
Nauck
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,284
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1150 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Tellus

Last updated July 11
25 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Tellus
2009 14th St N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,876
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,067
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,586
1048 sqft
Elegant high-rise offering studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Abundant floor plans. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop pool, gym, elevator and city views. Near highways and Courthouse Metro.
1 of 34

Last updated July 11
26 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,615
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
1 of 24

Last updated July 11
63 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1277 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
1 of 25

Last updated July 11
112 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,480
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Zoso Flats

Last updated July 11
14 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
1 of 28

Last updated July 11
19 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,788
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
1 of 31

Last updated July 11
31 Units Available
Lyon Village
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
Lofts 590

Last updated July 11
15 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Lofts 590
590 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1139 sqft
Impressively modern apartments within walking distance to the shops at Pentagon Row. Loft residences with luxury details like granite counters, exposed HVAC, and spacious walk-in closets. Community garden, pool, playground, hot tub and more.
1 of 21

Last updated July 11
47 Units Available
Douglas Park
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,322
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
1 of 49

Last updated July 11
42 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,154
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
The Witmer

Last updated July 11
41 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Witmer
710 12th Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,322
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,263
1071 sqft
Steps from the Metro. Minutes from the airport. Seconds from something incredible. At The Witmer, access is more than an amenity - it's a lifestyle.
Pike 3400

Last updated July 11
35 Units Available
Douglas Park
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,759
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Park Adams

Last updated July 11
14 Units Available
North Highland
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,517
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1058 sqft
This pet-friendly community combines modern living with upscale amenities. Large, sparkling pool, Internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Apartment interiors feature chic designs and included appliances.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11
60 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S., Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,804
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1231 sqft
Luxury studio-3 bedroom apartments (and lofts) with hardwood-style floors and in-unit W/D. Extensive floor plans. Business center, 24-hr concierge, 24-hr gym and pool. Close to parks, Potomac, Fashion Center mall and I-395.
1 of 23

Last updated July 11
50 Units Available
Lyon Village
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,320
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
1 of 61

Last updated July 11
16 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,876
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
1 of 42

Last updated July 11
5 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,873
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
1 of 46

Last updated July 11
9 Units Available
Lyon Park
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,711
1328 sqft
Located minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon's Metro, and Arlington Blvd. Outdoor amenities include hiking and jogging trails, resort-style pool, grilling stations, and above-ground courtyard with theatre.
1 of 30

Last updated July 11
24 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,699
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,972
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1195 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
1 of 23

Last updated July 11
17 Units Available
Bluemont
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,029
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
Origin

Last updated July 11
77 Units Available
Ashton Heights
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,950
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Arlington, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Arlington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Arlington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

