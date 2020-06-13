Moving to Olney

Moving to Olney is no easy feat. It’s harder to get a rental property here than in New York City. In some areas the vacancy rate is zero. Yes, zero. So planning ahead is the only viable option, and that still might not be enough. At its most welcoming, the vacancy rate is piddling. It may even come to moving to a nearby city on a semi-short term lease and waiting out on some old folks with poor diets. Seriously, people don’t move here, and they’re not building, so get comfy. Start planning a year in advance if you can.

That also brings us to other issues to consider. Do you have a good job ready to go? Are you an executive, manager, doctor, or professional of some sort? You'll fit in well if you are. Play dates and sippie cups are definitely welcome.

The thing that’s most striking about Olney to newbies from elsewhere is the sheer number of well-educated individuals. Education is important here, and not just to the oodles of homeowners withat leasta bachelors degree (almost 30 percent have grad degrees).

Maryland weather is one more thing to mention, just in case youre not familiar with the East Coast. Weather is real here: it comes in four seasons and most of them are bad. Sure, Olney is inland from Chesapeake Bay, but humid summers and bitterly cold winters are standard. Invest in some turtlenecks and all-weather tires. Oh, and you’re absolutely going to need a car, even though a fair number of folks utilize public transit.