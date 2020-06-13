Apartment List
118 Apartments for rent in Olney, MD

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Tamarron Apartments
18101 Marksman Circle Apt. 104, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,632
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1205 sqft
Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Tenants have access to pool, tennis court, playground, media room and clubhouse. Just minutes away from live theater, shopping and Montgomery General Hospital.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
4001 WINTERSWEET COURT
4001 Wintersweet Court, Olney, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,690
6919 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4001 WINTERSWEET COURT in Olney. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
3750 CLARA DOWNEY
3750 Clara Downey Avenue, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a 1 bedroom 1.5 bath walk-out level condo in a secured building. You will love the open feel, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and large living room. Washer and dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183
18146 Rolling Meadow Way, Olney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
OLNEY'S BEST! Welcome to this freshly renovated 2 story condo in Homeland Village. Generous sized eat-in kitchen with plenty of elbow room for the chef in you.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
17105 THATCHER COURT
17105 Thatcher Court, Olney, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3652 sqft
Beautiful Colonial Style home for Rent. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Finished basement. Located on a Cul-del-Sac. Well maintained property. Property is available immediately.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
17939 SHOTLEY BRIDGE PLACE
17939 Shotley Bridge Place, Olney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1116 sqft
TH includes:3 BR,2.5BA, & basement den.Luxury kitchen w granite counter tops,wood cabinets,& SS appliances. Complete renovation with new flooring.Fenced in backyard.2 private parking spaces.1,700 total livable sqft.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
17540 QUEEN ELIZABETH DRIVE
17540 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
3098 sqft
A must see mother in law suite for rent furnished. THIS RENTAL IS NOT THE FULL HOUSE. 1 level @1000 sq ft of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
15512 THISTLEBRIDGE COURT
15512 Thistlebridge Drive, Olney, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2240 sqft
LOCATION is key here. Quick access to ICC and 1.5 miles to Metro. Top of the line finishes ... hardwoods, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and FP in the great room area.
Results within 1 mile of Olney

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
17411 BOWIE MILL RD.
17411 Bowie Mill Road, Montgomery County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,499
SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM SF IN DERWOOD ON 2 ACRES - SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOOOM SF HOME IN DERWOOD (RLNE5555773)

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
2600 CAMELBACK LN #10
2600 Camelback Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 CAMELBACK LN #10 in Aspen Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rossmoor
Rossmoor
14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE
14805 Pennfield Circle, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1152 sqft
Spacious and Bright home is move in ready. Large Rooms with wall to wall carpeting, spacious balcony and multiple closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rossmoor
Rossmoor
15107 INTERLACHEN DRIVE
15107 Vantage Hill Road, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
990 sqft
renovated 2BR2BA large condo with incredible golf course view from balcony - KT with new cabinets, flooring, appliances, granite counters, lighting - new carpeting in BRs, hardwood floors in LR and DR - new flooring in both bathrooms, freshly

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rossmoor
Rossmoor
3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE
3278 Gleneagles Drive, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1014 sqft
Beautiful One Bedroom Essex Model on ground level. Large 1014 Square Feet of living space. Unit has been painted with new neutral carpet recently installed. You will find several large closets for all of your storage needs.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rossmoor
Rossmoor
3330 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
3330 North Leisure World Boulevard, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1149 sqft
55+ community of Leisure World, this spacious two bed condo is ready for you to move in! Plenty of living room & dining room space. Updated kitchen with space for a table. Each bedroom with its own private bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
15103 HUNTER MOUNTAIN LANE
15103 Hunter Mountain Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2468 sqft
This adorable spacious house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with tons of amenities. NOTE: This is a 1st and 2nd Floor rental only. The basement has its own separate entrance and is already rented out.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
15108 CIDER WOOD COURT
15108 Cider Wood Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2560 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome loaded with upgrades nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to open common area in a fantastic location! 3 finished levels, bright open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors on main and bedroom levels,

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rossmoor
Rossmoor
15101 GLADE DR #10-2F
15101 Glade Drive, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Age of 55 and older Requirement at Leisure World Adult living community for this rental . Updated Move in Ready One Bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
2921 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
2921 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 3rd fllor 1bedrrom and den or 2 bedroom All new paint and carpet, new vinyl in foyer and kitchen. Condo fee includes cable and in internet. Located this age restricted community.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
14203 WOOLEN OAK CT #6-31
14203 Woolen Oak Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3Br, 2Ba is move-in ready to be occupied at any time. to apply, go to www.longandfoster.com/14203 woolen oak ct.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408
2901 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1740 sqft
Underground garage parking space. First-class mid-rise building in L.W. Model G features two Master Suites with walk-in closets, one with stall shower the other with tub/ shower.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rossmoor
Rossmoor
2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
2900 North Leisure World Boulevard, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1149 sqft
Stunning 2BR unit in Turnberry courts! Located on the 2nd level, this unit is right next to the elevator and refuse. The unit is in pristine condition, master suite complete with walk-in closet and MBA with walk-in shower.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rossmoor
Rossmoor
15050 HASLEMERE COURT
15050 Haslemere Court, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
666 sqft
Rarely available 1-bedroom condo in age 55+ community.

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
20015 GEORGIA AVENUE
20015 Georgia Avenue, Montgomery County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2000 sqft
Charming secluded carriage house on a small farm. Just under 800 sq feet, this home is the perfect serene, secluded getaway. The home features one bedroom, one bathroom, separate dining room and family room.
Results within 5 miles of Olney
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,161
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.

Median Rent in Olney

Last updated Mar. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Olney is $1,392, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,608.
Studio
$1,325
1 Bed
$1,392
2 Beds
$1,608
3+ Beds
$2,121
City GuideOlney
"Maryland, I'm coming home / Never worry about what I did wrong / And that I'll never be what my daddy wanted me to be / And I'll never see what my mama's dreams were / But I will sing / La la la la la la la la..." (-- Vonda Shepard, "Maryland")

When most people think of Maryland, they usually imagine crab cakes or "The Wire," right? But there’s more to the Old Line State than delicious seafood and drug deals, obviously. At least, that’s true of Olney, named one of the top 20 places to live in America by Forbes, and the only place in Maryland to earn such an honor (shocker!). There is one bummer about Olney: It takes fat stacks of cash to live happily here, and even then, finding a place to live may be as difficult as brokering peace in the Middle East. However, if you have good timing and have a great job, this is definitely the place to live, thanks to its walkable neighborhoods, retail and recreational amenities, and neighborly neighborhoods. Oh, and it would really help if you had at least a bachelors degree, since over 60 percent of residents do. Intimidated? Step away, sir; this almost-city is for winners only.

Moving to Olney

Moving to Olney is no easy feat. It’s harder to get a rental property here than in New York City. In some areas the vacancy rate is zero. Yes, zero. So planning ahead is the only viable option, and that still might not be enough. At its most welcoming, the vacancy rate is piddling. It may even come to moving to a nearby city on a semi-short term lease and waiting out on some old folks with poor diets. Seriously, people don’t move here, and they’re not building, so get comfy. Start planning a year in advance if you can.

That also brings us to other issues to consider. Do you have a good job ready to go? Are you an executive, manager, doctor, or professional of some sort? You'll fit in well if you are. Play dates and sippie cups are definitely welcome.

The thing that’s most striking about Olney to newbies from elsewhere is the sheer number of well-educated individuals. Education is important here, and not just to the oodles of homeowners withat leasta bachelors degree (almost 30 percent have grad degrees).

Maryland weather is one more thing to mention, just in case youre not familiar with the East Coast. Weather is real here: it comes in four seasons and most of them are bad. Sure, Olney is inland from Chesapeake Bay, but humid summers and bitterly cold winters are standard. Invest in some turtlenecks and all-weather tires. Oh, and you’re absolutely going to need a car, even though a fair number of folks utilize public transit.

Neighborhoods

In Olney there are a few neighborhoods, but mostly theyre all really similar in makeup. There are a few nuanced distinctions between places like the downtown area, which helpfully has more rental options, and more suburban areas that are super quiet and probably a bit more judgemental about you hitting the bars during the week. Choose wisely.

Central Olney: Downtown is, naturally, the most urban environment here. In fact, there are historic bars, along with other beer-related attractions like the Olney Ale House. It’s also the least expensive area and has more apartment buildings with studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments, if youre into that. Commutes are long though.

Mount Zion: At the other end of the spectrum there is Mt. Z. Pricey, with huge homes and a nonexistent vacancy rate. It’s very suburban and quiet and perfect here. And it probably costs extra just to breathe the air.

Oakdale: It youre into attached homes, row houses and townhomes, you might think you've hit the jackpot with this neighborhood. But again those vacancy rates are a stumbling block. This area is more walkable though, and people here have much shorter commutes, so maybe its worth waiting a lifetime for?

Northeast: Pack your bags; we have a winner! With a downright cushy seven percent vacancy rate, this is really the only neighborhood you have a hope or a prayer of snuggling down in. No problem, because it’s awesome. People take public transit, its very walkable, and it has all those cute row houses you love.

Southeast: Well, you’re stuck with no available homes or rentals again, but students and younger folks will want to sit back and wait for this spot. It’s walkable, hip, and trendy with oodles of attached homes and apartments. It’s got plenty of college students too. Oh, and just shy of the average city price, which is really affordable here.

Living in Olney

Olney is a magical place. It has everything you could want, in an ideal location to raise a family amid green forests and smiling neighbors. It’s also magical because you'll need to practice witchcraft in order to find a way in. Sure, vacancy rates are impossibly low, but it’s worth the wait. Great culture, rich history, numerous recreational opportunities and a historic bar -- you really can’t get absolutely everything on your list without there being one drawback. So put your name in the lotto today, and cross your fingers, knock on wood, find a four-leaf clover or rub a redhead (thats lucky, right?); you'll need all the help you can get.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Olney?
In Olney, the median rent is $1,325 for a studio, $1,392 for a 1-bedroom, $1,608 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,121 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Olney, check out our monthly Olney Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Olney?
Some of the colleges located in the Olney area include Washington Adventist University, Howard Community College, Prince George's Community College, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Olney?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Olney from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

