Apartment List
/
MD
/
rockville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

328 Apartments for rent in Rockville, MD

📍
Central Rockville
West Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
38 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
32 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,496
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Rockville
20 Units Available
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,643
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Rockville
34 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,407
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,661
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
21 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,550
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,351
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
864 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Shady Grove metro station, cinemas, coffee shops and grocery stores. Open floor plans. Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Rockville
17 Units Available
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Rockville
10 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,736
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,464
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,668
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Rockville
32 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Rockville
25 Units Available
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1010 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Rockville
16 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
King Farm
24 Units Available
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
East Rockville
8 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:42am
56 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
West Rockville
23 Units Available
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,920
2375 sqft
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Central Rockville
6 Units Available
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,665
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,874
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
1156 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.

Median Rent in Rockville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rockville is $1,737, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,007.
Studio
$1,654
1 Bed
$1,737
2 Beds
$2,007
3+ Beds
$2,647
City GuideRockville
Having trouble with Craigslist Rockville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Don't Go Back To Rockville? Don't listen to REM...

Welcome to Rockville, a friendly little community located in Montgomery County, home to some of Washington, DC’s most desirable suburbs. Let’s get started on your apartment hunt so you can call it home ASAP.

What to Expect

On good days—that is the weekends—Rockville residents can get into downtown DC in about 40 minutes. Proximity to the city, as well as its own identity as home to some of the East Coast’s largest technology companies, has made Rockville a highly developed and desirable city.

In addition, Rockville has numerous malls and shopping centers that vary from upscale chain retail stores to independently owned boutiques. In fact, Rockville attracts a wide variety of shoppers from most cities in suburban Maryland to Washington DC itself. Great dining and upscale bars can also be found at Rockville’s many shopping centers.

The city of Rockville has a good mix of historical areas and new developments. Parts of town have large 100-year-old historical homes, while others are replete with mixed-use New Urbanist developments with every amenity a modern family could need.

The population is likewise mixed throughout town, so you won’t have a hard time finding single buddies to journey into DC for a night on the town, or young families for play dates in one of the city’s many parks.

All of this diversity and development comes with a pretty significant price tag. For DC-area suburbs, Rockville rentals generally fall squarely in the middle, between higher-priced areas like Bethesda and farther-flung towns like Gaithersburg.

Neighborhoods

Town Square

Beginning in the early part of the millennium, Rockville urban development projects engaged in a series of attempts to renovate the plighted downtown area. Over the past decade new condo and apartment complexes have gone up, as well as independent bars and restaurants and posh boutiques. The Rockville Town Square draws in a mix of singles and families, due to its proximity to the Rockville Metro station. Apartments in this area are some of the most expensive in town, with two bedrooms ranging from $2000-2500.

North Rockville

Apartment complexes and condos within large, planned communities dominate the north Rockville rental market. For instance, the King Farm development in this region has all types of real estate available, as well as a small commercial and shopping center within the development. Additionally, there are rental areas designated specifically for seniors, singles, and families. Many of the developments in North Rockville also provide free shuttle service to the downtown Metro station. Two bedrooms in this region generally range from $1650-1900.

Renters tout the pool and playground in their reviews of Scarborough Square Apartments. The family-friendly atmosphere and responsive staff gives renters a sense of belonging to a welcoming community.

West and South

West Rockville is home to several large historical houses, many of which are private single-family residences. There are, however, frequently small studio rentals in this area, as well as in smaller developments and complexes. South Rockville also has a number of desirable developments with the added benefit of being close to the Twinbrook Metro station. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1600-1850.

Residents are over the moon about the amenities at Westchester Rockville Station Apartments, as is clear in their reviews of the community. The pool table, resort-like pool, and roomy interiors keep the residents very happy to call this place home.

East Rockville

Most Rockville residents will tell you that the eastern portion of the city is generally considered the least desirable. In particular, directly east of Town Square there is a small area of undesirable property, where there is a higher crime rate than in other parts of the city. However, if you look hard enough, you can even find pretty decent rentals in this part of town that are reasonably safe and slightly cheaper. Two bedrooms on the east side range from $1550-1800 – a price tag that means some folks think East Rockville is plenty desirable – especially for Asian food and little pubs.

Rental Tips

Because there is such a large and diverse rental market in Rockville, your apartment search can take on many different forms. If you’re eager to settle in one of the city’s many planned communities, rentals are operated through management companies and community boards. If you’d like to live outside of a planned community, your best bet will probably be to enlist the help of a real estate agent. Be prepared to shell out some fees of up to 10% your annual rent for this service.

Getting Around

Rockville is located on the I-270 corridor, which means that it’s easily accessible to other Maryland suburbs, as well as DC proper. Most people in Rockville commute into DC by car or the Metro. True to its reputation, DC area traffic during rush hour from Rockville can double or sometimes even triple your commute time into the city. Count your blessings if you’re commuting to a neighboring town in the opposite direction, like Gaithersburg or Germantown.

As previously mentioned, Rockville has two Metro stops on the Red Line, which will get you to Dupont Circle in about 30 minutes. Park-and-ride is available for a fee during the week and free on weekends. The city is also serviced by the Montgomery County Ride On bus system, which will get you around Rockville and into neighboring towns.

So welcome to Rockville! Despite its semi-high rental rates, you’ll be sure to find an apartment that suits your needs pretty much anywhere in town.

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Rockville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Rockville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

View full Rockville Renter Survey

Here’s how Rockville ranks on:

A+
Overall satisfaction
A+
Safety and crime rate
B+
Jobs and career opportunities
C+
Recreational activities
D
Affordability
A+
Quality of schools
A-
Social Life
B-
Weather
B+
Commute time
D
State and local taxes
A+
Public transit
A+
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Rockville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Rockville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Rockville, some aspects can be better."

Key Findings in Rockville include the following:

  • Rockville renters gave their city an A+ overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Rockville were safety and low crime rate, quality of local schools, public transit and pet-friendliness, which all received A+ scores.
  • The areas of concern to Rockville renters are state and local taxes and affordability, which both received grades of D.
  • Rockville earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Washington, DC (A-), Arlington (A), Alexandria (A) and Silver Spring (A).
  • Rockville did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Philadelphia (C+), Chicago (B-) and Los Angeles (C+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rockville?
In Rockville, the median rent is $1,654 for a studio, $1,737 for a 1-bedroom, $2,007 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,647 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rockville, check out our monthly Rockville Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Rockville?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Rockville include Central Rockville, West Rockville, East Rockville, and King Farm.
How pet-friendly is Rockville?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Rockville received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Rockville?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Rockville received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Rockville?
Rockville renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Rockville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Rockville?
Rockville renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Rockville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rockville?
Some of the colleges located in the Rockville area include Montgomery College, Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, and Marymount University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rockville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rockville from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments