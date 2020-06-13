328 Apartments for rent in Rockville, MD

Don't Go Back To Rockville? Don't listen to REM...

Welcome to Rockville, a friendly little community located in Montgomery County, home to some of Washington, DC’s most desirable suburbs. Let’s get started on your apartment hunt so you can call it home ASAP.

What to Expect

On good days—that is the weekends—Rockville residents can get into downtown DC in about 40 minutes. Proximity to the city, as well as its own identity as home to some of the East Coast’s largest technology companies, has made Rockville a highly developed and desirable city.

In addition, Rockville has numerous malls and shopping centers that vary from upscale chain retail stores to independently owned boutiques. In fact, Rockville attracts a wide variety of shoppers from most cities in suburban Maryland to Washington DC itself. Great dining and upscale bars can also be found at Rockville’s many shopping centers.

The city of Rockville has a good mix of historical areas and new developments. Parts of town have large 100-year-old historical homes, while others are replete with mixed-use New Urbanist developments with every amenity a modern family could need.

The population is likewise mixed throughout town, so you won’t have a hard time finding single buddies to journey into DC for a night on the town, or young families for play dates in one of the city’s many parks.

All of this diversity and development comes with a pretty significant price tag. For DC-area suburbs, Rockville rentals generally fall squarely in the middle, between higher-priced areas like Bethesda and farther-flung towns like Gaithersburg.