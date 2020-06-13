136 Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD

Moving to Waldorf

There are plenty of apartments for rent in Waldorf, but there are also a number of things youll want to consider before kicking off your rental search. Here are four factors that you should consider before deciding whether or not Waldorf is the best place to look for a home for rent:

Travel

If you like congestion, youll love Waldorf. The state is currently working to alleviate the issues, but Routes 301 and 228 continue to masquerade as parking lots at peak times. A handful of bus routes run through Waldorf, provided by Charles Countys Van-Go bus system, but they are limited. MTA Maryland also runs commuter routes directly from Waldorf to downtown Washington D.C. to try and lessen the traffic, and they are quite reliable, but often crowded. The closest airports are in Washington, and there are no rail lines in and out of the town. Better off getting your own set of wheel!

Weather

Waldorf gets all four seasons of weather, with nasty heat and humidity during the summertime. Winter is on the chillier side, with four months where it tends to drop below freezing. The big difference between yearly highs and lows means that youll need to make sure that any home for rent that you check out can heat as well as it cools. Winter also brings snow, although Waldorf is southern enough that it doesnt receive the severe snows of the Northeast, averaging only a few inches per year. Still, grab a snow shovel to clear your walk and, if you have to park on the street, a folding chair to reserve your space.

Lifestyle

Waldorf is what many call a "bedroom community," meaning that it is a major commuter town and the majority of residents leave the city for work and, often, for enjoyment as well. This creates a community that sometimes struggles for an identity, as commuters also tend to be mobile, picking up and moving with their jobs or for easier commutes. With Waldorf having so many government employees, the "moving with their jobs" part happens quite a bit.

Lead Time

With very little in the way of rental properties to begin with, youll be smart to start trying to find an apartment long before you want to move to Waldorf. The lack of rental properties is further aggravated by the convenience of Waldorf to Washington D.C. and Alexandria, meaning that there are plenty of searchers out there. The market is competitive, so if you see a rental property that strikes your fancy, youll need to jump on it right away.