Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

136 Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD

St. Charles
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
St. Charles
45 Units Available
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
23 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
St. Charles
11 Units Available
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1060 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1069 sqft
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,509
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1004 sqft
Welcome to Center Pointe Apartments Center Pointe Apartments in an affordable luxury apartment community that is centrally located in Waldorf off US Route 301/Crain Highway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3307 Westdale Ct Basement
3307 Westdale Court, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit Basement Available 08/01/20 Basement Studio Apartment in Private Home - Property Id: 278263 Studio apartment with private, backyard entrance in single family home. Backyard is shared.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
5308 Halibut Place
5308 Halibut Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1995 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhome with brand new upgrades throughout the entire home. New kitchen countertops, with a new oven (natural gas) and microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2520 MERGANSER COURT
2520 Merganser Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
4006 sqft
This house is a beautiful family house with an amazing basement ,like another house itself. It is a must to see for great entertainment. There is a great deck leading to the fenced garden. Great with children ample space to play.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6012 SUZANNE ROAD
6012 Suzanne Road, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1968 sqft
Don't miss out on this very large split foyer in the heart of Waldorf. 4 very good size bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large kitchen, large laundry room and fenced in yard. Priced to rent quickly. Easy commute to Andrews or the Beltway.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11488 STOCKPORT PLACE
11488 Stockport Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1833 sqft
Home not available until July 1st to view/move in. Tenant occupied until end of June.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
6605 MUSKRAT COURT
6605 Muskrat Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1623 sqft
This home is ready to move in. The main floor features a kitchen with breakfast area, large family room with fireplace, dining area and living room. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom with bath and two additional bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3408 RYON COURT
3408 Ryon Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1244 sqft
Come home to this updated townhouse. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile baths. Upstairs master bedroom with full master bath. Living room opens to walk out fenced back yard. A must see if you're looking in Waldorf.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
2080 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Wood floors throughout main level. Fenced back yard with storage closet. Virtual tour available https://youtu.be/J4zPp5Hebj0

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
19508 LARIAT PL
19508 Lariat Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Really nice townhome toward the North end of Waldorf for easy commute to D.C. New Flooring and Carpeting throughout and entire home is freshly painted. Great deck for relaxing and entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
12471 TURTLE DOVE PL
12471 Turtle Dove Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
This three level townhouse is located in the Lakewood Community, features include; gas fire place in the family room, large deck facing wooded area, fenced in backyard, granite counter tops, the kitchen counter is designed to allow additional

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1922 MICHAEL ROAD
1922 Michael Road, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! Now is the time to strike! View the 3D Tour for this Detached Home for Rent - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rambler includes a spacious, open kitchen with dining room leading to the back patio.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE
11303 Golden Eagle Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1340 sqft
YOU'RE NEW HOME READY! VIEW the 3D Tour! - Want to just to turn the key and move in, then you'll love this - 3 Level Townhouse in Waldorf - EXTREMELY WELL maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 3.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10501 CATALINA PL
10501 Catalina Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well maintained Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Finished Basement, Hardwood Floors and W/W Carpet. Large Deck for your entertaining. Fenced backyard. Assigned 2 parking spaces in Front of the home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
3109 HEATHCOTE ROAD
3109 Heath Cote Road, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1002 sqft
Immaculate end unit townhome offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom! Eat in kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large family room with access to patio and back yard. Generous sized patio for table and chairs.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2471 KENBROOK COURT
2471 Kenbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2548 sqft
Spectacular large Colonial offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home offers a suite of must-have features. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms, generous master bedroom with master bath shower & soaking tub.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2944 OLD WASHINGTON ROAD
2944 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
2 Bed, 1.5 bath townhouse located in Oak Manor on 925. Entire home has been freshly painted. Preferably looking for credit score over 600 . Pets allowed with $1000 deposit. Vouchers are accepted.

Median Rent in Waldorf

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Waldorf is $1,642, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,897.
Studio
$1,563
1 Bed
$1,642
2 Beds
$1,897
3+ Beds
$2,502
City GuideWaldorf
Waldorf: Not all Beantowns are created equal. At least not this one.

Waldorf, Maryland is a city that has undergone major transformations over time. It started out as Beantown an official name, not a nickname like when were talking about Boston and grew up on tobacco. A change in name didnt change its attitude, and Waldorf continued to build on tobacco, and later, gambling. Once gambling was outlawed, Waldorf turned to the next great American past time shopping. Now the retail capital of Southern Maryland, Waldorf is home to tons of national chains in vast malls, as well as plenty of modern houses--perfect for the hip young renter.

Moving to Waldorf

There are plenty of apartments for rent in Waldorf, but there are also a number of things youll want to consider before kicking off your rental search. Here are four factors that you should consider before deciding whether or not Waldorf is the best place to look for a home for rent:

Travel

If you like congestion, youll love Waldorf. The state is currently working to alleviate the issues, but Routes 301 and 228 continue to masquerade as parking lots at peak times. A handful of bus routes run through Waldorf, provided by Charles Countys Van-Go bus system, but they are limited. MTA Maryland also runs commuter routes directly from Waldorf to downtown Washington D.C. to try and lessen the traffic, and they are quite reliable, but often crowded. The closest airports are in Washington, and there are no rail lines in and out of the town. Better off getting your own set of wheel!

Weather

Waldorf gets all four seasons of weather, with nasty heat and humidity during the summertime. Winter is on the chillier side, with four months where it tends to drop below freezing. The big difference between yearly highs and lows means that youll need to make sure that any home for rent that you check out can heat as well as it cools. Winter also brings snow, although Waldorf is southern enough that it doesnt receive the severe snows of the Northeast, averaging only a few inches per year. Still, grab a snow shovel to clear your walk and, if you have to park on the street, a folding chair to reserve your space.

Lifestyle

Waldorf is what many call a "bedroom community," meaning that it is a major commuter town and the majority of residents leave the city for work and, often, for enjoyment as well. This creates a community that sometimes struggles for an identity, as commuters also tend to be mobile, picking up and moving with their jobs or for easier commutes. With Waldorf having so many government employees, the "moving with their jobs" part happens quite a bit.

Lead Time

With very little in the way of rental properties to begin with, youll be smart to start trying to find an apartment long before you want to move to Waldorf. The lack of rental properties is further aggravated by the convenience of Waldorf to Washington D.C. and Alexandria, meaning that there are plenty of searchers out there. The market is competitive, so if you see a rental property that strikes your fancy, youll need to jump on it right away.

Waldorfs Neighborhoods

Bennsville:It is rare to find a home for rent in the Bennsville neighborhood, but when they come on the market, they get snatched up real quick. A suburban area made up almost entirely of newer, four- and five-bedroom houses, Bennsville is home to a great number of government workers who commute in and out daily. On the western side of Waldorf, it is convenient for those who like to spend time on the river, as the Potomac is only a few minutes away by car. $$$$$

St. Charles:A diverse neighborhood convenient to major roadways, St. Charles has a pleasant mix of townhomes and large single homes. One of the easier neighborhoods to find rental properties in and around Waldorf, it borders the Town Center neighborhood and has the St. Charles Towne Center shopping mall that provides jobs and traffic coming in and out. $$

Town Center:A major contrast to the sprawling outer neighborhoods, the Town Center is right at the middle of Waldorf, and is mostly medium-sized, tightly-packed townhouses. A great spot for those who want to be close to everything, with plenty of shopping malls and small businesses within walking distance. $

Pinefield:Up in the northeast corner of Waldorf, Pinefield is a great place for folks who enjoy the outdoors over urban convenience. It is an older neighborhood of smaller, single-family homes, and is convenient to a couple of parks, including the Cedarville State Forest that is only a few minutes stroll from some of the residences. $$$

Bel Air Acres:Running along route 228, and home to some of the worst traffic tie-ups in the county, it is also thankfully home to some of the best and most diverse restaurants in the city. Bel Air Acres is also almost entirely large, single-family houses, and almost entirely occupied, so consider yourself lucky to find a spot in this desirable neighborhood. $$$$

Living in Waldorf

Just because Waldorf is a bedroom community doesnt mean that it has nothing to offer. With hundreds of shops and restaurants in the city limits, there are plenty of ways to blow your money, but there are also enough arts, history and activities to enjoy free of charge.

Interested in history? The Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum highlights the history of the man who treated John Wilkes Booth right after he assassinated Abraham Lincoln. If theatre and the arts is more your speed, the Black Box Theatre is a cozy spot that plays host to lectures, recitals, art exhibits and plays throughout the year. Waldorf doesnt have too many community events, but there are plenty of fairs and events a short drive away, with arts festivals and a Crab and Beer Festival only twenty minutes away.

Waldorf isnt exactly a haven for sports fanatics, although it does have some professional teams within driving distance, both across the border and up in Baltimore. The best thing close by is the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, an independent baseball team that plays in the Atlantic League. You wont be seeing prime major league talent, but you might catch a youngster on his way up or a veteran still trying to get a few more years in. These guys dont play for money, either, but purely for the love of the game.

If youre up for playing instead of watching, the 24-hour Capital Clubhouse is home to almost any sort of sport youd want to participate in. From a pro-sized ice rink to a rock climbing wall, theres a plenty to do, and the place also hosts special events throughout the year. If youd rather be outside enjoying the sunshine while participating in sports, there are numerous parks in the city limits. A handful of ponds and lakes, as well as nearby state parks, should keep the fishermen and hikers happy. And for boating on big water, the Potomac is a short drive away.

According to renter reviews of Westchester at the Pavilions Apartments in Waldorf prize the "homey" feeling of this apartment community. The warm colors and design of the apartments, coupled with landscape of the exterior areas makes it easy for them to fall in love with their home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Waldorf?
In Waldorf, the median rent is $1,563 for a studio, $1,642 for a 1-bedroom, $1,897 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,502 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Waldorf, check out our monthly Waldorf Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Waldorf?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Waldorf include St. Charles.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Waldorf?
Some of the colleges located in the Waldorf area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Waldorf?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waldorf from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

