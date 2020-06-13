136 Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD📍
Waldorf, Maryland is a city that has undergone major transformations over time. It started out as Beantown an official name, not a nickname like when were talking about Boston and grew up on tobacco. A change in name didnt change its attitude, and Waldorf continued to build on tobacco, and later, gambling. Once gambling was outlawed, Waldorf turned to the next great American past time shopping. Now the retail capital of Southern Maryland, Waldorf is home to tons of national chains in vast malls, as well as plenty of modern houses--perfect for the hip young renter.
There are plenty of apartments for rent in Waldorf, but there are also a number of things youll want to consider before kicking off your rental search. Here are four factors that you should consider before deciding whether or not Waldorf is the best place to look for a home for rent:
Travel
If you like congestion, youll love Waldorf. The state is currently working to alleviate the issues, but Routes 301 and 228 continue to masquerade as parking lots at peak times. A handful of bus routes run through Waldorf, provided by Charles Countys Van-Go bus system, but they are limited. MTA Maryland also runs commuter routes directly from Waldorf to downtown Washington D.C. to try and lessen the traffic, and they are quite reliable, but often crowded. The closest airports are in Washington, and there are no rail lines in and out of the town. Better off getting your own set of wheel!
Weather
Waldorf gets all four seasons of weather, with nasty heat and humidity during the summertime. Winter is on the chillier side, with four months where it tends to drop below freezing. The big difference between yearly highs and lows means that youll need to make sure that any home for rent that you check out can heat as well as it cools. Winter also brings snow, although Waldorf is southern enough that it doesnt receive the severe snows of the Northeast, averaging only a few inches per year. Still, grab a snow shovel to clear your walk and, if you have to park on the street, a folding chair to reserve your space.
Lifestyle
Waldorf is what many call a "bedroom community," meaning that it is a major commuter town and the majority of residents leave the city for work and, often, for enjoyment as well. This creates a community that sometimes struggles for an identity, as commuters also tend to be mobile, picking up and moving with their jobs or for easier commutes. With Waldorf having so many government employees, the "moving with their jobs" part happens quite a bit.
Lead Time
With very little in the way of rental properties to begin with, youll be smart to start trying to find an apartment long before you want to move to Waldorf. The lack of rental properties is further aggravated by the convenience of Waldorf to Washington D.C. and Alexandria, meaning that there are plenty of searchers out there. The market is competitive, so if you see a rental property that strikes your fancy, youll need to jump on it right away.
Bennsville:It is rare to find a home for rent in the Bennsville neighborhood, but when they come on the market, they get snatched up real quick. A suburban area made up almost entirely of newer, four- and five-bedroom houses, Bennsville is home to a great number of government workers who commute in and out daily. On the western side of Waldorf, it is convenient for those who like to spend time on the river, as the Potomac is only a few minutes away by car. $$$$$
St. Charles:A diverse neighborhood convenient to major roadways, St. Charles has a pleasant mix of townhomes and large single homes. One of the easier neighborhoods to find rental properties in and around Waldorf, it borders the Town Center neighborhood and has the St. Charles Towne Center shopping mall that provides jobs and traffic coming in and out. $$
Town Center:A major contrast to the sprawling outer neighborhoods, the Town Center is right at the middle of Waldorf, and is mostly medium-sized, tightly-packed townhouses. A great spot for those who want to be close to everything, with plenty of shopping malls and small businesses within walking distance. $
Pinefield:Up in the northeast corner of Waldorf, Pinefield is a great place for folks who enjoy the outdoors over urban convenience. It is an older neighborhood of smaller, single-family homes, and is convenient to a couple of parks, including the Cedarville State Forest that is only a few minutes stroll from some of the residences. $$$
Bel Air Acres:Running along route 228, and home to some of the worst traffic tie-ups in the county, it is also thankfully home to some of the best and most diverse restaurants in the city. Bel Air Acres is also almost entirely large, single-family houses, and almost entirely occupied, so consider yourself lucky to find a spot in this desirable neighborhood. $$$$
Just because Waldorf is a bedroom community doesnt mean that it has nothing to offer. With hundreds of shops and restaurants in the city limits, there are plenty of ways to blow your money, but there are also enough arts, history and activities to enjoy free of charge.
Interested in history? The Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum highlights the history of the man who treated John Wilkes Booth right after he assassinated Abraham Lincoln. If theatre and the arts is more your speed, the Black Box Theatre is a cozy spot that plays host to lectures, recitals, art exhibits and plays throughout the year. Waldorf doesnt have too many community events, but there are plenty of fairs and events a short drive away, with arts festivals and a Crab and Beer Festival only twenty minutes away.
Waldorf isnt exactly a haven for sports fanatics, although it does have some professional teams within driving distance, both across the border and up in Baltimore. The best thing close by is the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, an independent baseball team that plays in the Atlantic League. You wont be seeing prime major league talent, but you might catch a youngster on his way up or a veteran still trying to get a few more years in. These guys dont play for money, either, but purely for the love of the game.
If youre up for playing instead of watching, the 24-hour Capital Clubhouse is home to almost any sort of sport youd want to participate in. From a pro-sized ice rink to a rock climbing wall, theres a plenty to do, and the place also hosts special events throughout the year. If youd rather be outside enjoying the sunshine while participating in sports, there are numerous parks in the city limits. A handful of ponds and lakes, as well as nearby state parks, should keep the fishermen and hikers happy. And for boating on big water, the Potomac is a short drive away.
According to renter reviews of Westchester at the Pavilions Apartments in Waldorf prize the "homey" feeling of this apartment community. The warm colors and design of the apartments, coupled with landscape of the exterior areas makes it easy for them to fall in love with their home.