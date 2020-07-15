/
Washington Adventist University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
98 Apartments For Rent Near Washington Adventist University
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
111 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,530
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
47 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,775
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
87 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,219
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
45 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1011 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
29 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,483
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
13 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,394
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,828
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
80 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,402
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1054 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
17 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,595
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1057 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
30 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,597
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Takoma
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,583
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 3 at 02:14 PM
$
7 Units Available
Central
8455 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,725
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located close to dining options like All Set or 8407 Kitchen. Community offers pool, fitness center and pet washing station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
23 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,634
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,609
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
14 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,743
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
25 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,542
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
947 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
11 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,495
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1056 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,833
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
8 Units Available
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,749
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,887
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1024 sqft
Granite counters and hardwood floors meet in-unit laundries, secure parking and private balconies in downtown Silver Spring. There is a resident lounge, rooftop terrace and complimentary Wi-Fi. Floor-to-ceiling windows available.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
6 Units Available
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
1179 sqft
Located in the heart of Silver Spring. Close to the Metro as well as choice shopping and dining destinations. Features private balconies and walk-in closets, plus access to a private fitness center and sauna.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
22 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,341
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
