183 Apartments for rent in Travilah, MD📍
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 40
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 9
1 of 41
1 of 26
1 of 43
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 89
1 of 51
1 of 11
1 of 43
1 of 21
1 of 80
1 of 27
1 of 35
Located on the Potomac River about 15 or 20 miles outside of D.C., Travilah, Maryland, offers the kind of delightful, escapist suburban living that many folks today are searching for. Flush with gorgeous scenery, friendly neighbors and easy access to highways, Travilah certainly seems like a paradise for residents. Sure, it doesn't have many shops within walking distance, but that's more than made up for with its proximity to Washington, Chesapeake Bay (and its undeniably superior crab cakes) and, of course, Baltimore to the north. Its ideal geography means it's also close to Philly, Atlantic City and Richmond, given enough driving time, so weekends are never dull. Of course, inside the CDP things are pretty calm, which makes for a nice balance. Go home for peace and serenity and head out for work or good times in some of the most exciting locations in America. It's hard to say no to that.
With a population hovering around 12,000 folks at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, you can bet life here is pretty close-knit. Neighbors are friendly and a lot of people know each other, which makes for a pretty pleasant environment. That said, you should always be prepared for moving to a new place, even welcoming Travilah, with a few ready prepared pieces of information. Landlords will want to see your ID, credit history and likely your pay stubs, plus it never hurts to have a cashier's check for a security deposit ready to hand over. Beyond that, you're going to want to plan your rental hunt in advance by a few months. Owners are more common than renters by a sizable degree, so pinning down that ideal townhouse for rent can take some sleuthing. Don't fret--you'll find a one-bedroom apartment or rental property to love before too long, but it's always nice to give yourself a reasonable berth to hunt down the perfect sitch. Remember: places to rent in Travilah are few, but they're fabulous.
There aren't any typical neighborhoods in Travilah like you find in Philly, D.C. or New York, but there are certain areas that provide one thing another doesn't, or have more amenities in one way or another. Make sure you find the spot that suits you best by following the guide below.
Northeast: Above Glen Road, residents have access to Watts Branch Park and Lakewood Country Club, plus, this area is closer to the amenities found in other CDPs and cities, so a drive to a restaurant is shorter. There are mostly big homes with sizable backyards for rent, with occasional premier apartments.
Southwest: You'll be sitting pretty next to the Potomac on this end, and there are some lovely hotels near the water, which means a few amenities for visitors (and locals who swing that way). Homes for rent are spread out much more here, so if you need lots of land, this is the spot to head to.
Travilah's serene beauty is certainly enticing, especially when this intimate paradise is so close to so many amazing locations in the states. Enjoy your peace and explore the big bad cities on the weekends; you can have your cake and eat it, too, here in Travilah.
Making the most of one's free time is easy in Travilah. Staying in town means doing simple things, like checking out the local parks and going for walk or bike ride, but if you maintain higher standards for your recreational off-time, there's an embarrassment of options. Love the great outdoors? Make a weekend of it in Shenandoah National Park, which is less than two hours from Travilah. Or discover all the museums, national sites and government goodies in Washington, including a little piece of real estate known as the White House. Bars and restaurants are few and far between right in town, meaning the traffic is minimal and there's never a cacophony, no matter the hour, but you can definitely get your after hours fun on in Rockville, North Bethesda or Bethesda, which all border Travilah. Take out your frustrations on the putting greens, as there are two fab golf courses within par range of your new digs: Woodmont Country Club and Congressional Country Club. That second one sounds especially intriguing.