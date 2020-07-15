Apartment List
183 Apartments for rent in Travilah, MD

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9614 VEIRS DRIVE
9614 Veirs Dr, Travilah, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
4266 sqft
Available now. This beautiful house was built last year in 2019 including a spacious deck, huge vinyl fenced yard and large shed. The driveway can fit 8 cars and 2 cars in the garage. All kitchen and bathroom countertops are granite.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9906 RIVER VIEW CT
9906 River View Court, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
**FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL ** One of kind rental opportunity! Spectacular 4 BD 5.5 BA estate home featured in House Beautiful and Decor magazines.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13120 LUVIE LANE
13120 Luvie Ln, Travilah, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5000 sqft
FABULOUS FULLY RENOVATED COTTAGE/FARM HOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER MERRY-GO-ROUND COMMUNITY WITH WRAPAROUND PORCH & GORGEOUS RIVER VIEWS. CHERRY FLRS, GOURMET KITCHEN, 2 FIREPLACES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH PRIVATE APARTMENT. TWO CAR GARAGE.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12727 RIVER RD
12727 River Road, Travilah, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Spacious main level living on a 3 acre private lot with swimming pool. Family room, Kitchen, Dining, Owner's suite with office and bedroom with full bath complete the main level. Deck off of family room provide gorgeous views of the rear lot.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11405 CROWNWOOD LN
11405 Crownwood Lane, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
Wootton High School district. The main fl features a two story foyer, study room, Gourmet kitchen w/island & breakfast look., Family rm w/cathedral ceiling & skylights, Formal living/dining rm.
Results within 1 mile of Travilah
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1432 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
5 Surry Ct
5 Surry Court, Rockville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1372 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated home in Wootton school district - Property Id: 318395 This single family home has a newly renovated modern and open kitchen with a large pantry.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
2 Bent Pine Court
2 Bent Pine Court, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2760 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Brick Front Single Family Home with Full Basement in the Wooton District of Potomac - Beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick front Colonial Home with a 2 car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14114 SILENT WOOD WAY
14114 Silent Wood Way, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful brick colonial in Dufief Mill on a quiet street. Wootton cluster. Four bedrooms, 2 full and one half baths on 3 levels. Main level office, formal living and dining room.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
11 Hearthstone Court
11 Hearthstone Court, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2490 sqft
Beautifully Updated Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac - Stunningly beautiful upgrades throughout! Wood floors, spacious & bright grommet kitchen with breakfast nook, separate dining room, fireplace, main level laundry, garage and fenced rear yard.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8924 COLD SPRING
8924 Cold Spring Road, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
Spacious Colonial with Updated Kitchen and Baths sitting on a Private Corner Lot Directly in front of Hadley Park with Playgrounds and Extensive Walking Paths. Wonderful CommunityLocated Near I270 and Falls Rd, Top Ranked Schools.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10233 NORTON ROAD
10233 Norton Road, Potomac, MD
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
3753 sqft
Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11120 LAKE BREEZE DRIVE
11120 Lake Breeze Drive, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2962 sqft
Please make sure you and your clients all wear masks, gloves and shoe coverings when viewing the property.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10500 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE
10500 Prairie Landing Terrace, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1700 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED END UNIT WITH GREAT LOCATION! 3 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHROOM. LOT'S UPGRADES: GRANITE COUNTER-TOP, NEWER REFRIGERATOR, NEWER STOVE, NEW HEATING AND A/C. WOOD FLOOR.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE
9307 Bentridge Avenue, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1952 sqft
**Completed applications due by 6/16 @ 5:00 PM** Secure your new, clean, low-maintenance home in time for Independence Day! Your carpet-free home features new windows, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms (August 2018) and is available to rent as early as

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11317 AMBERLEA FARM DRIVE
11317 Amberlea Farm Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
Highly desirable Wootton school district! Beautiful brick townhome in the perfect location, with parks and community center within walking distance. Features quiet backyard facing a wooded area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10208 SORREL AVENUE
10208 Sorrel Avenue, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
6123 sqft
Stately brick updated home near Potomac Village with grand marble foyer, embassy sized living and dining rooms, large five bedrooms and four bathrooms on the upper level, fully finished basement with in-law suite, and a fenced large back yard.

Last updated August 14 at 10:24 PM
1 Unit Available
9605 REACH ROAD
9605 Reach Road, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE SCHOOL...KITCHEN REDONE COUPLE YRS AGO...LARGER model backs to gorgeous wooded parkland. (4BR UP AND 2BR DOWN),1st floor Library (can be used as Bedroom if needed) in addition to 6BR (4 up and 2 down).

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11006 OUTPOST DR
11006 Outpost Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1134 sqft
GREAT location! Great price! Sunny, bright and clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath TH in desirable North Potomaclocation! Built-in bookcases in finished rec room, updated bathrooms, washer and dryer. Fullyfenced back yard with patio and landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Travilah
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
4 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
19 Units Available
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
910 sqft
Carefully manicured setting with pet-friendly policies. Short distance from MARC Germantown station and I-270. Residents enjoy access to high-speed internet, personal balconies, swimming pool, playground, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
42 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,768
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
City GuideTravilah
The average water flow for the Potomac River, located partly within the boundaries of Travilah, is seven billion gallons a day. In fact, over 486 million gallons are used for drinking water daily just for the D.C. area. That's a lot of thirsty politicians!

Located on the Potomac River about 15 or 20 miles outside of D.C., Travilah, Maryland, offers the kind of delightful, escapist suburban living that many folks today are searching for. Flush with gorgeous scenery, friendly neighbors and easy access to highways, Travilah certainly seems like a paradise for residents. Sure, it doesn't have many shops within walking distance, but that's more than made up for with its proximity to Washington, Chesapeake Bay (and its undeniably superior crab cakes) and, of course, Baltimore to the north. Its ideal geography means it's also close to Philly, Atlantic City and Richmond, given enough driving time, so weekends are never dull. Of course, inside the CDP things are pretty calm, which makes for a nice balance. Go home for peace and serenity and head out for work or good times in some of the most exciting locations in America. It's hard to say no to that.

Moving to Travilah

With a population hovering around 12,000 folks at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, you can bet life here is pretty close-knit. Neighbors are friendly and a lot of people know each other, which makes for a pretty pleasant environment. That said, you should always be prepared for moving to a new place, even welcoming Travilah, with a few ready prepared pieces of information. Landlords will want to see your ID, credit history and likely your pay stubs, plus it never hurts to have a cashier's check for a security deposit ready to hand over. Beyond that, you're going to want to plan your rental hunt in advance by a few months. Owners are more common than renters by a sizable degree, so pinning down that ideal townhouse for rent can take some sleuthing. Don't fret--you'll find a one-bedroom apartment or rental property to love before too long, but it's always nice to give yourself a reasonable berth to hunt down the perfect sitch. Remember: places to rent in Travilah are few, but they're fabulous.

Neighborhoods

There aren't any typical neighborhoods in Travilah like you find in Philly, D.C. or New York, but there are certain areas that provide one thing another doesn't, or have more amenities in one way or another. Make sure you find the spot that suits you best by following the guide below.

Northeast: Above Glen Road, residents have access to Watts Branch Park and Lakewood Country Club, plus, this area is closer to the amenities found in other CDPs and cities, so a drive to a restaurant is shorter. There are mostly big homes with sizable backyards for rent, with occasional premier apartments.

Southwest: You'll be sitting pretty next to the Potomac on this end, and there are some lovely hotels near the water, which means a few amenities for visitors (and locals who swing that way). Homes for rent are spread out much more here, so if you need lots of land, this is the spot to head to.

Travilah's serene beauty is certainly enticing, especially when this intimate paradise is so close to so many amazing locations in the states. Enjoy your peace and explore the big bad cities on the weekends; you can have your cake and eat it, too, here in Travilah.

Spare Time in Travilah

Making the most of one's free time is easy in Travilah. Staying in town means doing simple things, like checking out the local parks and going for walk or bike ride, but if you maintain higher standards for your recreational off-time, there's an embarrassment of options. Love the great outdoors? Make a weekend of it in Shenandoah National Park, which is less than two hours from Travilah. Or discover all the museums, national sites and government goodies in Washington, including a little piece of real estate known as the White House. Bars and restaurants are few and far between right in town, meaning the traffic is minimal and there's never a cacophony, no matter the hour, but you can definitely get your after hours fun on in Rockville, North Bethesda or Bethesda, which all border Travilah. Take out your frustrations on the putting greens, as there are two fab golf courses within par range of your new digs: Woodmont Country Club and Congressional Country Club. That second one sounds especially intriguing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Travilah?
Apartment Rentals in Travilah start at $2,950/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Travilah?
Some of the colleges located in the Travilah area include Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Travilah?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Travilah from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

