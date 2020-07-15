183 Apartments for rent in Travilah, MD

Spare Time in Travilah

Making the most of one's free time is easy in Travilah. Staying in town means doing simple things, like checking out the local parks and going for walk or bike ride, but if you maintain higher standards for your recreational off-time, there's an embarrassment of options. Love the great outdoors? Make a weekend of it in Shenandoah National Park, which is less than two hours from Travilah. Or discover all the museums, national sites and government goodies in Washington, including a little piece of real estate known as the White House. Bars and restaurants are few and far between right in town, meaning the traffic is minimal and there's never a cacophony, no matter the hour, but you can definitely get your after hours fun on in Rockville, North Bethesda or Bethesda, which all border Travilah. Take out your frustrations on the putting greens, as there are two fab golf courses within par range of your new digs: Woodmont Country Club and Congressional Country Club. That second one sounds especially intriguing.