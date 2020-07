183 Apartments for rent in Travilah, MD

Moving to Travilah

With a population hovering around 12,000 folks at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, you can bet life here is pretty close-knit. Neighbors are friendly and a lot of people know each other, which makes for a pretty pleasant environment. That said, you should always be prepared for moving to a new place, even welcoming Travilah, with a few ready prepared pieces of information. Landlords will want to see your ID, credit history and likely your pay stubs, plus it never hurts to have a cashier's check for a security deposit ready to hand over. Beyond that, you're going to want to plan your rental hunt in advance by a few months. Owners are more common than renters by a sizable degree, so pinning down that ideal townhouse for rent can take some sleuthing. Don't fret--you'll find a one-bedroom apartment or rental property to love before too long, but it's always nice to give yourself a reasonable berth to hunt down the perfect sitch. Remember: places to rent in Travilah are few, but they're fabulous.