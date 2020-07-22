/
east falls church
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
586 Apartments for rent in East Falls Church, Arlington, VA
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
23 Units Available
Crescent Falls Church
2121 N Westmoreland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,998
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,676
1529 sqft
Elegant apartments near Lee Highway and I-66 interchange and close to the Beltway, dining and shops. Washer and dryer in unit, awesome 24-hour gym and great courtyard for entertaining.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
6908 Fairfax Drive Unit
6908 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
6000 sqft
Newer Home with 1 bedroom and 1 bath Basement apartment for rent Available great for interns,travel Nurses, grad student, contractors, we are 15-20 mins walk to the Clarendon metro stop and on the ART bus line.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6924 FAIRFAX DRIVE
6924 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
926 sqft
2 bed/2 bath condo in desirable Falls Station! 926 sq ft, features hardwood floors, owner's suite with private bath, gas cooking, gas fireplace, front porch and large private balcony that overlooks the W&OD Trail! Located on the second floor.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6916 FAIRFAX DRIVE
6916 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
974 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious place with your own private entrance. Walk to metro and centrally located for an easy commute. This lovely two-level condominium lives like a townhouse. Two bedrooms, each with its own en suite full bathroom.
Last updated May 30 at 06:56 PM
1 Unit Available
6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1
6940 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
LOCATION!! *** NO STEPS ENTRY *** 10 MIN WALK TO METRO ON W&OD TRAIL ** * Falls Station is a highly-sought after condo complex! This 2BR, 2BA condo offers lower level location with No-Steps Entry, Bright & Spacious living space, Newer appliances,
Results within 1 mile of East Falls Church
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
13 Units Available
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,272
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,633
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
54 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
20 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,702
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,790
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1149 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
213 N Van Buren St
213 North Van Buren Street, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2266 sqft
213 N Van Buren St Available 08/17/20 Charming 3BR Raised Rambler on quiet street in highly desirable neighborhood of Broadmont in heart of Falls Church City* - Welcome home to this Charming 3BR Raised Rambler on quiet street in highly desirable
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6207 N. 29th St.
6207 29th St N, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
6207 N. 29th St.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1872 N. Patrick Henry Drive
1872 North Patrick Henry Drive, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1670 sqft
1872 N. Patrick Henry Drive Available 08/12/20 Arlington Classic Brick Colonial 4 Bdrms on Upper level. One car garage attached.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
200 N. Maple Avenue #514
200 North Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1039 sqft
Park Towers: 1000+ s.f. in the Heart of Falls Church City, Utilities Included, Pool. - Bright, neutral 1000+ sq ft 5th floor north-facing unit overlooking the pool.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2020 HOPEWOOD DRIVE
2020 Hopewood Drive, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1804 sqft
Modern end unit townhome available for rent! Beautifully landscaped corner home is surrounded by lush trees and flowers. Inviting entrance with a flowerbed and a bench welcomes you to this updated home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
706 N WEST STREET
706 North West Street, Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1824 sqft
CHARMING UPDATED FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE LOT WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULLY RENOVATE BATHS. LARGE DETACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN. 2 ZONE CENTRAL AC.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6226 21ST STREET N
6226 21st Street North, Arlington, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,995
3203 sqft
Charming sunny 1925 Bungalow with big 1990's rear addition. 6 bedrooms & 4 full baths. Home has a large master suite with a walk-in closet, a spacious & bright kitchen, dining room & family room, back deck, front covered porch.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2507 FLORIDA STREET N
2507 North Florida Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1800 sqft
2BR/2BA colonial located in the very popular Garden City on a quiet, tree-lined street and a short walk to shops, restaurants, Metro Bus Stop, parks and more...
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2007 WELLFLEET COURT
2007 Wellfleet Court, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Beautiful, classic brick colonial, sited in a quiet cul-de-sac with front porch & 1-car garage. Newly remodeled 2014, newer hardwood floors on main & upper, newer windows, siding, roof, HVAC.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2916 WILLSTON PLACE
2916 Willston Place, Seven Corners, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
578 sqft
BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS. NEW CARPET. ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATH LOCATED IN THE HEART OF SEVEN CORNERS. CLOSE TO EFC METRO, I66, AND ROUTE 50. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRICITY ONLY. TWO PASSES AVAILABLE FOR ON SITE PARKING.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
212 PENNSYLVANIA AVE
212 Pennsylvania Avenue, Falls Church, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fantastic home with close proximity to grocery, library, City Hall, Metro, restaurants and shops. It has an updated kitchen with breakfast room/dining area. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. There are 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths on 2 levels.
