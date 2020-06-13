203 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
Fairway Hills
21 Units Available
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,619
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
$
Kings Contrivance
16 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
$
Harpers Choice
9 Units Available
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,379
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Fairway Hills
4 Units Available
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Hickory Ridge
8 Units Available
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,363
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Downtown Columbia
13 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,698
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
Harpers Choice
7 Units Available
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,364
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Downtown Columbia
6 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Hickory Ridge
4 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,367
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Wilde Lake
33 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,521
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hickory Ridge
7 Units Available
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just seven miles west of I-95. Newly renovated luxury units have energy efficient appliance packages, storage space, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Property offers a clubhouse, courtyard, 24-hour gym, and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Columbia
34 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Oakland Mills
35 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Long Reach
6 Units Available
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1250 sqft
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Wilde Lake
18 Units Available
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,346
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown Columbia
19 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Long Reach
7 Units Available
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Hickory Ridge
4 Units Available
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Hickory Ridge
13 Units Available
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1160 sqft
Just a short distance away from the Mall of Columbia, shopping, and dining. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, and patio/balcony. Resident have access to pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Long Reach
4 Units Available
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Fairway Hills
12 Units Available
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,362
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trends will come and go, but value and location are evergreen. If you're looking for affordable apartments in Columbia, then look no further. Value means spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with comfortable kitchens and bright rooms.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Kings Contrivance
13 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,445
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.

Median Rent in Columbia

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Columbia is $1,562, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,960.
Studio
$1,286
1 Bed
$1,562
2 Beds
$1,960
3+ Beds
$2,520
City GuideColumbia
"One may wonder why a city only 40 years old needs a history, but Columbia, Maryland, is no ordinary place." (-- Joseph Rocco Mitchell and David L. Stebenne, "New City Upon a Hill: A History of Columbia")

The planned community of Columbia, Maryland began with a vision. Today, Columbia is Maryland's second most popular community with 10 distinct villages comprising a population of nearly 100,000. Columbia has for the most part lived up to the promising vision of its celebrated founder, James Rouse: the city consistently holds a place on Money Magazines list of "Top Ten Places to Live," most recently appearing in 2012 in the 8th slot. So come on over!

Having trouble with Craigslist Columbia? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Columbia

Enjoy the ease, convenience and affordability of life in this unique planned community. It has a small-town feel and immense livability, thanks to mindfully-designed villages with numerous amenities. People looking for apartments for rent, condos, or spacious single family homes will find no shortage of offerings in Columbia. The town's low vacancy rate of 4% demonstrates its status as a desirable place to live.

House hunting or apartment shopping in massive Columbia can be overwhelming. Between Columbia's 10 villages and neighborhoods within them, you will want to familiarize with the area and its offerings before pounding the pavement. Without the proper planning your head may be spinning as you drive around in circles.

Aside from your GPS to navigate Columbia's many similarly-named streets and identical neighborhoods, you'll want to be prepared with all of the usual materials: credit info, references, proof of employment, etc.

Neighborhoods in Columbia

Each of Columbias 10 villages is designed to provide its residents with a small town experience, thanks to community centers, recreational facilities, and plenty of other unique amenities. Most villages have everything from apartments to single family houses although some have more of one or the other. Columbia's 10 villages are as follows:

Wilde Lake: One of Columbia's more affordable villages, Wilde Lake comprises the neighborhoods of Bryant Woods, Faulkner Ridge, The Birches and Running Brook. With its own grocery store, and the famed Columbia Swim Center with its "Splashdown" slide, this is an appealing place.

Harpers Choice: Comprising the neighborhoods of Longfellow, Swansfield, and Hobbit's Glen, Harpers Choice is located in Columbia's northwest, adjacent to Wilde Lake. It is home to one of Columbia's athletic clubs, as well as a golf course, mini golf, tennis courts and a skate park. Neighborhoods are connected by a walking trail.

Oakland Hills: Located just east of Columbia Town Center, Oakland Mills comprises the neighborhoods of Stevens Forest, Talbott Springs and Thunder Hills, and is home to the Columbia Ice Rink.

Long Reach: The largest village in Columbia and one of its oldest. Long Reach includes the neighborhoods of Kendall Ridge, Jeffers Hill, Phelps Luck and Locust Park.

Owen Brown: Just southeast of the Town Center, Owen Brown includes Hopewell, Elkhorn and Dasher Green, Elkhorn and Hopewell. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy access to Lake Elkhorns 37 acres.

Hickory Ridge: Home to a variety of grocery stores, gas stations, banks and restaurants.

Dorsey's Search: Comprising just two neighborhoods, Dorsey Hall and Fairway Hills, Dorsey's Search is Columbia's furthest north village, and has a golf course and pool.

Kings Contrivance: Columbia's southernmost village and one of its largest, Kings Cross has great access to major highways. Neighborhoods include Huntington, Macgills Common and Dickinson.

River Hill: This well-manicured neighborhood comprises Pheasant Ridge and Pointers Run.

Town Center: Including the neighborhoods of Amesbury, Banneker, Vantage Point, Warfield Triangle and Creightons Run, Town Center is the most urban of Columbia's villages, offering multi-level apartments for rent as well as retail offices. Town Center features an attractive lakefront, as well as the shoppers delight: the Mall of Columbia.

Living in Columbia

Columbia's streets are named for famous works of art and literature, ranging from the works of Robert Frost to J.R.R. Tolkien. Its particularly fitting then that Howard County, of which Columbia is a part, has one of the country's top-ranked public library systems. Owen Brown and Town Center are home to Columbia's two public libraries--bookworms rejoice!

A central concept of Columbia's design is a commitment to recreation. Managed and maintained by the Columbia Association, there are a whopping 23 outdoor swimming pools and size indoor swimming pools in Columbia. Throw in water slides, batting cages, skating rinks, an equestrian center, skateboard park and numerous other offerings, and theres never a shortage of activities.

Those with aspiring green thumbs will enjoy taking advantage of Columbia's garden plot rentals, a program which has been around for 40-some years. Spread throughout Columbia, three sites offer residents use of 350 garden plots for a small fee.

Columbia has a low-key local bar scene, which plays host to popular local bands. Music lovers also enjoy convenient access to outdoor concert venue Merriweather Post Pavilion.

If you're going to live in Columbia, you will most certainly need a car. While the town is served by both Howard Transit locally and Maryland Transit Administration routes to Baltimore and Washington, it is still not feasible to rely entirely on buses unless you like walking and waiting. Bus service does give commuters a boost to the Washington Metro; there are no train stations in Columbia. Highways lead to Baltimore (a 20 minute drive), Washington (a 40 minute drive) and Annapolis (also 40 minutes), as well as historic towns like Frederick and Savage. When its time to escape the region, residents have their choice of BWI, National or Washington Dulles to take to the friendly skies.

Columbia rents decline sharply over the past month

Columbia rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $1,563 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,960 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Columbia throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Columbia

    Rent growth in Columbia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Columbia is less affordable for renters.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,960 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Columbia.
    • While rents in Columbia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Columbia is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Columbia?
    In Columbia, the median rent is $1,286 for a studio, $1,562 for a 1-bedroom, $1,960 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,520 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Columbia, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Columbia?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Columbia include Hickory Ridge, Long Reach, Kings Contrivance, Oakland Mills, and Harpers Choice.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Columbia?
    Some of the colleges located in the Columbia area include Howard Community College, Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Columbia?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Columbia from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

