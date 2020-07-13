Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym elevator garage parking bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room courtyard game room lobby package receiving smoke-free community

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Featuring modernized units with luxury wood-style flooring, open floor plans, slate appliances, LED lights, quartz countertop, kitchen backsplash, and oversized porcelain tiles. Be the first one to live in your newly upgraded home. Contemporary living starts here. Courtland Park is a high-rise luxury community located in the heart of a vibrant Clarendon neighborhood. Its convenience to many eclectic markets and boutiques will allow you to enjoy cafes, restaurants and shopping within Market Commons. Easy access to transportation is one of the luxuries, as the Courthouse metro station just blocks away. The metro bus and ART bus stops are on site and the major commuter routes such as I-66 and Route 50 are minutes away. These spacious apartment homes feature 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms of your choice. Enjoy the neighborhood of Courtland Park, Because Where You Live Matters.