Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Courtland Park

2500 Clarendon Blvd · (703) 810-7983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 725 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 419 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 519 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Courtland Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
elevator
garage
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
conference room
courtyard
game room
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Featuring modernized units with luxury wood-style flooring, open floor plans, slate appliances, LED lights, quartz countertop, kitchen backsplash, and oversized porcelain tiles. Be the first one to live in your newly upgraded home. Contemporary living starts here. Courtland Park is a high-rise luxury community located in the heart of a vibrant Clarendon neighborhood. Its convenience to many eclectic markets and boutiques will allow you to enjoy cafes, restaurants and shopping within Market Commons. Easy access to transportation is one of the luxuries, as the Courthouse metro station just blocks away. The metro bus and ART bus stops are on site and the major commuter routes such as I-66 and Route 50 are minutes away. These spacious apartment homes feature 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms of your choice. Enjoy the neighborhood of Courtland Park, Because Where You Live Matters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Storage lockers $30-$90/month. Bike lockers $15/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Courtland Park have any available units?
Courtland Park has 28 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Courtland Park have?
Some of Courtland Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Courtland Park currently offering any rent specials?
Courtland Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Courtland Park pet-friendly?
No, Courtland Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Courtland Park offer parking?
Yes, Courtland Park offers parking.
Does Courtland Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Courtland Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Courtland Park have a pool?
No, Courtland Park does not have a pool.
Does Courtland Park have accessible units?
No, Courtland Park does not have accessible units.
Does Courtland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Courtland Park has units with dishwashers.
