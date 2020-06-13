224 Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD📍
Bordering Washington, D.C., Fort Washington in Maryland was named after the fort that provided the only guard for the capital in the early 19th century. Located west of Maryland Route 210 in Prince George's County, this town is marked by rolling green hills and tall trees. This is the place to be if you love history, hiking and educational fun. If you listen, you might just hear marching drums and cannon fire!
There aren't really specific neighborhoods in Fort Washington, MD, since it's basically a neighborhood itself. While the median sale value of homes in Fort Washington has increased by about 9% over the past year, renters will be delighted to discover that rent is quite reasonable, though there is a great deal of variation depending upon the age of the property and where it is located. Some of the apartments for rent in Fort Washington have price tags that will make your eyes pop like a Pug’s, however. Be prepared with an application fee, security deposit and first month's rent, as most places want it all up front.
If you are hoping to find an apartment in Fort Washington, as opposed to a single family home, or perhaps a condo for rent, you might be disappointed. Most of the apartments for rent are not apartments at all but home rentals. The vast majority of listings in the area, even the very inexpensive, are homes. The good news is they're very spread out, so you can play your music or television as loud as you want and nobody will care! Say goodbye to the neighbors banging on the wall at 2am.
Reenactments Fort Washington is populated by fewer than 30,000 people, but it feels like a lot more. The area is quite large, in comparison with other cities and townships in MD. There is no shortage of things to do, however, especially if you enjoy long walks in the park and things like civil war reenactments. That's right, troops engage in reenactments at the Historical Fort Washington regularly.
Cultural Experiences If period costumes don't strike your fancy, don't worry, Fort Washington has the market cornered when it comes to culture. Harmony Hall Regional Center offers a variety of cultural experiences, including dance and theatrical performances, all year round. This arts and community center is the perfect place to keep you intellectually stimulated or bring a hot date. If you enjoy dramatic performances and exhibitions, you should also check out the John Addison Concert Hall, also located at Harmony Hall, as their productions will blow your mind.
Athletics Those with a lot of energy to burn will appreciate the athletic opportunities offered in Fort Washington. There is the Oxon Hill Recreation club and Golf Course, always nice for an afternoon of making bets and whacking balls, and the Maryland Youth Athletic Association. The YMCA has a beautiful facility there, and the Washington Forest Pack Community will satisfy your itch to get out and get moving.