224 Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD

Renting an Apartment

There aren't really specific neighborhoods in Fort Washington, MD, since it's basically a neighborhood itself. While the median sale value of homes in Fort Washington has increased by about 9% over the past year, renters will be delighted to discover that rent is quite reasonable, though there is a great deal of variation depending upon the age of the property and where it is located. Some of the apartments for rent in Fort Washington have price tags that will make your eyes pop like a Pug’s, however. Be prepared with an application fee, security deposit and first month's rent, as most places want it all up front.

If you are hoping to find an apartment in Fort Washington, as opposed to a single family home, or perhaps a condo for rent, you might be disappointed. Most of the apartments for rent are not apartments at all but home rentals. The vast majority of listings in the area, even the very inexpensive, are homes. The good news is they're very spread out, so you can play your music or television as loud as you want and nobody will care! Say goodbye to the neighbors banging on the wall at 2am.