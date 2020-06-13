Apartment List
/
MD
/
fort washington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

224 Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, MD

📍
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
11 Units Available
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 7 at 02:47pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8716 Fort Foote Rd B
8716 Fort Foote Road, Fort Washington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
Renovated Detached Ranch Style Home!!! - Property Id: 293839 Spacious Basement Unit with separate entrance, kitchen, washer, and dryer! Call to schedule a private tour today. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12504 MACDUFF DRIVE
12504 Mac Duff Drive, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Excellent detached home. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room with fireplace, separate dining room, freshly painted, new carpet, deck and has 2 driveways. No pets and non smoker only. Application fee is $55.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
400 SWAN CREEK ROAD
400 Swan Creek Road, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Great property in a great location for rent in sought after golf course community near the National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, and Top Golf.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11310 GUNPOWDER DRIVE
11310 Gunpowder Drive, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2050 sqft
FURNISHED BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM. SEPERATE ENTRANCE - KITCHENETTE - HARDWOOD FLOORS- UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST YEAR. UTILITIES INCLUDED - PLEASE CONTACT LANDLORD AUSTIN CALDWELL AT 202-424-9240 FOR QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
403 TAURUS DR
403 Taurus Drive, Fort Washington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Split-level, huge back yard near the Marina, in Fort Washington /Tantallon South. Fnshd Basement,F/place, garage,huge shelved crawl space for storage. M/bdrm with F/bath in the quietest part of Fort Washington. Few miles from beltway or Nat.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11701 LIVINGSTON RD #208
11701 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$2,600
Great looking doctors office on the grounds of Fort Washington Hospital. Office is turnkey and ready for an established doctors office or a great new office to start your growing business. Open parking and easy location.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
9807 BINYON COURT
9807 Binyon Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1392 sqft
Very nice detached brick house! Large Florida Room on main level- with separate Heat & AC units. Wood floors on main level. Large backyard. 4 BR, 3 BA, Huge Rec Room, laundry room, deck, covered patio. A very nice home.

1 of 27

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
9706 TRAVERSE WAY
9706 Traverse Way, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2188 sqft
Fantastic home located near the National Harbor and the Tanger Outlets. Stone front, hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout the main level. Open floor plan, finished basement, and the house is painted with relaxing earth tone colors.

1 of 11

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
12306 HORIZON CT
12306 Horizon Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Ready To Move In! Four bedroom/3 full bath Split-Foyer with a large backyard. New carpet, new windows, freshly painted...what more could you ask for! Conveniently located to Metro stops, shopping and National Harbor/MGM.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
18 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,943
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
536 Wilson Bridge Drive #D-1
536 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 bath Condo available now. Spacious living and dining room with hardwood (parquet) floors. Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Huge balcony. FIOS cable ready. Permit parking. Swimming pool. Laundry facilities onsite.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
572 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE
572 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
894 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit. All utilities included in rent. Balcony backs to trees serene atmosphere. Close to National Harbor/MGM Grand Casino. 5 minutes to beltway, shopping, and on bus route! 57K income is required.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
157 FLEET STREET
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,150
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rest and relax in this beautiful National Harbor condo. This 1 BD/1 BA unit features huge floor to ceiling windows with a bright open floor plan. Rich hardwood floors thorough out living, dining, and kitchen area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2305 THORNKNOLL DRIVE
2305 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3526 sqft
Gourmet Kitchen w/granite countertop & island. Marble foyer. 2 Story Family Room & Foyer. Sun Room. Large 2- TieredDeck. Dlxe Master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub. Master Bdrm w/ sitting room, 2 walk-in closets & vaulted ceiling. 3 Car Garage. 4 Full Baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
155 Potomac Passage
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1159 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2 bed 2 bath condo at National Harbor Avail July 1 (flexible on date). 1096 square feet . Located in an Upscale beautiful building. Secured entrance to the building, front desk concierge.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
7504 LIVINGSTON ROAD
7504 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1144 sqft
Lovely cozy cape code with hardwood floors; first floor bedroom; updated kitchen; washer and dryer; lots of front yard. Conveniently located near National Harbor, Tanger Outlets and Washington, DC.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE
511 Silver Clipper Lane, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2586 sqft
Beautiful luxury brownstone in the Potomac Overlook neighborhood of National Harbor. The four story luxury townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large 4th floor loft and a 4th floor outdoor patio overlooking National Harbor and the Potomac River.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
987 sqft
Water View, Water View, Water View!!! Beautiful 2BR /2BTH with Water view ~over looking the River from your living area. ~Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors in living room, hallway and kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,095
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 5th floor condominium with views of the community pool. This open floor plan receives a ton of natural light thanks in part to soaring windows, a juliet balcony and 9 foot ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
1488 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE
1488 Potomac Heights Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1969 sqft
Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home!
City GuideFort Washington
Fort Washington has been standing guard by our nation's capital since 1809.

Bordering Washington, D.C., Fort Washington in Maryland was named after the fort that provided the only guard for the capital in the early 19th century. Located west of Maryland Route 210 in Prince George's County, this town is marked by rolling green hills and tall trees. This is the place to be if you love history, hiking and educational fun. If you listen, you might just hear marching drums and cannon fire!

Having trouble with Craigslist Fort Washington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Renting an Apartment

There aren't really specific neighborhoods in Fort Washington, MD, since it's basically a neighborhood itself. While the median sale value of homes in Fort Washington has increased by about 9% over the past year, renters will be delighted to discover that rent is quite reasonable, though there is a great deal of variation depending upon the age of the property and where it is located. Some of the apartments for rent in Fort Washington have price tags that will make your eyes pop like a Pug’s, however. Be prepared with an application fee, security deposit and first month's rent, as most places want it all up front.

If you are hoping to find an apartment in Fort Washington, as opposed to a single family home, or perhaps a condo for rent, you might be disappointed. Most of the apartments for rent are not apartments at all but home rentals. The vast majority of listings in the area, even the very inexpensive, are homes. The good news is they're very spread out, so you can play your music or television as loud as you want and nobody will care! Say goodbye to the neighbors banging on the wall at 2am.

Fort Washington Life

Reenactments Fort Washington is populated by fewer than 30,000 people, but it feels like a lot more. The area is quite large, in comparison with other cities and townships in MD. There is no shortage of things to do, however, especially if you enjoy long walks in the park and things like civil war reenactments. That's right, troops engage in reenactments at the Historical Fort Washington regularly.

Cultural Experiences If period costumes don't strike your fancy, don't worry, Fort Washington has the market cornered when it comes to culture. Harmony Hall Regional Center offers a variety of cultural experiences, including dance and theatrical performances, all year round. This arts and community center is the perfect place to keep you intellectually stimulated or bring a hot date. If you enjoy dramatic performances and exhibitions, you should also check out the John Addison Concert Hall, also located at Harmony Hall, as their productions will blow your mind.

Athletics Those with a lot of energy to burn will appreciate the athletic opportunities offered in Fort Washington. There is the Oxon Hill Recreation club and Golf Course, always nice for an afternoon of making bets and whacking balls, and the Maryland Youth Athletic Association. The YMCA has a beautiful facility there, and the Washington Forest Pack Community will satisfy your itch to get out and get moving.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fort Washington?
The average rent price for Fort Washington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,690.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Washington?
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Washington area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Washington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Washington from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

Similar Pages

Fort Washington 1 BedroomsFort Washington 2 Bedrooms
Fort Washington Apartments with ParkingFort Washington Apartments with Pool
Fort Washington Cheap Places