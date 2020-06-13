/
/
laurel hill
179 Apartments for rent in Laurel Hill, VA📍
$
22 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
1 Unit Available
8169 COCKBURN COURT
8169 Cockburn Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1089 sqft
***GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO VRE, AMTRAK AND I-95***OPEN MAIN LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE*** LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. HOA/CONDO FEE INCLUDED IN RENT**1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE***COMMUNITY POOL**
1 Unit Available
8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE
8238 Catbird Circle, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1049 sqft
***** Spacious renovated 2 bed / 2 full bath with fireplace open floor plan unit ***** Lots of natural light with large windows through and patio off dinning room, recently updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter-top , back splash, all
1 Unit Available
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT
9137 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1712 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3
1 Unit Available
9298 CARDINAL FOREST LANE
9298 Cardinal Forest Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
New Carpet. Fresh Paint. Move In Ready! Spacious Condo. 2 Bedrooms Upstairs. Full Laundry Room in Unit with Full Size Washer and Dryer. Living Room Area connected to Dining Area, floor plan flows into Full Size Kitchen. Half Bath on main level.
1 Unit Available
9062 TANYARD LANE
9062 Tanyard Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1998 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS, RARELY AVAILABLE, BRICK FRONT,2-CAR GARAGE, END-UNIT IN SOUGHT-AFTER LAUREL CREST! THIS NV HOMES-BUILT BEAUTY HAS BEEN UPDATED/UPGRADEDTERRIFIC LOCATION FOR COMMUTING !! CLOSE TO 95, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING HUGE KITCHEN WITH
1 Unit Available
8812 TELEGRAPH CROSSING COURT
8812 Telegraph Crossing Court, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
3532 sqft
4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage on Wooded cul-de-sac lot. Silverbrook Estates in Crosspointe. Silverbrook South County School Pyramid.
1 Unit Available
9209 LORTON VALLEY ROAD
9209 Lorton Valley Road, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1816 sqft
**TAKE AN ARMCHAIR TOUR: https://youtu.be/Al7oVsmSXI8 **Landlords have done everything to make this nice ! Shows well*This is nice! Fantastic Garage TH in SOCO HS*3 Finished levels*Walk out RR w/ Gas Fireplace**3 Bedrooms 2.
1 Unit Available
8980 FASCINATION COURT
8980 Fascination Court, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1367 sqft
Magnificent View from the TOP floor Condo! 55+ Active Senior Community has it All. This condo has a Private Balcony off Living room & stunning views from BOTH Bedrooms.
48 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
$
12 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,209
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
29 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
43 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
14 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
$
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge Forest
1511 Monroe Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes near entrance to I-95. Residences have walk-in closets, dining areas, balcony/patio and central air conditioning/heat. Swimming and wading pools, playground and picnic area.
1 Unit Available
9589 HAGEL CIRCLE
9589 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
966 sqft
Price reduction and Available cute and cozy home please feel free to stop by to view. Please follow all COVID 19 precautions mask and shoe covers are required to enter.Property Available NOW....
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
408 Fortress Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc.
1 Unit Available
9571 Hagel Cir
9571 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Bright charming townhouse terrace convenient to fort belvoir easy to commute i-95 ,a lot of surrounding green space you mus conveniently close to transportation options such as metro, bus or vre . You must see ! ! (RLNE5840207)
1 Unit Available
8554 Barrow Furnace Ln
8554 Barrow Furnace Lane, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WALKOUT BASEMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 266921 Large Basement for rent in Lorton, VA. Asking Rent: $,1400/Month it includes all utilities including Wifi. It has one bed room, one full bath and large living room space.
1 Unit Available
8409 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT
8409 Chaucer House Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2308 sqft
Commuters dream. Great location . Community pool, exercise room, party room. Close to Fort Belvoir . 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Gallery kitchen. Granit counter tops. Available June, 1st, 2020
1 Unit Available
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
3806 sqft
Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower.
1 Unit Available
8935 ATATURK WAY
8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1864 sqft
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
8441 CANYON OAK DRIVE
8441 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1452 sqft
End unit townhouse with a bright and open floor plan with a wood deck and patio. Lovely kitchen with black appliances and granite counters. The master bedroom has a loft with skylights and extra storage.
