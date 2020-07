Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Stunning Brick End townhome one block away from East Falls Church Metro. No expense was spared here...granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas cooking, double wall oven, cherry cabinets. Island and large eat in space with doors to inviting rear deck. 2 gas fireplaces. Relax in your Hot Tub with outdoor shower on side. No smokers please. Pet=C/B/C. This is the one to see!