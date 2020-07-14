All apartments in Arlington
Thomas Court
Thomas Court

470 N Thomas St · (703) 454-5784
Location

470 N Thomas St, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 26

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 412 · Avail. Sep 26

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1433 sqft

Unit 200 · Avail. Oct 3

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1612 sqft

Unit 400 · Avail. Sep 26

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1433 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thomas Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
media room
accessible
garage
bike storage
business center
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Thomas Court Apartments in Ballston, VA is a smoke-free urban village community in a great location. It is just two blocks from the Ballston Quarter, where residents can find amazing dining, shopping, and entertainment options, including movie theaters and a skating rink! Stop in at the Ballston Quarter check out local North Arlington restaurants like Tandoor, Zoes Kitchen, and Kapnos Taverna (all with 4-star plus ratings!). Looking for speciality groceries? Trader Joes, Whole Food Market, and European Foods Import Export are all nearby. At Thomas Court we know that where you live matters, and we provide options with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Our wonderful layouts feature a convenient flow of the living space, roomy closets, and an in-apartment washer and dryer setup. Our contemporary fully-equipped kitchens come with the latest in modern appliances including an electric smoothtop range, a microwave, a frost-free refrigerator, an icemaker, a dishwasher, and a disposal. Take a few minutes to browse through our photos and videos to see the apartment and community in detail.When it comes to community amenities, we have what you want! Our residents love having outdoor grilling stations, reserved parking, a bike repair station, bike lockers, and more! We are a smoke-free, pet-free community with a fitness center available 24/7. Our game room is a convivial place to hang out. Spark up friendly competition with your friends at the billiard table or arcade area, or simply relax in the lounge and catch your favorite TV shows. You will adore our location! Public transportation, via the Ballston/MU Metro station is within walking distance, so it's easy to head to Clarendon via the metro for a night out. Commuters appreciate easy access to I-66 and Route 50, and of course our residents enjoy spending time at Quincy Park and Lubber Run Parks nearby. Add 24-hour emergency maintenance service, on-site professional management, and online payments, and there's no reason to live anywhere else!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $400 move-in fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1st space $75/month, 2nd space $125/month. Guest Parking: $5/day.
Storage Details: Storage lockers available. Bike lockers: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thomas Court have any available units?
Thomas Court has 9 units available starting at $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Thomas Court have?
Some of Thomas Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thomas Court currently offering any rent specials?
Thomas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thomas Court pet-friendly?
No, Thomas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Thomas Court offer parking?
Yes, Thomas Court offers parking.
Does Thomas Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Thomas Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Thomas Court have a pool?
No, Thomas Court does not have a pool.
Does Thomas Court have accessible units?
Yes, Thomas Court has accessible units.
Does Thomas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thomas Court has units with dishwashers.
