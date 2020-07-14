Amenities

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Thomas Court Apartments in Ballston, VA is a smoke-free urban village community in a great location. It is just two blocks from the Ballston Quarter, where residents can find amazing dining, shopping, and entertainment options, including movie theaters and a skating rink! Stop in at the Ballston Quarter check out local North Arlington restaurants like Tandoor, Zoes Kitchen, and Kapnos Taverna (all with 4-star plus ratings!). Looking for speciality groceries? Trader Joes, Whole Food Market, and European Foods Import Export are all nearby. At Thomas Court we know that where you live matters, and we provide options with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Our wonderful layouts feature a convenient flow of the living space, roomy closets, and an in-apartment washer and dryer setup. Our contemporary fully-equipped kitchens come with the latest in modern appliances including an electric smoothtop range, a microwave, a frost-free refrigerator, an icemaker, a dishwasher, and a disposal. Take a few minutes to browse through our photos and videos to see the apartment and community in detail.When it comes to community amenities, we have what you want! Our residents love having outdoor grilling stations, reserved parking, a bike repair station, bike lockers, and more! We are a smoke-free, pet-free community with a fitness center available 24/7. Our game room is a convivial place to hang out. Spark up friendly competition with your friends at the billiard table or arcade area, or simply relax in the lounge and catch your favorite TV shows. You will adore our location! Public transportation, via the Ballston/MU Metro station is within walking distance, so it's easy to head to Clarendon via the metro for a night out. Commuters appreciate easy access to I-66 and Route 50, and of course our residents enjoy spending time at Quincy Park and Lubber Run Parks nearby. Add 24-hour emergency maintenance service, on-site professional management, and online payments, and there's no reason to live anywhere else!