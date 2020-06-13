403 Apartments for rent in Wheaton, MD

Neighborhoods

Based on density, Wheaton is an urban neighborhood, but renters can find many single family homes, such as 3 bedroom houses for rent, as well as more densely clustered apartments. Along with the free standing homes, Wheaton has many small to medium sized apartment complexes, high rises and townhouses, many of which were built after 2000. Renters occupy many of these units, and vacancies are low. Many of the people who live here ride public transportation to work and to reach entertainment destinations.

There are several neighborhoods to choose from in Wheaton. Keep reading to find the one that suits your style:

Downtown Wheaton:Here youll find many condominiums and apartment homes, the Montgomery Royal Theaters and the heart of the designated arts district. If youre looking for low key dining choices and an artsy flair, this is the Wheaton neighborhood for you.$$

Wheaton Forest/Wheaton Hills:These neighborhoods feature a preponderance of single family residences, with many rental dwellers. With Washington D.C. just a subway ride away, it serves as a good community for renters seeking a house instead of an apartment.$$$

Valley View Summit:Located in the Western corner of Wheaton, this quiet residential community is a geographic high point in the community, with houses and town houses dominating the rental market. $$$

Little Amherst:This community is located adjacent to the Wheaton metro stop and is a favorite with commuters. A solid mix of apartments, condominiums and houses exists here.$$