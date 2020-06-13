403 Apartments for rent in Wheaton, MD

Apartment List
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,456
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
4 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,515
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,462
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
2 Units Available
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,288
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
in Silver Spring, you've discovered your new place. This community is located on Bucknell Dr. in Silver Spring. Make sure you to check out the apartment floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to take a tour.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
11320 King George Dr
11320 King George Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
11320 King George Dr Available 06/15/20 Amazingly Beautiful 3BR/2FB/1HB - 2 Level plus Attached Garage Unit - Amazing Location! - ## Check out the video tour at: https://rentinsilverspring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10504 Amherst Ave
10504 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Supersized Home Next to Park Less Than 1 Mile to Wheaton Metro! - If you're searching for an awesome home in a magnificently convenient location, then stop looking because the search is over! Let's talk about location: your home is the last house

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE
1949 Flowering Tree Terrace, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1860 sqft
Address: 1949 Flowering Tree Terrace Silver Spring, MarylandMarket Rent: $2,520 a month for a 12-24 Month LeaseTenant Responsible For: Water, Sewer, Trash, Electricity, Cable, Phone, & InternetParking: One Off Street Parking Space Included In Rental

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
3700 LEVERTON ST
3700 Leverton Street, Wheaton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great Rental Opportunity! Located near Glemont Metro Station and shopping centers stay tuned for more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
2891 FINDLEY ROAD
2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2532 sqft
Wonderful 3 level townhome 9ft ceilings with modern open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10958 RAMPART WAY
10958 Rampart Way, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
Clean and well lit townhome located blocks from metro rail and public transportation. Table space kitchen with deck off of the dining room. Bay window in Living room. Next to Woodfield Mall/Wheaton Plaza restaurants and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE
2338 Cobble Hill Ter, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You have an incredible opportunity to lease your own Private Master Suite in a shared a townhouse steps from the Wheaton Metro, restaurants and all that this growing, vibrant part of Silver Spring has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
11669 LEESBOROUGH CIRCLE
11669 Leesborough Circle, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11669 LEESBOROUGH CIRCLE in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12004 BERNARD DRIVE
12004 Bernard Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2908 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY, about 1mi from Glenmont Metro Station, 3BR, 3.5BA Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, close to shoppings and public transportation. NO SMOKERS & NO PETS. Available June 1, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
1812 BILLMAN LN
1812 Billman Lane, Wheaton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Fabulous Turn Key Rental - Close to Wheaton Regional Park ; 5 Spacious Bedrooms on Upper Level - All with Hardwood Floors; Updated Table Spaced Kitchen with Spacious Eat-in Area; Beautiful Large Deck off Dining Room and Kitchen; Under Deck Patio

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12038 CLARIDGE RD
12038 Claridge Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
RENTAL SPECIAL - 1st Month's Rent FREE!!! This beautiful property has been completely updated and ready to go for the pickiest tenant. New appliances, new cabinetry, new countertops, new backsplash, new floors, etc. You will NOT be disappointed.

Last updated December 6 at 12:21pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
4206 Round Hill Rd
4206 Round Hill Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 2 bedroom+2 dens/2BA. - Bright 2 bedrooms + 2 dens, 2 full bathrooms 1,200 square foot Cape Cod on a 7,153 square foot lot.

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12805 CRISFIELD ROAD
12805 Crisfield Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
Remodeled 4 level split with updated kitchen & full bath & half bath, refinished hardwood floors & much more, available immediately.
Results within 1 mile of Wheaton
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
40 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,161
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
City GuideWheaton
Bet you didn't know Wheaton was named after Major General in the Union Army, Frank Wheaton. Major General Wheaton helped repel Jubal Earlys Confederate raiders headed for the U.S. Capitol, and had a town named for his efforts.

Wheaton is within the boundaries of Silver Spring, Maryland, and as such is a convenient commuting community for workers heading for Washington, D.C. It has its own metro stop, cleverly (or not so cleverly) named Wheaton, and a population hovering at about 48,000. Within the Wheaton community, the downtown area houses many shops and restaurants, including the Wheaton Mall, which is a shopping mecca with major chain stores and boutique shops.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wheaton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Wheaton

Looking for an urban feel in a suburban location? Great restaurants, diverse population, reasonable apartment rentals and rental homes? Start your apartment search in Wheaton. With a well known, excellent botanical garden, a music center and many outdoor events held throughout the year, including a weekly farmer's market, Wheaton contains activities and amenities that reflect its residents' diversity and artistic bent.

Wheaton's growing, too. Redevelopment planned for the area includes more walkable business and residence locations, and mixed use developments. The Montgomery County School District, which includes Wheaton, is well-regarded, and offers a fine education from elementary school through high school. Pack up the family, the van, and head out!

In short, good public transportation, a well-regarded school system, and plenty of culture make Wheaton a top choice in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

Neighborhoods

Based on density, Wheaton is an urban neighborhood, but renters can find many single family homes, such as 3 bedroom houses for rent, as well as more densely clustered apartments. Along with the free standing homes, Wheaton has many small to medium sized apartment complexes, high rises and townhouses, many of which were built after 2000. Renters occupy many of these units, and vacancies are low. Many of the people who live here ride public transportation to work and to reach entertainment destinations.

There are several neighborhoods to choose from in Wheaton. Keep reading to find the one that suits your style:

Downtown Wheaton:Here youll find many condominiums and apartment homes, the Montgomery Royal Theaters and the heart of the designated arts district. If youre looking for low key dining choices and an artsy flair, this is the Wheaton neighborhood for you.$$

Wheaton Forest/Wheaton Hills:These neighborhoods feature a preponderance of single family residences, with many rental dwellers. With Washington D.C. just a subway ride away, it serves as a good community for renters seeking a house instead of an apartment.$$$

Valley View Summit:Located in the Western corner of Wheaton, this quiet residential community is a geographic high point in the community, with houses and town houses dominating the rental market. $$$

Little Amherst:This community is located adjacent to the Wheaton metro stop and is a favorite with commuters. A solid mix of apartments, condominiums and houses exists here.$$

Rental Tips

Start your property search early in Wheaton. The vacancy rate is low, and with word of mouth spreading about this vital community and it's continued dedication to renovation and neighborhood activities, it's an area that's coveted. Translation, you are gonna have to fight tooth and nail to get into a place here. OK, maybe not that hard, but you get the point.

Three Roads Diverged

Do you like to know the history of a town before you move to it? Well, here you go. Three main thoroughfares sprang from a business district then known as Leesborough back in 1826, and out of this growing intersection, the communitys post master renamed the community in honor of the Civil War hero hed served under. You could call Wheaton a hero's town.

A little over a hundred years later, in 1928, Wheaton became the home of the first licensed television station in the U.S. While he was probably not broadcasting any prototypes of Breaking Bad or American Idol, under the call letters W3XK, Wheaton resident Charles Francis Jenkins broadcast programming from his home in the neighborhood. You could call Wheaton the original seat of U.S. broadcasting.

The community grew steadily, and by the 1950's, Ozzie and Harriet wouldve been quite at home in the ranch houses and Cape Cod style homes that dominated the area. You could call Wheaton a suburban enclave.

Yes, you could call Wheaton lots of things, and you will - but first and foremost it's a great place to live, with easy access to the Capitol Beltway, public transportation, and a plethora of arts, shopping and outdoor attractions.

Things to Do

Park it here A major urban oasis dwells in Wheaton. Wheaton Regional Park is a favorite of families and couples on a stroll. Within this vast park theres a picnic area that features a kid-friendly merry-go-round and miniature train. Singles and families alike enjoy the skating rink, indoor tennis courts, ice skating rink and playing fields. And everyone enjoys the fifty acres of flora and fauna contained in the parks Brookside Gardens. This award winning garden stunner is free to the public,so put on your walking shoes and dont forget to stop and smell the roses. Or for that matter, the vast collection of azaleas. With a garden of over 300 different kinds of blooms and over 2,000 different plants, azaleas still dominate. In summer theres a butterfly garden to enchant families, couples and singles alike. Little kids will love the fairy garden. Year round enclosed conservatories will keep you in bloom even in the wintertime. And youll love the Japanese tea house, which looks out over a koi pond. No, you can't take these giant goldfish home.

Shop til you drop Once the largest shopping center in Maryland, and considered the first regional mall in the Washington, D.C., area, Wheaton Plaza is now the sleek Westfield Wheaton, featuring Macys, Target and American Eagle, among many other stores. Recently refurbished, this mall is a shopping destination for many Montgomery County residents.

Tasty Diversity With a diverse population comes restaurants of every stripe. Try everything from Ethiopian cuisine to Italian to Brazilian to Indian. Thirsty? When it's tea time, try Teavana, a tea bar and tea emporium, or head on over to the Pashion restaurant and lounge for a sleek cocktail.

Educational Assets

A part of the very well regarded Montgomery County Public School system, Wheaton boasts elementary and middle schools as well as Wheaton High. The school system is a big draw to families looking for properties to rent in the metropolitan Washington D.C. region. You own't have to worry about your child falling behind here.

Baby You Wont Drive Your Car

Well, you might, but you certainly dont have to. In fact a whopping 27 percent of area residents use the Washington Metro to commute to work and leisure activities throughout the Washington, D.C. area. The Red Lines Wheaton stop has the distinction of holding the longest--508 feet long--escalator in the Western Hemisphere. Hold on to that handrail! An equal amount of residents--around 27 percent--don't even own a car. With convenient commuting and a vibrant community scene both at your finger tips, you won't have to, either.

Art Haven

Wheaton has been designated by the state as a Maryland Arts and Entertainment District. This designation means that artists living here will receive a tax break, as will developers creating residences and work space for these artists. In other words, artists have received a welcome mat from Wheaton, and galleries, studios and paint splattered men and women are easy to find.

The expanding arts scene in town isnt new. There's a healthy gallery scene already in place, as is the renowned Chuck Levins Washington Music Center, which offers instrument and equipment rentals, music lessons and live music events. Levin's place is one of the largest and most comprehensive of U.S. music dealers and is dedicated to offering everything musicians need. And a good thing, too, since many free, outdoor concerts take place in Wheaton, in the area known as the Wheaton Triangle.

So if you're looking for an artistic scene, some great free music and a community that appreciates these endeavors, Wheaton's for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wheaton?
The average rent price for Wheaton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,910.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Wheaton?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Wheaton include Wheaton Glenmont.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wheaton?
Some of the colleges located in the Wheaton area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and Northern Virginia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wheaton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wheaton from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

