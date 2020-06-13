403 Apartments for rent in Wheaton, MD📍
Wheaton is within the boundaries of Silver Spring, Maryland, and as such is a convenient commuting community for workers heading for Washington, D.C. It has its own metro stop, cleverly (or not so cleverly) named Wheaton, and a population hovering at about 48,000. Within the Wheaton community, the downtown area houses many shops and restaurants, including the Wheaton Mall, which is a shopping mecca with major chain stores and boutique shops.
Looking for an urban feel in a suburban location? Great restaurants, diverse population, reasonable apartment rentals and rental homes? Start your apartment search in Wheaton. With a well known, excellent botanical garden, a music center and many outdoor events held throughout the year, including a weekly farmer's market, Wheaton contains activities and amenities that reflect its residents' diversity and artistic bent.
Wheaton's growing, too. Redevelopment planned for the area includes more walkable business and residence locations, and mixed use developments. The Montgomery County School District, which includes Wheaton, is well-regarded, and offers a fine education from elementary school through high school. Pack up the family, the van, and head out!
In short, good public transportation, a well-regarded school system, and plenty of culture make Wheaton a top choice in the greater Washington, D.C. area.
Based on density, Wheaton is an urban neighborhood, but renters can find many single family homes, such as 3 bedroom houses for rent, as well as more densely clustered apartments. Along with the free standing homes, Wheaton has many small to medium sized apartment complexes, high rises and townhouses, many of which were built after 2000. Renters occupy many of these units, and vacancies are low. Many of the people who live here ride public transportation to work and to reach entertainment destinations.
There are several neighborhoods to choose from in Wheaton. Keep reading to find the one that suits your style:
Downtown Wheaton:Here youll find many condominiums and apartment homes, the Montgomery Royal Theaters and the heart of the designated arts district. If youre looking for low key dining choices and an artsy flair, this is the Wheaton neighborhood for you.$$
Wheaton Forest/Wheaton Hills:These neighborhoods feature a preponderance of single family residences, with many rental dwellers. With Washington D.C. just a subway ride away, it serves as a good community for renters seeking a house instead of an apartment.$$$
Valley View Summit:Located in the Western corner of Wheaton, this quiet residential community is a geographic high point in the community, with houses and town houses dominating the rental market. $$$
Little Amherst:This community is located adjacent to the Wheaton metro stop and is a favorite with commuters. A solid mix of apartments, condominiums and houses exists here.$$
Start your property search early in Wheaton. The vacancy rate is low, and with word of mouth spreading about this vital community and it's continued dedication to renovation and neighborhood activities, it's an area that's coveted. Translation, you are gonna have to fight tooth and nail to get into a place here. OK, maybe not that hard, but you get the point.
Do you like to know the history of a town before you move to it? Well, here you go. Three main thoroughfares sprang from a business district then known as Leesborough back in 1826, and out of this growing intersection, the communitys post master renamed the community in honor of the Civil War hero hed served under. You could call Wheaton a hero's town.
A little over a hundred years later, in 1928, Wheaton became the home of the first licensed television station in the U.S. While he was probably not broadcasting any prototypes of Breaking Bad or American Idol, under the call letters W3XK, Wheaton resident Charles Francis Jenkins broadcast programming from his home in the neighborhood. You could call Wheaton the original seat of U.S. broadcasting.
The community grew steadily, and by the 1950's, Ozzie and Harriet wouldve been quite at home in the ranch houses and Cape Cod style homes that dominated the area. You could call Wheaton a suburban enclave.
Yes, you could call Wheaton lots of things, and you will - but first and foremost it's a great place to live, with easy access to the Capitol Beltway, public transportation, and a plethora of arts, shopping and outdoor attractions.
Park it here A major urban oasis dwells in Wheaton. Wheaton Regional Park is a favorite of families and couples on a stroll. Within this vast park theres a picnic area that features a kid-friendly merry-go-round and miniature train. Singles and families alike enjoy the skating rink, indoor tennis courts, ice skating rink and playing fields. And everyone enjoys the fifty acres of flora and fauna contained in the parks Brookside Gardens. This award winning garden stunner is free to the public,so put on your walking shoes and dont forget to stop and smell the roses. Or for that matter, the vast collection of azaleas. With a garden of over 300 different kinds of blooms and over 2,000 different plants, azaleas still dominate. In summer theres a butterfly garden to enchant families, couples and singles alike. Little kids will love the fairy garden. Year round enclosed conservatories will keep you in bloom even in the wintertime. And youll love the Japanese tea house, which looks out over a koi pond. No, you can't take these giant goldfish home.
Shop til you drop Once the largest shopping center in Maryland, and considered the first regional mall in the Washington, D.C., area, Wheaton Plaza is now the sleek Westfield Wheaton, featuring Macys, Target and American Eagle, among many other stores. Recently refurbished, this mall is a shopping destination for many Montgomery County residents.
Tasty Diversity With a diverse population comes restaurants of every stripe. Try everything from Ethiopian cuisine to Italian to Brazilian to Indian. Thirsty? When it's tea time, try Teavana, a tea bar and tea emporium, or head on over to the Pashion restaurant and lounge for a sleek cocktail.
A part of the very well regarded Montgomery County Public School system, Wheaton boasts elementary and middle schools as well as Wheaton High. The school system is a big draw to families looking for properties to rent in the metropolitan Washington D.C. region. You own't have to worry about your child falling behind here.
Well, you might, but you certainly dont have to. In fact a whopping 27 percent of area residents use the Washington Metro to commute to work and leisure activities throughout the Washington, D.C. area. The Red Lines Wheaton stop has the distinction of holding the longest--508 feet long--escalator in the Western Hemisphere. Hold on to that handrail! An equal amount of residents--around 27 percent--don't even own a car. With convenient commuting and a vibrant community scene both at your finger tips, you won't have to, either.
Wheaton has been designated by the state as a Maryland Arts and Entertainment District. This designation means that artists living here will receive a tax break, as will developers creating residences and work space for these artists. In other words, artists have received a welcome mat from Wheaton, and galleries, studios and paint splattered men and women are easy to find.
The expanding arts scene in town isnt new. There's a healthy gallery scene already in place, as is the renowned Chuck Levins Washington Music Center, which offers instrument and equipment rentals, music lessons and live music events. Levin's place is one of the largest and most comprehensive of U.S. music dealers and is dedicated to offering everything musicians need. And a good thing, too, since many free, outdoor concerts take place in Wheaton, in the area known as the Wheaton Triangle.
So if you're looking for an artistic scene, some great free music and a community that appreciates these endeavors, Wheaton's for you.