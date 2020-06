173 Apartments for rent in Summerfield, MD

Living in Summerfield

Summerfield is the ideal place to live if you want to get just outside the D.C. area but not too far away. Commuter busses are available between Summerfield and the city. Depending on how what mode of transportation you take and what time of day you travel, you can get to D.C. from Summerville in about 10 minutes.

Summerfield is perhaps best known for housing Fed Ex Field, the home of the Washington Redskins. It is near the larger city of Landover, located in Prince George's County. Just under 4 square miles, the area is served by the Capital Beltway and Maryland Route 214. Summerfield is right next to Lake Arbor, and is also bordered by Largo, Walker Mill, Peppermill Village, and Seat Pleasant.

Summerfield is generally a comfortable place to live, close and convenient to everything the D.C. area has to offer. It has almost twice as many sunny days per year than rainy or snowy ones (because it is, after all, Summerfield), with 104 average days of precipitation, compared to 203 clear days. It rains about 43 inches per year, and snows about 15 inches per year. July highs usually stay below 90 degrees, and January temps hover in the low 20 degrees.