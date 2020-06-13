173 Apartments for rent in Summerfield, MD📍
Summerfield is a suburb of Washington, D.C., a slightly more affordable place to find places for rent in this crowded region. Featuring a number of premier apartments and homes for rent, Summerfield also offers living options like condos, duplexes, and townhouses. If you want to live a suburban town that's a haven for commuters, this is the spot for you. You can have world-class amenities at your fingertips when you want to, but escape from any hustle and bustle when you need peace and quiet.
It's best to plan your move between late spring and early fall, when you're less likely to get caught in a snowstorm. If you're moving from out of the area, get prepared for lots of traffic. This close to the capital, traffic jams are just a way of life.
Summerfield's rental homes and apartments range in size and location, and you can find everything from tiny studios to condos for rent. Want to know where to look for a new home? Check out some areas below.
Southern Summerfield: Southern Summerfield is rural and spread out. The area borders Lake Brandt, so it's a good place to be if you like spending time outdoors.
Northern Summerfield: This part of town is more packed in, with houses and apartment buildings close to one another. This part of town is also home to Schoolhouse Lake.
Summerfield is the ideal place to live if you want to get just outside the D.C. area but not too far away. Commuter busses are available between Summerfield and the city. Depending on how what mode of transportation you take and what time of day you travel, you can get to D.C. from Summerville in about 10 minutes.
Summerfield is perhaps best known for housing Fed Ex Field, the home of the Washington Redskins. It is near the larger city of Landover, located in Prince George's County. Just under 4 square miles, the area is served by the Capital Beltway and Maryland Route 214. Summerfield is right next to Lake Arbor, and is also bordered by Largo, Walker Mill, Peppermill Village, and Seat Pleasant.
Summerfield is generally a comfortable place to live, close and convenient to everything the D.C. area has to offer. It has almost twice as many sunny days per year than rainy or snowy ones (because it is, after all, Summerfield), with 104 average days of precipitation, compared to 203 clear days. It rains about 43 inches per year, and snows about 15 inches per year. July highs usually stay below 90 degrees, and January temps hover in the low 20 degrees.