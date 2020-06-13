173 Apartments for rent in Summerfield, MD

Apartment List
📍

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seat Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1019 Carrington Ave
1019 Carrington Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1734 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 4bedroom SFH near DC - Property Id: 297082 Beautiful fully renovated home, including all new appliances and hardwood floors--everything new.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7104 MAHOGANY DRIVE
7104 Mahogany Drive, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1202 sqft
Shows well and move in ready. Will consider rent to own also. Rent does not include utilities. No pet, no smokers. Two month security deposit. Application and credit pull required.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
8702 HAMLIN ST #B
8702 Hamlin Street, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
THIS IS THE BASEMENT UNIT ONLY.APPLY ON LINE AT www.longandfoster.com/rental

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7530 GROUSE PLACE
7530 Grouse Place, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1633 sqft
Beautiful, updated 4 bed/2.5 bath just minutes from DC for Rent! Must see!!! Shows extremely well! Please use show covers are remove your shoes while viewing. Due to current COVID 19 pandemic, showings will be limited. PLEASE take precautions.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 22

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
615 SPECTATOR AVENUE
615 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1776 sqft
Elegant and wonderful, one of the largest end units, Brick front and side, 2 car separate garage. Main level: step into a large open living space, Loads of closet space, 1 bedroom, full bath, walk out to garage, great for in-law and/or roommates.
Results within 1 mile of Summerfield
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Glen Willow Apartments
903 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with plenty of updates. On-site pool, playground and green space. Pets welcomed. All interiors renovated with modern fixtures and appliances. Near area parks and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6964 Hawthorne Street
6964 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
6964 Hawthorne Street - (RLNE5044899)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9700 Lake Pointe Court
9700 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1071 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo in Great Location - Property Id: 297496 Controlled access 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo with walk out patio, wood burning fireplace and assigned parking space with guest passes in Largo, MD.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9704 LAKE POINTE COURT
9704 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1144 sqft
Renovated 2BR,2BA spacious condo w/dining room in Largo close to Metro, public transportation, 495 and several major routes.Kitchen w/new ceramic.Spacious LR w/gleaming lamination, fire place. Separate DR w/lamination.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2101 COLUMBIA PLACE
2101 Columbia Place, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1160 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely three level Townhome in Fairmont Heights. Home boasts three large bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2504 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE
2504 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
512 sqft
***No Showings Until 1st Week of July***Beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom townhouse for rent! Laminate flooring on the main level, freshly painted! One bedroom and full bath on the main level. Master bedroom with full bath on the upper level.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2211 OREGON AVENUE
2211 Oregon Avenue, Landover, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Fully renovated home with carpot also available for sale

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
9200 BETH AVENUE
9200 Beth Avenue, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
885 sqft
This lovely home exudes pride of ownership inside and out. Located on a spacious corner lot, it's one of the few rentals available in the area. A short walk to Woodmore Town Center, Wegman's, Costco, restaurants, shops, etc..

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
9822 SMITHVIEW PLACE
9822 Smithview Place, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse located in the Woodmore community in Prince Georges County, MD feature stainless appliances, brick exterior, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, 2 car garageRent includes lawn service and trash collection.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
7939 PIEDMONT AVENUE
7939 Piedmont Avenue, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2112 sqft
Lovely 2 Level Colonial With 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Available Now! Two level home with 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath on the main level, 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath on upper level. Huge yard, gated for privacy.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6837 Forest Terrace
6837 Forest Terrace, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly Renovated Townhome for Rent - Don't miss this pristine 2 level, 3 bdrm, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
7516 HAWTHORNE STREET
7516 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
910 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment. Wood floors, stainless appliances. One off street parking permit available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
7514 HAWTHORNE STREET
7514 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath top floor apartment. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen. Hardwood in main living area, tile in kitchen and bath. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant pays gas and electric.
City GuideSummerfield
"Hark to an exiled son's appeal, Maryland! My mother State! To the I kneel, Maryland! For life and death, for woe and weal, Thy peerless chivalry reveal, and grind thy beauteous limbs with steel, Maryland! My Maryland!" - official state song of Maryland

Summerfield is a suburb of Washington, D.C., a slightly more affordable place to find places for rent in this crowded region. Featuring a number of premier apartments and homes for rent, Summerfield also offers living options like condos, duplexes, and townhouses. If you want to live a suburban town that's a haven for commuters, this is the spot for you. You can have world-class amenities at your fingertips when you want to, but escape from any hustle and bustle when you need peace and quiet.

Moving to Summerfield

It's best to plan your move between late spring and early fall, when you're less likely to get caught in a snowstorm. If you're moving from out of the area, get prepared for lots of traffic. This close to the capital, traffic jams are just a way of life.

Neighborhoods of Summerfield

Summerfield's rental homes and apartments range in size and location, and you can find everything from tiny studios to condos for rent. Want to know where to look for a new home? Check out some areas below.

Southern Summerfield: Southern Summerfield is rural and spread out. The area borders Lake Brandt, so it's a good place to be if you like spending time outdoors.

Northern Summerfield: This part of town is more packed in, with houses and apartment buildings close to one another. This part of town is also home to Schoolhouse Lake.

Living in Summerfield

Summerfield is the ideal place to live if you want to get just outside the D.C. area but not too far away. Commuter busses are available between Summerfield and the city. Depending on how what mode of transportation you take and what time of day you travel, you can get to D.C. from Summerville in about 10 minutes.

Summerfield is perhaps best known for housing Fed Ex Field, the home of the Washington Redskins. It is near the larger city of Landover, located in Prince George's County. Just under 4 square miles, the area is served by the Capital Beltway and Maryland Route 214. Summerfield is right next to Lake Arbor, and is also bordered by Largo, Walker Mill, Peppermill Village, and Seat Pleasant.

Summerfield is generally a comfortable place to live, close and convenient to everything the D.C. area has to offer. It has almost twice as many sunny days per year than rainy or snowy ones (because it is, after all, Summerfield), with 104 average days of precipitation, compared to 203 clear days. It rains about 43 inches per year, and snows about 15 inches per year. July highs usually stay below 90 degrees, and January temps hover in the low 20 degrees.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Summerfield?
The average rent price for Summerfield rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,670.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Summerfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Summerfield area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Summerfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Summerfield from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

