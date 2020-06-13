219 Apartments for rent in Glenmont, MD

Moving to Glenmont

Glenmont is an unincorporated census-designated area in Montgomery County, Maryland. All of that mumbo-jumbo simply means that the town is not a city in an official sense, but rather a named area sandwiched between Silver Spring, MD and Aspen Hill, MD in the northern suburbs of Washington, D.C. The center of the community is the intersection of Randolph Road and Highway 97, also known as Georgia Avenue.

Don't expect bargain-basement prices in Glenmont, but the town still is a compelling value relative to surrounding options. Residents of Glenmont pay 50 percent above the national average for housing, but real estate and goods are still slightly cheaper than just down the road in Washington, D.C., or Arlington, VA. Job growth over the coming decade is projected to be between 30% and 40%, so the prospects for relocating here should stay strong. Once you secure a new job in Glenmont, be sure to retain a copy of the offer letter or proof of employment. Landlords will need to see a government-issued ID and proof of employment in the D.C. metro area before agreeing to a lease.

Summer is the ideal time of year to move to Glenmont. You will need to bring a jacket for the cold months, but temperatures are typically mild in all seasons. Bob Hope once quipped, "It's so cold here in Washington, D.C., that politicians have their hands in their own pockets." Glenmont does get a little frosty in the winter months, with lows in the 30s, but warms up pleasantly in the Summer, with highs in the 80s. Typically, snow dusts the landscape from December through February, but severe snowstorms only rarely occur.