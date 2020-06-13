219 Apartments for rent in Glenmont, MD📍
Just 13 miles north of Capitol Hill, Glenmont offers its residents the ability to work near the place where laws are made and keep an eye on politicians. Yet, Glenmont still allows residents to retreat to a quiet suburban life at the end of the day. Defense Secretary Robert Gates described Washington D.C. as, "a place where so many people are lost in thought because it is such unfamiliar territory." While that may be true of Congress, fortunately, the physical avenues of Glenmont are welcoming and easy to navigate.
Glenmont is an unincorporated census-designated area in Montgomery County, Maryland. All of that mumbo-jumbo simply means that the town is not a city in an official sense, but rather a named area sandwiched between Silver Spring, MD and Aspen Hill, MD in the northern suburbs of Washington, D.C. The center of the community is the intersection of Randolph Road and Highway 97, also known as Georgia Avenue.
Don't expect bargain-basement prices in Glenmont, but the town still is a compelling value relative to surrounding options. Residents of Glenmont pay 50 percent above the national average for housing, but real estate and goods are still slightly cheaper than just down the road in Washington, D.C., or Arlington, VA. Job growth over the coming decade is projected to be between 30% and 40%, so the prospects for relocating here should stay strong. Once you secure a new job in Glenmont, be sure to retain a copy of the offer letter or proof of employment. Landlords will need to see a government-issued ID and proof of employment in the D.C. metro area before agreeing to a lease.
Summer is the ideal time of year to move to Glenmont. You will need to bring a jacket for the cold months, but temperatures are typically mild in all seasons. Bob Hope once quipped, "It's so cold here in Washington, D.C., that politicians have their hands in their own pockets." Glenmont does get a little frosty in the winter months, with lows in the 30s, but warms up pleasantly in the Summer, with highs in the 80s. Typically, snow dusts the landscape from December through February, but severe snowstorms only rarely occur.
If you're looking to pack your bags and head to Glenmont, you'll probably be on the hunt for an apartment for rent. Glenmont has 3 major apartment complexes available, all located along Maryland State Highway 97, the backbone of the town. For studio apartments up to 2-bedroom apartments, these complexes will be your best bet.
West of Georgia Avenue: For new Marylanders who prefer some fenced green grass to call their own, in addition to the bedrooms, the greatest supply of house rentals can be found here. These homes are older and smaller, mostly built during the local housing boom in the 1980s. Some newer construction has taken place on the east side of Georgia avenue. These homes are larger and less frequently available for lease.
Glenmont Village: This is a picturesque neighborhood that sits just west of the center of town and boasts 350 cape-cod style homes built in 1949. These slices of the American Dream were sold in from a selection of four unique floor plans, and were priced to be affordable to a wide range of families. Of course, prices have risen quite a bit over the last six decades, and many of these homes have been customized far beyond their original four flavors. Nonetheless, Glenmont Village should be one of your first stops if looking for a freestanding rental property.
Wherever you choose to put down your roots, you will have a few excellent choices for transportation. If your automobile is your vehicle of choice, you can hop onto Georgia Avenue and head straight south into D.C. Unfortunately, the intersection of Georgia and Randolph is frequently subject to heavy congestion, so plan for some delays if your commute occurs at peak hours. Luckily, there are imminent plans to upgrade the capacity of this thoroughfare, bringing relief and quicker rush-hour transit times to Glenmont commuters.
The Washington Metro Red Line stops at 12501 Georgia Avenue, just past Lilly Hill Road. Some Glenmont apartments are within walking distance of the metro station. From here, you will be able to jump on a subway with stops in Silver Spring, Fort Totten, and all the way to Union Station in the heart of Washington D.C. Trains run every six minutes during the day, and depart every twelve minutes in the evening.
When the time comes to escape the daily grind inside the Beltway, Marylanders retreat to one of the plentiful green spaces in and around Glenmont. The local government maintains more than two-thousand acres of parks and gardens. You might catch a politician on their day off in Wheaton Regional Park. Locals can hike, horseback ride, or ice skate during the winter. The Brookside Gardens sit inside this park, showcasing 500 acres of botanical gardens and wildlife and hosting special events and entertainment throughout the year. Fourteen additional parks dot the Glenmont area, so go find some fresh air outdoors!
Check out Glenmont, a friendly, relaxed option just north of the Beltway!