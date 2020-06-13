Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

219 Apartments for rent in Glenmont, MD

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
40 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,161
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
13332 Moonlight Trail Dr
13332 Moonlight Trail Drive, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Please click here to apply Luxury home located in sought after Poplar Run! Featuring a huge gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite countertops. Large deck with wooded view.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
13226 DEER HIGHLANDS WAY
13226 Deer Highlands Way, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
FABULOUS LIKE-NEW POPLAR RUN TOWNHOME NEAR METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES IN SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOTS OF NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES! OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN FEATURES HUGE KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
1545 RABBIT HOLLOW PL
1545 Rabbit Hollow Place, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1545 RABBIT HOLLOW PL in Glenmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
2 Units Available
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,288
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
in Silver Spring, you've discovered your new place. This community is located on Bucknell Dr. in Silver Spring. Make sure you to check out the apartment floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to take a tour.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
3700 LEVERTON ST
3700 Leverton Street, Wheaton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great Rental Opportunity! Located near Glemont Metro Station and shopping centers stay tuned for more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3905 CHESTERWOOD DRIVE
3905 Chesterwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Charming 2 level TH style condo located in gated community with large open living room, washer & dryer in unit, 1 assigned parking spot, table space kitchen and separate dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE
5 Whitingham Terrace, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,290
2674 sqft
This beautiful 5 BD/3FB home sits on the top of a culdesac just a few minutes from Westover Elementary school. 5th bedroom and bath on the lower level is totally separate with separate door.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
401 KIMBLEWICK DRIVE
401 Kimblewick Drive, Colesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4464 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH, KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER IN THE BASEMENT, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FEEL LIKE INDEPENDENT HOUSE, OWNERS LIVE UPSTAIRS. ABOUT PETS - ONE ON ONE BASIS A PET DEPOSIT OF $300.00 AND $25.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
11669 LEESBOROUGH CIRCLE
11669 Leesborough Circle, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11669 LEESBOROUGH CIRCLE in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12004 BERNARD DRIVE
12004 Bernard Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2908 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY, about 1mi from Glenmont Metro Station, 3BR, 3.5BA Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, close to shoppings and public transportation. NO SMOKERS & NO PETS. Available June 1, 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12038 CLARIDGE RD
12038 Claridge Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
RENTAL SPECIAL - 1st Month's Rent FREE!!! This beautiful property has been completely updated and ready to go for the pickiest tenant. New appliances, new cabinetry, new countertops, new backsplash, new floors, etc. You will NOT be disappointed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3356 HEWITT AVENUE
3356 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Specious 2 bedroom one bath on second floor, newly updated including kitchen with new granite counters , new cabinets and new gas stove, new carpet, new paint , recent heat Pump and nice balcony. Most convenient location, near Shopping, Bus stop.

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.

1 of 24

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12805 CRISFIELD ROAD
12805 Crisfield Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
Remodeled 4 level split with updated kitchen & full bath & half bath, refinished hardwood floors & much more, available immediately.

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
East Rockville
8 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,364
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,411
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,667
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Central Rockville
10 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,736
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,668
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
City GuideGlenmont
"Don't wanna wonder what it's all about / I'm just workin' for a livin' singin' with my friends / As I cast my dreams to the wind / Maryland, I'm comin' home / Never worry about what I did wrong" - Maryland by Vonda Shepard

Just 13 miles north of Capitol Hill, Glenmont offers its residents the ability to work near the place where laws are made and keep an eye on politicians. Yet, Glenmont still allows residents to retreat to a quiet suburban life at the end of the day. Defense Secretary Robert Gates described Washington D.C. as, "a place where so many people are lost in thought because it is such unfamiliar territory." While that may be true of Congress, fortunately, the physical avenues of Glenmont are welcoming and easy to navigate.

Moving to Glenmont

Glenmont is an unincorporated census-designated area in Montgomery County, Maryland. All of that mumbo-jumbo simply means that the town is not a city in an official sense, but rather a named area sandwiched between Silver Spring, MD and Aspen Hill, MD in the northern suburbs of Washington, D.C. The center of the community is the intersection of Randolph Road and Highway 97, also known as Georgia Avenue.

Don't expect bargain-basement prices in Glenmont, but the town still is a compelling value relative to surrounding options. Residents of Glenmont pay 50 percent above the national average for housing, but real estate and goods are still slightly cheaper than just down the road in Washington, D.C., or Arlington, VA. Job growth over the coming decade is projected to be between 30% and 40%, so the prospects for relocating here should stay strong. Once you secure a new job in Glenmont, be sure to retain a copy of the offer letter or proof of employment. Landlords will need to see a government-issued ID and proof of employment in the D.C. metro area before agreeing to a lease.

Summer is the ideal time of year to move to Glenmont. You will need to bring a jacket for the cold months, but temperatures are typically mild in all seasons. Bob Hope once quipped, "It's so cold here in Washington, D.C., that politicians have their hands in their own pockets." Glenmont does get a little frosty in the winter months, with lows in the 30s, but warms up pleasantly in the Summer, with highs in the 80s. Typically, snow dusts the landscape from December through February, but severe snowstorms only rarely occur.

Neighborhoods of Glenmont

If you're looking to pack your bags and head to Glenmont, you'll probably be on the hunt for an apartment for rent. Glenmont has 3 major apartment complexes available, all located along Maryland State Highway 97, the backbone of the town. For studio apartments up to 2-bedroom apartments, these complexes will be your best bet.

West of Georgia Avenue: For new Marylanders who prefer some fenced green grass to call their own, in addition to the bedrooms, the greatest supply of house rentals can be found here. These homes are older and smaller, mostly built during the local housing boom in the 1980s. Some newer construction has taken place on the east side of Georgia avenue. These homes are larger and less frequently available for lease.

Glenmont Village: This is a picturesque neighborhood that sits just west of the center of town and boasts 350 cape-cod style homes built in 1949. These slices of the American Dream were sold in from a selection of four unique floor plans, and were priced to be affordable to a wide range of families. Of course, prices have risen quite a bit over the last six decades, and many of these homes have been customized far beyond their original four flavors. Nonetheless, Glenmont Village should be one of your first stops if looking for a freestanding rental property.

Living in Glenmont

Wherever you choose to put down your roots, you will have a few excellent choices for transportation. If your automobile is your vehicle of choice, you can hop onto Georgia Avenue and head straight south into D.C. Unfortunately, the intersection of Georgia and Randolph is frequently subject to heavy congestion, so plan for some delays if your commute occurs at peak hours. Luckily, there are imminent plans to upgrade the capacity of this thoroughfare, bringing relief and quicker rush-hour transit times to Glenmont commuters.

The Washington Metro Red Line stops at 12501 Georgia Avenue, just past Lilly Hill Road. Some Glenmont apartments are within walking distance of the metro station. From here, you will be able to jump on a subway with stops in Silver Spring, Fort Totten, and all the way to Union Station in the heart of Washington D.C. Trains run every six minutes during the day, and depart every twelve minutes in the evening.

When the time comes to escape the daily grind inside the Beltway, Marylanders retreat to one of the plentiful green spaces in and around Glenmont. The local government maintains more than two-thousand acres of parks and gardens. You might catch a politician on their day off in Wheaton Regional Park. Locals can hike, horseback ride, or ice skate during the winter. The Brookside Gardens sit inside this park, showcasing 500 acres of botanical gardens and wildlife and hosting special events and entertainment throughout the year. Fourteen additional parks dot the Glenmont area, so go find some fresh air outdoors!

Check out Glenmont, a friendly, relaxed option just north of the Beltway!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Glenmont?
The average rent price for Glenmont rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,710.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Glenmont?
Some of the colleges located in the Glenmont area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Glenmont?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glenmont from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

