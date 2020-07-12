/
/
/
fairlington shirlington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Fairlington - Shirlington, Arlington, VA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
65 Units Available
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1277 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
34 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,679
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to Washington, D.C. via nearby Metro or I-395. Just minutes from Old Town Alexandria and Shirlington Village. Equipped with on-site laundry in every building, large community pool, and community picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,353
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1014 sqft
Located in Shirlington, one of the first shopping centers in the country. Luxury community amenities include on-site convenience store, covered parking and fitness center. Units offer residents walk-in closets, ceiling fans and expansive windows.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3373 S WAKEFIELD STREET
3373 South Wakefield Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Owner doing some painting and replacing lower level carpet before move-in - also microwave will be replaced. This incredible, 2-bedroom 2-bathroom, end unit townhome in beautiful Fairlington boasts tons of space and storage.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4878 28th St S #A2
4878 28th Street South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1422 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4878 28th St S #A2 Available 07/20/20 Beautifully maintained 2-level, 2-bath 1BR + DEN in desirable Fairlington Villages! - Beautifully maintained 2-level, 2-bath 1BR + DEN Barcroft unit*2nd bath to be full renovated! Updated kitchen with white
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2507-D S Walter Reed Dr
2507 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
2507-D S Walter Reed Dr Available 08/07/20 Meticulously Maintained 2BR TH/Condo hybrid in sought-after Arlington community - Meticulously Maintained 2BR TH/Condo hybrid in sought-after community*LOVELY bright & light white kitchen with granite
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4680 36TH STREET S
4680 36th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
922 sqft
Beautifully redone 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Fairlington Mews. Kitchen and bath have both been remodeled. The bathroom features a large walk-in shower. The kitchen has stainless appliances and Silestone counters.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4525 28th Road South - Unit D
4525 28th Road South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
935 sqft
4525 28th Road South - Unit D Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed Arlington Condo - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this cozy, open concept, two-bedroom apartment in Heatherlea, in Arlington, VA.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2522 S WALTER REED DR #3
2522 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Finally vacant and easy to show. Sought after Windgate I. All brick 3 level townhome. French doors to wood deck with view of trees. Wood burning fireplace in Living Room. Finished lower level with full bath, recreation room and den.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3191 S STAFFORD STREET
3191 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
FABULOUS IN FAIRLINGTON! Walkable living at it's finest. Completely re-done kitchen. Hardwoods galore. Main level walks out to beautiful patio . Perfect for entertaining.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4515 34TH ST S
4515 34th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
This three level, two bedroom, two bath townhome is located in a parklike setting.Walking distance to the Farmer's market on Sunday mornings most of Summer and Fall.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2560-A ARLINGTON MILL DR #1
2560 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
PLEASE CALL/TEXT / OR USE SHOWING TIME FOR APPT TIME. DO NOT JUST GO!! HOME HAS BEEN CLEANED AND SANITIZED AND YOU MUST WEAR A MASK, GLOVES, AND SHOE COVERS TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2727 QUINCY STREET
2727 South Quincy Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Apt Living with condo finishes. Polished urban styling with exposed ducts and concrete accents, wood floors, granite counters and SS appliances. Amenities include Business center, 24hr fitness ctr, and common terrace w/grills and dog park.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4715 31ST ST S #A2
4715 31st Street South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulously upgraded 1712 sq ft Monticello model *Bigger than the Clarendon townhome * Light wood cabinets in remodeled eat-in kitchen * Large master bedroom * Bright Living room /Dining room with door to deck and private enclosed patio *Hard woods
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2434 S WALTER REED DR #C
2434 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
FABULOUS 3-LEVEL BRICK TOWNHOME IN PRIVATE WOODED SETTING, YET CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. MAIN & UPPER LEVELS COVERED IN BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS. KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS & BACK-SPLASH.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2913 S WOODLEY STREET
2913 South Woodley Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1bd 1ba open living feel. Den provides add'l bedroom, nursery, or room for an office. Grey laminate floors throughout. Large master suite with an add'l mirrored closet for TWICE the storage space.
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3452 S UTAH ST #B
3452 South Utah Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
FIRST TIME RENTAL! BEAUTIFUL CLARENDON MODEL (1500 SQ FT)**Well Maintained with Lovely Hardwood Flooring**Recessed Lighting on Main Level**Updated Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Stainless Appls**Updated Bathrooms**Spacious Master BR w/Ceiling
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4900 29TH RD S #B1
4900 29th Road South, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Wonderfully renovated one bedroom with granite counter tops, ceramic tile, stainless appliances, etc. This unit has it all.
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4829 29TH ST S
4829 29th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
WELCOME HOME TO THIS QUAINT AND COZY SECLUDED BRICK END-UNIT IN POPULAR & HISTORIC FAIRLINGTON VILLAGE. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS IN LIVING & DINING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN UPPER-LEVEL BEDROOMS TOO.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2809 S WOODROW STREET
2809 South Woodrow Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
848 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment located in a quiet residential neighborhood.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2923 South Woodley Street #G - 1
2923 South Woodley Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
613 sqft
Wonderful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo in sought-after Courtbridge. HUGE master bedroom with large closet! Fireplace right off the dining room. Nice balcony with privacy. Short walk to Shirlington to catch a new movie or try out a restaurant.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2829 S ABINGDON STREET
2829 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
922 sqft
Fabulous, Bright and Sunny End Unit Home in the heart of Fairlington! The home features hardwood floor, on the main and upper levels, ceramic tiles on the kitchen tiles, stainless steel appliances and more! A must see fantastic location
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VARose Hill, VASeven Corners, VALincolnia, VAHuntington, VALake Barcroft, VA