Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe gym green community parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving valet service elevator business center cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal pool table

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Introducing modern apartment homes, which allow you to live in an upscale environment that is actually good for the environment. Parc Rosslyn gives you all the luxury you deserve with special earth-friendly touches our planet needs. Perfectly located, stylishly designed and LEED certified, this is modern living done right. Enjoy our convenient location in the heart of Rosslyn where you will find all the best shops, dining and entertainment. If you would like to venture out, you can walk to the Courthouse and Rosslyn Metro stations!