280 Apartments for rent in College Park, MD📍
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,549
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1198 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,358
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1500 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has just been completely renovated! Everything is new from floor to ceiling! ALL of the bedrooms are large, 2 living rooms, 2 full bathrooms and
7520 Rhode Island Ave. #D
7520 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1017 sqft
Unit #D Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 BD/2 BA Apartment With Private Parking - Property Id: 297441 * Spacious, 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment on the second floor with washer and dryer.
8704 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE
8704 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1540 sqft
One bedroom available in shared housing. Share the dining area, mini kitchen and bathroom with 3 other people. Bedroom measures 13 X 13. Second floor. Sun filled - good lighting. Rent includes utilities.
5028 NANTUCKET ROAD
5028 Nantucket Road, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1900 sqft
Spacious two level home available after July 1st. Large, table-space kitchen. Master bedroom has attached bath. Wood floors and stacked laundry on upper level.
9332 LIMESTONE PLACE
9332 Limestone Place, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1337 sqft
AVAILABLE 5/1/20. Single Family home dvided into 2 units. This is the main level of the home and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lovely wood floors.
9223 SAINT ANDREWS PLACE
9223 Saint Andrews Place, College Park, MD
7 Bedrooms
$3,900
1534 sqft
Best community in College Park City, Close to UMD, 7 bedrooms, 3 Full bathes room , Two kitchens, Near shopping centers and highways.
3416 DUKE ST
3416 Duke Street, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2125 sqft
Renovated apartment adjacent to the house (back of the house) in a very nice and quiet area in College Park, two-bed space w/renovated bath and nice backyard to enjoy summer.
9207 LIMESTONE PL
9207 Limestone Place, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spectacular renovated house. Large rambler includes a full finished basement. Large flowing open floorplan on the main level includes living room dining room with door out to the backyard. Open updated kitchen. 3 Large BR and 2 Full Baths.
8516 Potomac Ave
8516 Potomac Avenue, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1192 sqft
8516 Potomac Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and spacious 5 BR/2BA minutes from UMD campus - Beautiful 5BR/2BA rambler. Kitchen updated cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit.
8125 48TH AVENUE
8125 48th Avenue, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
905 sqft
A well maintained 2BR - 2BA condo with walking distant to College Park, bus lines and Green Belt Station. Also free shuttle to the University of MD. Once you reach the front or back of building push 8-3-4 ad owner will let you in.
4705 Fordham Road
4705 Fordham Road, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1502 sqft
Home available for rent in College Park, Maryland. 3-2 This home has been recently renovated and in excellent condition, move in ready! Includes upstairs Master Bedroom Suite with walk in closet and private bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,679
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
787 sqft
Belcrest Plaza combines a beautiful wooded setting with the convenience of Metrorail and the Mall at Prince Georges directly across the street. Belcrest Plaza is located just minutes from downtown D.C.
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In College Park, the median rent is $1,522 for a studio, $1,598 for a 1-bedroom, $1,846 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,435 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in College Park, check out our monthly College Park Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in College Park include North College Park.
Some of the colleges located in the College Park area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to College Park from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.
