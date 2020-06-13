202 Apartments for rent in Walker Mill, MD

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
5 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1749 ADDISON ROAD S
1749 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1129 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
706 Rollins Ave Basement
706 Rollins Avenue, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Spacious two bedroom basement apartment with private entrance.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2001 COUNTY ROAD
2001 County Road, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath, near Suitland Metro station, and Addison Metro station. Freshly painted, updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and living area, huge yard. Washer and dryer hookup, move in ready.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
419 MILFAN DRIVE
419 Milfan Drive, Walker Mill, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1050 sqft
Move in Ready. 5 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Finished walk out basement. Off street parking. Large backyard. Two block from Addison Rd Metro!! Owner/Agent

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6731 MILLTOWN COURT
6731 Milltown Court, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1045 sqft
ONE LEVEL Living at it's Best!!! Private entrance, Fresh paint and carpet, Large two bedrooms, one bath, open floor plan condo with separate dining and living rooms, large eat in kitchen , sliding patio doors to deck area that backs to trees.
Results within 1 mile of Walker Mill
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
76 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,336
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
2 Units Available
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7104 MAHOGANY DRIVE
7104 Mahogany Drive, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1202 sqft
Shows well and move in ready. Will consider rent to own also. Rent does not include utilities. No pet, no smokers. Two month security deposit. Application and credit pull required.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
1817 PORTER AVENUE
1817 Porter Avenue, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3024 sqft
Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION only 2 years old detached single-family home in Suitland! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops, island, and SS appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
227 63rd Street, NE
227 63rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
788 sqft
VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be Learn about Cooperative Homes - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
6303 Hil-Mar Drive
6303 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
715 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 715; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1285.00; IMRID24441

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5803 FALKLAND PLACE
5803 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1580 sqft
During this pandemic please use the utmost caution. Face mask, gloves and sanitizer.Ready to for immediate occupancy. Three full level townhouse in London Woods 4 Bedrooms 2.5 baths Finished basement.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7530 GROUSE PLACE
7530 Grouse Place, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1633 sqft
Beautiful, updated 4 bed/2.5 bath just minutes from DC for Rent! Must see!!! Shows extremely well! Please use show covers are remove your shoes while viewing. Due to current COVID 19 pandemic, showings will be limited. PLEASE take precautions.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5711 Falkland Place
5711 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR, 1.5 BA Home in Capitol Heights!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 3 BR, 1.
City GuideWalker Mill
In Maryland, it is illegal to take a lion to the movies, so if you're thinking of moving to Walker Mill with a king of the jungle -- think again.

Walker Mill, Maryland, is a quaint little town sandwiched between Capital Heights and Kettering, just Southwest of the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Since Walker Mill is within close proximity of the White House (30 minutes to be exact), there are a number of tourists popping in and out of the city. The atmosphere is pretty friendly, as expected around these parts, but somehow Walker Mill sets itself apart from the other cities surrounding it. For one, Walker Mill has a cool name -- so let's just get that out there -- and secondly, Walker Mill is a town within a city. From first sight it seems to be very metropolitan, with large buildings, lots of businesses and large swaths of homes and apartments. However, Walker Mill still has that cozy, friendly, warmth that you'd expect from a much smaller town.

Moving to Walker Mill

Moving anywhere near the capital takes a little preparation beforehand. Since the neighborhoods surrounding Walker Mill are quite busy, getting in town to view properties can be a little tricky. The best time of day to get in and have a nose around would be in the daytime before 2 p.m. and in the evening after 6 p.m. If you're thinking of doing an evening viewing, call ahead of time. Some rental offices close shortly after 4 p.m.

If you haven't been to Walker Mill, but you're thinking of moving here, take a tour before deciding on the area where you would like to live. The great thing about Walker Mill is the diversity. But because it's so diverse, each part of the town has its own distinguishing features. Some areas are near shopping centers, others are nearer to parks and open greenery, so taking public transportation or driving around the area would be advisable. Since Walker Mill is a pretty sizable area, taking a cab from viewing to viewing may get a little pricey.

There a lot to premier apartments in Walker Mill due to its close proximity to Washington D.C. Some of these apartment homes are advertised as furnished apartments and unfurnished apartments, some are all bills paid. Depending on the area you're looking in, you might find a multitude of 1 bedroom apartments, studio apartments for rent and even four bedroom apartments for rent!

The best time to start your search is around spring or fall when more families are moving due to school breaks. You need to take a few key documents along with you to start the application process if your heart is set on a particular apartment home Some things that you'll need when you prepare to apply for an apartment are: your identification card and social security card for all of the residents that are going to be on the lease, proof of employment or self employment and letters of referral. Although some apartments would prefer to call your references, the process may go a little quicker if you bring along letters of referral as well. You'll also want to be sure you have proper proof of income. To prove your income you can bring along pay stubs, bank statements or a letter of hire. If you're bringing the letter, make sure the letter states when you started working, how many hours you worked, how often you're paid, and how much you are paid. A proof of name change can be useful, if relevant. If you're married or have filed a petition to change your name, you have to bring along this document, especially if it differs from the name on your most recent identification card or social security card. Lastly, you need to provide your current landlord's contact details (assuming you did not own your last home). Since Walker Mill is so close to Washington, D.C., finding an apartment may prove a little difficult at first. Your best chances of securing a place would be to apply as soon as you find an apartment you're interested in and submit the required deposit to hold the apartment. Alternatively, you can beg the tenants to move out or stage a peaceful protest.

Neighborhoods in Walker Mill

Since Walker Mill is a census-designated place, so it's small; however, there are some distinct. neighborhoods located within it, however, it is very common for residents to refer to the area they live in by street name.

Northern Walker Mill: Northern Walker Mill is the commercial part of town. It's a good spot for commuters because it's home to the train station. If you like spending time outside, you'll enjoy this neighborhood's park: the Millwood Recreation Center

Southern Walker Mill: This area is mainly suburban, but there are a few restaurants and shops that make running errands easy. If you like dining out, enjoy spots here like Taste Buds and Lucky Star Restaurant.

Living in Walker Mill

Luckily living in Walker Mill is just as exciting as living in one of its neighboring towns. There is never a dull moment here. Whether you are a person that likes to go out and socialize with other people, or person who likes to stay indoors and socialize with a few cats, there's always something for you to do in Walker Mill.

There are two main parks in Walker Mill. Both are located to the east of the city. Residents visit the Millwood Neighborhood Recreational Center to throw barbecues, have picnics, play soccer, shoot basketball, or take the kids to its oversized playground. Just southeast of Millwood is Walker Mill Regional Park. Walker Mill Regional Park has more land for those who are into activities such as football, soccer, or jogging.

If you're a fan of the East Coast you've no doubt heard of the 95 freeway, more correctly known as Interstate 95. Interstate 95 stretches from the northernmost point of the country all the way down to Florida. For this reason, many people use it to travel between major cities or vacationing spots.

If you want to get around Walker Mill without spending money on gas, you have lots of options available. This town is highly walkable and there are multiple parks spread out throughout the city, which makes walking a top priority for most residents of the area. If walking isn't your thing and you'd rather bike, note that there aren't any true bike paths in Walker Mill, although there are multiple areas that are bike friendly. Just make sure to strap on your helmet and obey the biking rules of the area to avoid getting fined.

Another more commonly used method of transportation is the WMATA, better known as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Most of these buses go through the outskirts of Walker Mill down Shady Glen Drive or Addison Road. These buses come regularly, so you don't have to stand at the bus stop for hours on end wondering where the bus is (if you live in New York you've probably experienced this a time or two).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Walker Mill?
The average rent price for Walker Mill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,540.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Walker Mill?
Some of the colleges located in the Walker Mill area include Washington Adventist University, Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, and Prince George's Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Walker Mill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Walker Mill from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

