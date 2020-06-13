Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

145 Apartments for rent in Fairland, MD

Verified

Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Arbor Crest of Silver Spring
12801 Old Columbia Pike, Fairland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
886 sqft
Arbor Crest Senior Living - Property Id: 271589 Virtual touring and online leasing available for the beautifully landscaped senior community.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2610 Sherview Ln
2610 Sherview Lane, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2903 sqft
2610 Sherview Ln Available 07/06/20 Scenic Farmhouse 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Utilities Included! - Welcome home to your beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home overlooking rolling hills with utilities included! When you first walk in, you'll

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
13715 AVONSHIRE DRIVE
13715 Avonshire Drive, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
VERY NICE HOUSE IN FAIRLAND SUBDIVISION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN ON 1ST OF JULY. PLEASE HAVE A MASK AND GLOVE BEFORE GOING IN TO THE HOUSE.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2598 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
13919 Palmer House Way
13919 Palmer House Way, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
992 sqft
Fantastic townhome in charming community. Great 3-level home with spacious newly constructed deck overlooking quiet wooded setting! This home has new entry, living and kitchen tile floors! Comfy carpet in the bedroom spaces and basement.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3768 ANGELTON COURT
3768 Angelton Court, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1400 sqft
Basement for rent , Den and a full bath, tenant shares kitchen with Landlady who seldom cook. Utilities depend on agreement with Landlady. Unit is full available and ready to move in today.

Last updated October 16
1 Unit Available
1621 ANGELWING DRIVE
1621 Angelwing Drive, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2338 sqft
Gorgeous Arts and Crafts home! Fresh paint, carpet, and most of main level hardwoods resurfaced! This home boosts of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main floor! Basement has extra room that could be a bedroom! Sleek, modern
Results within 1 mile of Fairland
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

Last updated June 13
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,136
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified

Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1196 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
Verified

Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12001 Old Columbia Pike #816
12001 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1085 sqft
Awesome 2BD/2BA on the 8th Floor - Very nicely upgraded and updated condo with Hardwood and Granite, meticulous attention to the kitchens and bathroom renovations, balcony, close to Silver Spring, NIH, FDA, U of MD, DC - Community features designer

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1611 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE
1611 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Silver Spring! Lovely kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Open plan with living and dining off kitchen. Beautifully done subway tile kitchen backsplash and modern bathroom fixtures.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1004 CANNON ROAD
1004 Cannon Road, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2342 sqft
SPACIOUS! Quiet neighborhood close to parks, shopping and schools. Welcoming entryway with coat closet opens into large living room with lots of light and sliding glass door to patio and backyard (not fenced).

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12813 TAMARACK ROAD
12813 Tamarack Road, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1796 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home located on a quiet street. The property features beautiful bathroom finishes. The property has two kitchens, one on the main floor and the other in the basement.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12940 BIG HORN DRIVE
12940 Big Horn, Calverton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2229 sqft
SPACIOUS contemporary townhouse in golfing community of Cross Creek Club.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3138 FAIRLAND ROAD
3138 Fairland Road, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
924 sqft
One of a kind recently built home available for rent.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11849 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
11849 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained 3 story townhome for rent in managed community. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, eat-in-kitchen, with wood floors throughout. Walkout basement with Rec Room and fireplace. Lovely flagstone patio off of the Rec Room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14800 BLACKBURN RD
14800 Blackburn Road, Burtonsville, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
Very large contemporary Split Foyer on 2.8 acres . Private secluded, wooded w/stream 25 minutes to DC or Baltimore. Close to I-95/495 Close to Shopping center , school, public transportation school, public transportation.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3116 GERSHWIN LANE
3116 Gershwin Lane, Calverton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1440 sqft
Huge price reduction. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in a great home with private yard and super location. Live in this single family detached four level split level home near many conveniences.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14905 FALCONWOOD DRIVE
14905 Falconwood Drive, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2170 sqft
SELDOM AVAILABLE TWO CAR GARAGE MODEL! WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED ONCE THE CURRENT OCCUPANT MOVES. SUPERB FLOOR PLAN FEATURING FIRST FLOOR HARDWOODS, VAULTED CEILINGS, CORIAN COUNTERS, CERAMIC TILE KITCHEN, BATHS AND FOYER.
City GuideFairland
Funnily enough, comedians Lewis Black and Dave Chapelle call this area of Maryland home. Must have something secretly charming, huh?

What? You've never heard of Fairland, Maryland? That could be because this is an unincorporated area that is part of Montgomery County. It has all of the charm that you would expect from this area of New England. This area is actually a neighborhood of Silver Spring, a city that you likely have heard of that is a major business hub and very close to Washington DC.

Moving to Fairland

If you are looking for a place to live and you want affordable apartments to rent, Fairland is a decent choice because of its proximity to Baltimore and Washington DC overall. The city is small, but it is home to about 21,700 people. Silver Spring is one of the most urbanized and oldest portions of the Washington DC area and in fact was once a part of DC before it was annexed. Silver Spring has also become a popular retail, office, and residential area in the last few years. This all makes it the ideal place to look for affordable apartments to rent in Maryland.

Renting a home in Fairland is one of the options available to individuals moving into the area. However, there are small and large apartments for rent here, too. Duplexes, townhomes, and condos are also available for rent. The good news is you can rent homes with large, spacious lots that can even include those white picket fences you were thinking about in your dreams.

Considering all of this, keep in mind that the overall pricing of homes and apartments to rent in Fairland is rather affordable. Considering its location, amenities, and overall accessibility, it is priced about moderately for the region. Compared to other Silver Spring neighborhoods, Fairland is about average in terms of size, commercialism, property options, and affordability.

Living in Fairland

Individuals planning to move into one of the fabulous condos for rent or high-rise apartments located in Fairland and the surrounding Silver Spring area will find that getting around is pretty darn easy. The city has the ICC, or Intercounty Connector toll road that makes navigating the area easy to do. It's also easily accessible to MD 97, US 29, and MD 650. All that means is that there's direct access to the surrounding area.

 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fairland?
The average rent price for Fairland rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,970.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fairland?
Some of the colleges located in the Fairland area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Washington Adventist University, Coppin State University, and Howard Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fairland?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairland from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

