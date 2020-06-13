145 Apartments for rent in Fairland, MD

Moving to Fairland

If you are looking for a place to live and you want affordable apartments to rent, Fairland is a decent choice because of its proximity to Baltimore and Washington DC overall. The city is small, but it is home to about 21,700 people. Silver Spring is one of the most urbanized and oldest portions of the Washington DC area and in fact was once a part of DC before it was annexed. Silver Spring has also become a popular retail, office, and residential area in the last few years. This all makes it the ideal place to look for affordable apartments to rent in Maryland.

Renting a home in Fairland is one of the options available to individuals moving into the area. However, there are small and large apartments for rent here, too. Duplexes, townhomes, and condos are also available for rent. The good news is you can rent homes with large, spacious lots that can even include those white picket fences you were thinking about in your dreams.

Considering all of this, keep in mind that the overall pricing of homes and apartments to rent in Fairland is rather affordable. Considering its location, amenities, and overall accessibility, it is priced about moderately for the region. Compared to other Silver Spring neighborhoods, Fairland is about average in terms of size, commercialism, property options, and affordability.