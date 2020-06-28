441 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA 22203 Ashton Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just a few from the Virginia Square Metro to this garden oasis in Ashton Heights. Features 4 bedrooms, roof deck, rear deck, sun room, 3.5 baths, fireplace, gorgeous kitchen, large basement rec room, 1 car detached garage and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 441 N Nelson St have any available units?
441 N Nelson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 N Nelson St have?
Some of 441 N Nelson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 N Nelson St currently offering any rent specials?
441 N Nelson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 N Nelson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 N Nelson St is pet friendly.
Does 441 N Nelson St offer parking?
Yes, 441 N Nelson St offers parking.
Does 441 N Nelson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 N Nelson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 N Nelson St have a pool?
No, 441 N Nelson St does not have a pool.
Does 441 N Nelson St have accessible units?
No, 441 N Nelson St does not have accessible units.