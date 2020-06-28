441 N Nelson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just a few from the Virginia Square Metro to this garden oasis in Ashton Heights. Features 4 bedrooms, roof deck, rear deck, sun room, 3.5 baths, fireplace, gorgeous kitchen, large basement rec room, 1 car detached garage and more.