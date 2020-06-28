All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 441 N Nelson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
441 N Nelson St
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

441 N Nelson St

441 N Nelson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ashton Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

441 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just a few from the Virginia Square Metro to this garden oasis in Ashton Heights. Features 4 bedrooms, roof deck, rear deck, sun room, 3.5 baths, fireplace, gorgeous kitchen, large basement rec room, 1 car detached garage and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 N Nelson St have any available units?
441 N Nelson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 N Nelson St have?
Some of 441 N Nelson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 N Nelson St currently offering any rent specials?
441 N Nelson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 N Nelson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 N Nelson St is pet friendly.
Does 441 N Nelson St offer parking?
Yes, 441 N Nelson St offers parking.
Does 441 N Nelson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 N Nelson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 N Nelson St have a pool?
No, 441 N Nelson St does not have a pool.
Does 441 N Nelson St have accessible units?
No, 441 N Nelson St does not have accessible units.
Does 441 N Nelson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 N Nelson St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University