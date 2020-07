Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room pool table accessible elevator parking bike storage business center courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Virginia Square Plaza is a lovely property located right across the street from the Virginia Square/GMU metro station. Enjoy our 24-hour, state of the art fitness center, game room including billiards and Ping Pong and a residential lounge. Each luxury residence has abundant closet space, entertainment style kitchens with a microwave, dishwasher and frost-free refrigerator with an icemaker. Come experience why this property is a perfect marriage of luxury and convenience, Because Where You Live Matters.