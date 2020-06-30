Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4239 15TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4239 15TH STREET N
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4239 15TH STREET N
4239 15th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
4239 15th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, renovated basement apartment with new appliances, new bathrooms, new granite countertops, new cabinets. call (703) 587-9062 for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4239 15TH STREET N have any available units?
4239 15TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4239 15TH STREET N have?
Some of 4239 15TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4239 15TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4239 15TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 15TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4239 15TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4239 15TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 4239 15TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4239 15TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4239 15TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 15TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4239 15TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4239 15TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4239 15TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 15TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4239 15TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University