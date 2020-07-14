All apartments in Arlington
Siena Park

2301 Columbia Pike · (703) 721-4120
Location

2301 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 508 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,611

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 417 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,652

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,353

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Siena Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
car wash area
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
trash valet
Located in the vibrant hub of Arlington, just minutes from Ballston, Clarendon, Crystal City, Old Town Alexandria and Washington DC, the upscale one- and two-bedrooms apartments of Siena Park have been crafted for those who want more. It begins the moment you step into this architecturally striking mid-rise, and a soaring 20-foot stylishly grand lobby immediately calls to your attention. Design elements that complement the greater whole await you at every turn, including the inviting lobby lounge adorned with contemporary reflectional art commissioned specifically for Siena Park by Dallas artist JD Miller. If life truly imitates art, Siena Park is a masterpiece. Picture yourself in these brand-new, mixed-use Arlington apartment residences. Each new upscale apartment residence is designed to make every entrance something special, with an exceptional collection of of fine features and finishes gracing your home. Equally artful is our selection of amenities, which were created for with highest level of relaxation, entertainment, personal convenience and aesthetic beauty in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $149
Additional: Renter's insurance required. $200 annual amenity fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Some restrictions apply
Dogs
rent: $55
Cats
rent: $45
Parking Details: $100 monthly per car.
Storage Details: Sizes: small, medium and large

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siena Park have any available units?
Siena Park has 14 units available starting at $1,611 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Siena Park have?
Some of Siena Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siena Park currently offering any rent specials?
Siena Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siena Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Siena Park is pet friendly.
Does Siena Park offer parking?
Yes, Siena Park offers parking.
Does Siena Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siena Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siena Park have a pool?
Yes, Siena Park has a pool.
Does Siena Park have accessible units?
Yes, Siena Park has accessible units.
Does Siena Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Siena Park has units with dishwashers.
