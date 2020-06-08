405 Army Navy Drive

Amenities
The Cloisters apartment at Southwest historic district. One bed and one bath with galley kitchen, living room and dining area. Large parking lots, lovely shared picnic area w/grill, and an on-site laundry room. Electric heating, electric water heater and central cooling. No pet of any kinds. Responsive owner and professional management. Apply online at rentgrandin.com.
Franklin Rd to South and turn left on to Wood Ave, then left on 6th St. Right on Bluff Ave. The apartment is on the right.
Rental Features
Hardwood floors
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Lease Terms
$595.00 security deposit
* 12 Month Minimum. * No Pets Allowed. * Section 8 Is NOT Accepted. * Tenant Pays Electric and Gas. * Credit Application Required. * Move-In Within 14 Days Of Application.