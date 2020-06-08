405 Army Navy Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

The Cloisters apartment at Southwest historic district. One bed and one bath with galley kitchen, living room and dining area. Large parking lots, lovely shared picnic area w/grill, and an on-site laundry room. Electric heating, electric water heater and central cooling. No pet of any kinds. Responsive owner and professional management. Apply online at rentgrandin.com.



Franklin Rd to South and turn left on to Wood Ave, then left on 6th St. Right on Bluff Ave. The apartment is on the right.

Rental Features



Hardwood floors

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Oven / range

Heat - electric



Lease Terms



$595.00 security deposit



* 12 Month Minimum. * No Pets Allowed. * Section 8 Is NOT Accepted. * Tenant Pays Electric and Gas. * Credit Application Required. * Move-In Within 14 Days Of Application.