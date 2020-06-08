All apartments in Arlington
Location

405 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
The Cloisters apartment at Southwest historic district. One bed and one bath with galley kitchen, living room and dining area. Large parking lots, lovely shared picnic area w/grill, and an on-site laundry room. Electric heating, electric water heater and central cooling. No pet of any kinds. Responsive owner and professional management. Apply online at rentgrandin.com.

Franklin Rd to South and turn left on to Wood Ave, then left on 6th St. Right on Bluff Ave. The apartment is on the right.
Rental Features

Hardwood floors
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Oven / range
Heat - electric

Lease Terms

$595.00 security deposit

* 12 Month Minimum. * No Pets Allowed. * Section 8 Is NOT Accepted. * Tenant Pays Electric and Gas. * Credit Application Required. * Move-In Within 14 Days Of Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
405 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 405 Army Navy Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 405 Army Navy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 405 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 405 Army Navy Drive offers parking.
Does 405 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Army Navy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 405 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 405 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Army Navy Drive has units with dishwashers.

