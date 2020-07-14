All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3829 7TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3829 7TH STREET S
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:31 PM

3829 7TH STREET S

3829 7th Street South · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Alcova Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3829 7th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location!!! Alcova Heights- less than 5 miles from Washington DC, the Pentagon, Ballston Metro and Crystal City. Fantastic Cape Cod in a delightful neighborhood. Granite countertops, SS appliances, millwork thru-out, wood floors, contemporary paint, wood burning fireplace, 3 season room leads to expansive entertaining deck w/walk down to a HUGE level fenced yard. Close to the National Guard Bureau and Foreign Service Institute (FSI). This home won't be available long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 7TH STREET S have any available units?
3829 7TH STREET S has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 7TH STREET S have?
Some of 3829 7TH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 7TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3829 7TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 7TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 3829 7TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3829 7TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 3829 7TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 3829 7TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 7TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 7TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 3829 7TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3829 7TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3829 7TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 7TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 7TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3829 7TH STREET S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity