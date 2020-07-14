3829 7TH STREET S

Amenities
Location, Location, Location!!! Alcova Heights- less than 5 miles from Washington DC, the Pentagon, Ballston Metro and Crystal City. Fantastic Cape Cod in a delightful neighborhood. Granite countertops, SS appliances, millwork thru-out, wood floors, contemporary paint, wood burning fireplace, 3 season room leads to expansive entertaining deck w/walk down to a HUGE level fenced yard. Close to the National Guard Bureau and Foreign Service Institute (FSI). This home won't be available long.