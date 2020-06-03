All apartments in Arlington
3625 10TH STREET N
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:18 PM

3625 10TH STREET N

3625 10th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3625 10th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Elegant & convenient living awaits you in this gorgeous, tree-lined unit in The Monroe condominium at Virginia Square Metro. Located squarely between Arlington's Ballston and Clarendon neighborhoods, the Monroe offers concierge services from a welcoming atrium, a gym, a lovely communal library/media center/wet bar, along with two outdoor spaces for entertaining, including an enticing rooftop experience with views of Arlington and D.C., and a private courtyard surrounded by brick and verdant landscaping. The Monroe is walking distance to world-class services, including restaurants, cafes, and shops, as well as Giant Food next door, a pet spa across the street, Starbucks adjacent to the Metro, and the Arlington County Library two blocks away. Move-in ready and in pristine condition, this 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath space is airy and spacious, with a walkout balcony facing mature trees and overlooking the quiet courtyard. The unit offers additional space with a den/office near the front entrance across from half-bath. Light-filled master bedroom with immense windows has his/her lighted closets, and a spa-like master bath with deep tub and huge glass-enclosed shower. Second bedroom has full bath, lighted closet and tall windows.Unit comes with TWO SECURE, UNDERGROUND PARKING SPOTS with extra storage each space.Unit 410 also comes with a gourmet kitchen w/granite, and modern appliances; and gleaming hardwood floors in foyer and kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 10TH STREET N have any available units?
3625 10TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 10TH STREET N have?
Some of 3625 10TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 10TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3625 10TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 10TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 10TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3625 10TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3625 10TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 3625 10TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3625 10TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 10TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3625 10TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3625 10TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3625 10TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 10TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 10TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
