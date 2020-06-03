3625 10TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities concierge courtyard elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Elegant & convenient living awaits you in this gorgeous, tree-lined unit in The Monroe condominium at Virginia Square Metro. Located squarely between Arlington's Ballston and Clarendon neighborhoods, the Monroe offers concierge services from a welcoming atrium, a gym, a lovely communal library/media center/wet bar, along with two outdoor spaces for entertaining, including an enticing rooftop experience with views of Arlington and D.C., and a private courtyard surrounded by brick and verdant landscaping. The Monroe is walking distance to world-class services, including restaurants, cafes, and shops, as well as Giant Food next door, a pet spa across the street, Starbucks adjacent to the Metro, and the Arlington County Library two blocks away. Move-in ready and in pristine condition, this 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath space is airy and spacious, with a walkout balcony facing mature trees and overlooking the quiet courtyard. The unit offers additional space with a den/office near the front entrance across from half-bath. Light-filled master bedroom with immense windows has his/her lighted closets, and a spa-like master bath with deep tub and huge glass-enclosed shower. Second bedroom has full bath, lighted closet and tall windows.Unit comes with TWO SECURE, UNDERGROUND PARKING SPOTS with extra storage each space.Unit 410 also comes with a gourmet kitchen w/granite, and modern appliances; and gleaming hardwood floors in foyer and kitchen.