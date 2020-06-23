2906 17th St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

Furnished and includes all utilities!

Available immediately!

One month Security deposit required.

Great location: 1 min from Columbia Pike, 24 hours bus access to Pentagon metro station or Washington DC, 10 min driving to DC.

Looking for longer term preferably (6 months min, 1yr+ preferable)



We have a 1200 sq foot newly renovated one bedroom space in the lower level of our single-family home located just 5 minutes from Shirlingtons restaurants, bars and theater. The rental space available includes a huge living room with a TV and a large sectional couch, a dining area with a table, a queen size bed, a kitchenette with a microwave and large fridge, a full bath with a tub and all utilities (Fios cable, internet, gas, electric, trash, water) are included in the price. The laundry room is available to use and share with the owner. The space is completely separate and blocked off from upstairs with its own private entrance. There is also a dedicated private 1-car driveway at the tenants disposal.



There are several bus lines within a block away. There is also street parking and easy access to major routes such as 395, 50, and 66. Its minutes to Ballston, Pentagon City, Shirlington, etc. Very well lit and does not feel like a basement!



No smoking; no pets considered. The homeowner lives upstairs with two small dogs, so were looking for a quiet, responsible and respectful person to share and take good care of our home. Background and credit check are required ( application fee).