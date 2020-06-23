All apartments in Arlington
2906 17th St S
2906 17th St S

2906 17th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2906 17th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Furnished and includes all utilities!
Available immediately!
One month Security deposit required.
Great location: 1 min from Columbia Pike, 24 hours bus access to Pentagon metro station or Washington DC, 10 min driving to DC.
Looking for longer term preferably (6 months min, 1yr+ preferable)

We have a 1200 sq foot newly renovated one bedroom space in the lower level of our single-family home located just 5 minutes from Shirlingtons restaurants, bars and theater. The rental space available includes a huge living room with a TV and a large sectional couch, a dining area with a table, a queen size bed, a kitchenette with a microwave and large fridge, a full bath with a tub and all utilities (Fios cable, internet, gas, electric, trash, water) are included in the price. The laundry room is available to use and share with the owner. The space is completely separate and blocked off from upstairs with its own private entrance. There is also a dedicated private 1-car driveway at the tenants disposal.

There are several bus lines within a block away. There is also street parking and easy access to major routes such as 395, 50, and 66. Its minutes to Ballston, Pentagon City, Shirlington, etc. Very well lit and does not feel like a basement!

No smoking; no pets considered. The homeowner lives upstairs with two small dogs, so were looking for a quiet, responsible and respectful person to share and take good care of our home. Background and credit check are required ( application fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 17th St S have any available units?
2906 17th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 17th St S have?
Some of 2906 17th St S's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 17th St S currently offering any rent specials?
2906 17th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 17th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 17th St S is pet friendly.
Does 2906 17th St S offer parking?
No, 2906 17th St S does not offer parking.
Does 2906 17th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 17th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 17th St S have a pool?
No, 2906 17th St S does not have a pool.
Does 2906 17th St S have accessible units?
No, 2906 17th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 17th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 17th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
