Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:12 PM
115 Apartments for rent in Nauck, Arlington, VA
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
23 Units Available
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,284
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1150 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Henry Gardens provides affordable garden apartments in tree-lined community minutes from the bustling Shirlington neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,476
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1267 sqft
Bell Arlington Ridge is located at 2400 24th Road South Arlington, VA and is managed by Bell Partners Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The Macedonian
2229 South Shirlington Road, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
792 sqft
Our community is is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Shelton
3215 24th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
749 sqft
Shelton Apartments Located in Nauck neighborhood of Arlington Virginia and is only minutes from fine restaurants, offices, shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2825 21st Rd S
2825 21st Road South, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1280 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Commuters Dream! 3 level Townhouse 4BR/2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2218 S Quincy St # 1
2218 South Quincy Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1312 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 level unit! All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, refinishes hardwood flooring.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2232 South Randolph Street
2232 South Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1418 sqft
Condo has been completely redone since it was bought. Close to Shirlington Village and 395. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/arlington-va?lid=12892901 (RLNE5408465)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2224 S. Quincy St
2224 South Quincy Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1418 sqft
2224 S. Quincy St Available 09/01/20 Beautiful, Spacious and Bright 2 Level TH/Condo Near Shirlington - This is a must see property! Open and free parking! Very close to Shirlington. Quiet, treed community with a pool.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2430 S OXFORD STREET
2430 South Oxford Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1750 sqft
Welcome home! Fully Furnished Home Just Bring your Personal Suff*Pets Case by Case*GORGEOUS REMODELLED Home in a TURN KEY Condition!! Gleaming Brazil Hardwood flooring on 2 levels*Updated Heat Pump, Water Heater, Windows, Appliances, Custom Paint &
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3400 25TH STREET S
3400 25th Street South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
803 sqft
2 bedrooms 1 bath condo on a great location. Walking distance to Shirlington Village, restaurants and shops and Ballston mall.Close to I-95, bus stop and Metro/Subway station.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2416 S OAKLAND STREET
2416 South Oakland Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
884 sqft
Freshly painted - New front lawn and landscaping. Great location - close to bus stop and metro. Three-level end unit brick duplex with carport. Three bedrooms with two full baths. Hardwood floors in the living and dining area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3404 25TH STREET S
3404 25th Street South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
694 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3404 25TH STREET S in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2256 GARFIELD STREET S
2256 South Garfield Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1950 sqft
COMING SOON!Great value in Arlington>> 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath >> Each Bedroom with its Own Private Bath>> 3 Garage parking spaces>>Crown molding>> Granite counter tops>> Hardwood floors>>S.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2509 S KENWOOD STREET
2509 South Kenwood Street, Arlington, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,195
3470 sqft
For applications go to ahrmanagement.com please.LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION! In the heart of Shirlington w/ proximity to EVERYTHING this 5 BR - 4 Full Baths - 1 Car Garage rebuild has it ALL! Beautiful home nestled in evolving Nauck.
1 of 30
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
2436 MONROE STREET S
2436 South Monroe Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2147 sqft
Solid brick rambler in the heart of the Green Valley community with over 2,100 sq ft of living space! Available immediately.
Results within 1 mile of Nauck
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
65 Units Available
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1277 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
37 Units Available
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
145 Units Available
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,519
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
38 Units Available
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,759
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,679
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
