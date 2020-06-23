Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD
212 S Courthouse Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
212 S Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home - well maintained, fantastic location just off 395 at Ft. Myer, large back yard, finished basement, move in ready. Contact owner at 703-477-2534 for showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have any available units?
212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have?
Some of 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD offer parking?
No, 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have a pool?
No, 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 S COURTHOUSE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
