Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2009 Army Navy Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2009 Army Navy Drive

2009 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Loudoun County Guest Room in luxurious home located in the desirable Old Middleburg section in the Town just a two block stroll to town center, Safeway and the Salamander Resort. Picturesque home with tall ceilings, formal dining room, family room and beautiful refinished heart pine wood floors.

Original wood burning brick fireplace and original mantle.

Heating with air conditioning and dual fuel systems.
Fenced yard, patio, barbecue. High speed internet; Wi-Fi.

Modern conveniences with great location.

Available furnished/monthly.
Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
2009 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 2009 Army Navy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Army Navy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2009 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
No, 2009 Army Navy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Army Navy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 2009 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Army Navy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

