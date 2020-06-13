/
130 Apartments for rent in New Carrollton, MD📍
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,334
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
17 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
1 Unit Available
5530 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE
5530 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
867 sqft
Great rental property... Ready to Move In... Two bedroom, one bath condo near the New Carrollton Metro and shopping within minutes. Will be available on July 15th, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of New Carrollton
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
14 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,363
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
East Riverdale
10 Units Available
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,310
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
East Riverdale
3 Units Available
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
1 Unit Available
Chesapeake Landing
7509 Buchanan St, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1260 sqft
Chesapeake Landing offers both convenience and style. Located in a quaint setting away from the hustle and bustle yet just minutes to the Metro, Route 50, I-95 and the B/W Parkway, our location offers the best of both worlds.
Lanham-Seabrook
1 Unit Available
9246 Annapolis Rd
9246 Annapolis Road, Lanham, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1560 sqft
9246 Annapolis Rd Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Cape Cod in Lanham! - Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2.
1 Unit Available
7730 Harkins Road
7730 Harkins Road, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
575 sqft
At the Remy Apartments be greeted by high quality interiors that truly reflect your style. Revel in resort amenities and experience what it is like to be part of this amazing community.
1 Unit Available
7229 MORRISON DRIVE
7229 Morrison Drive, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1351 sqft
Nice end unit townhouse. 3 bdrms and 2 baths up. main level living, dining and eat in eat in kitchen. Slider with vertical blinds to deck. Step up dining room. Basement family room with wood fire place.
Results within 5 miles of New Carrollton
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
27 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
15 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Mount Rainier
58 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
24 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for New Carrollton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,590.
Some of the colleges located in the New Carrollton area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Carrollton from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.
