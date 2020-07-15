/
MARYMOUNT
159 Apartments For Rent Near Marymount University
76 Units Available
Ashton Heights
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,945
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
54 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
56 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1205 sqft
Homes with soundproofing, walk-in closets, high-speed internet and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a fitness center, a business center and grilling stations. Only 8 minutes from Georgetown University.
31 Units Available
Lyon Village
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
72 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
84 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,650
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
42 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
28 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,925
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
971 sqft
Newly revamped homes with quartz countertops, wooden flooring, private balconies and soundproofing. Common amenities include a fitness center, a game room and reserved parking. Two blocks from Courthouse Metro Station.
54 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,730
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1164 sqft
Close to Highway 237 and 120. Shopping at Ballston Commons Mall. Ceiling fans keep unit cool. Walk-in closets and patio for convenience. Store your bike and work out in the gym or pool.
22 Units Available
Bluemont
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,794
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
95 Units Available
Ashton Heights
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,955
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1058 sqft
Take that top-of-your-game feeling and bottle it up in a building.
116 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
16 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
21 Units Available
East Falls Church
Crescent Falls Church
2121 N Westmoreland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
1529 sqft
Elegant apartments near Lee Highway and I-66 interchange and close to the Beltway, dining and shops. Washer and dryer in unit, awesome 24-hour gym and great courtyard for entertaining.
45 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1457 sqft
Feel right at home with crown molding, wall-to-wall carpeting and tiled baths. Cook in sleek kitchen overlooking the skyline of Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, conference room and business center available. Bring your dog and cat.
33 Units Available
North Highland
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,660
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
945 sqft
Located in Arlington, VA, close to the Orange Line, I-66, shopping and restaurants. Residents enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, package receiving and free parking. Units feature updated kitchens, parquet floors and ample closets.
54 Units Available
Waycroft - Woodlawn
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1012 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
14 Units Available
Bluemont
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,142
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
27 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,789
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
16 Units Available
Lyon Park
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,130
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1224 sqft
Located in the heart of Clarendon with easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment. Recently renovated units come with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to rooftop courtyard, media room, pool.
31 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,062
1243 sqft
State-of-the-art features like stainless steel sinks, ceramic tile, terrace, and French doors. Plush wall-to-wall carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. Within walking distance of Whole Foods, retail, and restaurants.
28 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1035 sqft
Luxury community with valet concierge, on-site lounge, bar and restaurant. Walking distance from grocery stores and retail. Easy access to the Orange Metro line and Capital Bikeshare station.
14 Units Available
Lyon Village
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,012
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1162 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
36 Units Available
Buckingham
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1096 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.